Press Release: Conservative Republican Mike Henderson Announces State Senate Campaign

(DESLOGE, MO) – State Representative Mike Henderson, a conservative Republican, announced that he will be seeking the Republican nomination for the 3rd State Senate District.

“Serving the people of this region has been a tremendous honor, and after much consultation, prayer, and input from family and friends I have decided to seek office in the State Senate so I can continue serving as a voice for our priorities. I am proud of the work that we have done in recent years, including lowering taxes, reducing the size of government, and protecting the sanctity of life. I will continue fighting for these same conservative values in the Missouri Senate,” said Henderson.

Mike Henderson was elected to the Missouri House in 2016 and serves as Speaker Pro Tempore of the Missouri House. Prior to running for office, he served as a public school teacher, coach, and administrator for 31 years as well as worked on his family farm. He graduated from Murray State University in 1983, completed his Masters in Educational Administration in 1993 at Southeast Missouri State University and earned his Specialist in Educational Administration there in 1995.

He lives in Desloge with his wife of 40 years, Cheri. They have two grown children and one grandson.