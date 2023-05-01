Press Release: Army Veteran, Conservative Businessman Mike Miller Announces Campaign for State Representative

Bonne Terre, MO– Republican Mike Miller has announced his campaign for State Representative District 117 to replace term-limited Rep. Mike Henderson. Miller is a local small business owner, Army Veteran, Treasurer of the Saint Francois County Republican Central Committee, and a founding member of the St. Francois County Conservative Club.

“After much encouragement from my family, members of the community, and our local conservative leaders, I’ve decided to run for State Representative to fight for our shared conservative values,” said Miller. “I am a lifelong conservative and proud Army veteran who believes our country is spiraling out of control. I want to go to Jefferson City to protect our rights here in Missouri!”

Miller said his goal is to reduce government influence in our everyday lives, end overreaching regulations on small businesses and working families, cut taxes, and work to pass legislation that protects our children.

“What we are seeing from radical liberals and the federal government is complete lunacy,” said Miller. “I am a no-nonsense kind of guy who believe we could use a lot more conservative common sense in our government. “I am 100% pro-life, an ardent supporter of our second amendment rights, and will bring a Christian-Conservative viewpoint of the world with me to the state capitol.”

Miller has owned and operated small businesses throughout the 117th District for the last twenty years. He believes this experience will provide him with the right perspective on what it will take to grow Missouri’s economy and increase quality jobs throughout the region.

“I believe my proven leadership experiences will help me push for meaningful reforms that defend our way of life for the next generation,” Miller said. “In the State House I will fight back against DEI, CRT, and other forms of taxpayer-funded liberal propaganda. I am adamantly opposed to the selling of Missouri land to foreign adversaries and will push for a complete band of Missouri land to foreign entities.”

Miller lives in Bonne Terre and is a lifetime member of the VFW. He is the proud father of three children, a two year old Aussie, Cooper, and grandfather to four wonderful grandkids.

Miller has retained Victory Enterprises as consultants on his campaign.