Press Release: Brad Pollitt announces bid for Missouri State Senate

Sedalia, MO — Rep. Brad Pollitt has announced his candidacy for the Missouri State Senate in Western Missouri. A conservative Republican, Pollitt hopes to replace term-limited Sandy Crawford in the district that includes the counties of Benton, Cedar, Dallas, Henry, Hickory, Pettis, Polk, St. Clair, and Vernon.

As a State Representative, Pollitt has been a steadfast advocate for education, farmers, and the protection of constitutional freedoms. His legislative efforts include sponsoring open enrollment for Missouri school districts, empowering K-12 students with greater autonomy and flexibility in their education.

In addition to his legislative duties, Pollitt is the owner and operator of Rocker P. Cattle Company LLC as a lifelong farmer. As a member of the Missouri Farm Bureau, he understands the challenges faced by local farmers and is dedicated to supporting family farms and businesses.

Pollitt’s campaign is built upon unwavering, commonsense conservative principles. He is committed to protecting life at all stages, standing with local law enforcement, and defending the right to bear arms. A staunch opponent of “woke” ideology infiltrating Missouri’s classrooms, Pollitt pledges to uphold core Missouri values and ensure that education remains focused on excellence and integrity—not identity politics.

“I am running for the Missouri State Senate to continue serving the people of our great state,” said Pollitt. “Together, we the people can preserve our constitutional freedoms, support our agricultural heritage, and ensure a brighter future for all Missourians.”

Brad Pollitt resides in Sedalia with his wife, Danette. They have three children: Kevin, Whitney, and Brianna, and are active members of Maplewood Church in Sedalia.

For more information about Brad Pollitt and his campaign, please visit www.pollittformo.com.