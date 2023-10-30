Press Release: Assistant Attorney General Bryce Beal Announces his Candidacy for State Representative

Republican 5th generation mid-Missourian Bryce Beal has filed to seek election in Missouri’s 44th State Representative District. Beal is running to safeguard the American Dream and preserve the fundamental constitutional rights that make Missouri and America great. The Beal for Boone Campaign launch will take place at Woody’s Pub and Grub in Ashland on November 18th at 5 PM.

When asked about his campaign’s priorities, Bryce Beal commented, “I believe solutions should be at the forefront of every conversation we have. It’s easy to list of a laundry list of issues facing our families, state, and country– but real, thoughtful solutions are where I plan to stand out in this race. Preserving the American dream is more than just my campaign slogan– it’s the essence of my life’s work. ”

On Crime & Border Security:

“While prosecuting criminals in Boone County, I saw firsthand the impact of crime and fraud against our community. Crime in our communities is exacerbated by the fentanyl being traf icked into our country. Drug overdose is the leading cause of death for Missourians age 18 to 44 and more than 70% of overdoses are opioid related. The open southern border isn’t only af ecting the southern states, it’s impacting all of us and we all must fight to secure our border.”

On the 2nd Amendment:

“I strongly support the Second Amendment rights of Missourians and all Americans to bear arms. I am a member of the team fighting in both state and federal courts to uphold Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act from attacks by the woke Biden Administration.”

On Education:

“As a proud public school graduate, I appreciate the work of our teachers and school administrators to provide Boone County students with a quality education. It is equally important that parents’ rights are respected and parents are able to make the best educational choices for their children. I plan to increase the amount of choices and secure parent’s rights by passing the Parent’s Bill of Rights and passing legislation to bring Missouri’s first rural charter school to Boone County.”

Bryce Beal grew up in a single-wide trailer before attending law school here in Missouri. Beginning his career at the Missouri Attorney General’s office, Beal prosecuted criminals in Boone County and across the state. He now serves on the special litigation team, fighting the woke liberal agenda including defending Missouri’s voter identification laws, protecting the unborn, and ensuring Missourians’ Second Amendment Rights are protected. His life’s journey from a place of scarcity to one of success exemplifies the boundless possibilities that America offers.

Bryce and his wife Rachel attend Ashland Baptist Church and are expecting their first child. Beal is active in the community; a member of the Mid-Missouri Chapter of the Federalist Society, the Boone County Pachyderms Club, and a supporter of the Ashland FFA.

Learn more about Bryce Beal’s campaign for the 44th District at BealforBoone.com.