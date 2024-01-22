Press Release: Franklin County Republican Central Committee Exclusively Endorses Rafael Madrigal for State Representative in the Republican Primary

The Franklin County Republican Central Committee proudly announces its endorsement of Rafael Madrigal for State Representative in the Republican primary. As an organization committed to identifying, cultivating, supporting, and electing principled, capable Republicans to countywide and local offices, the Committee believes that Rafael Madrigal embodies the values and dedication essential to serving our community.

Rafael Madrigal is a proud member of the NRA who is committed to defending our Constitutional rights. As a candidate for State Representative, Rafael will stand strong to protect our constitutional rights. Rafael believes in empowering parents in our children’s education and will ensure that parents have more choices when it comes to providing a quality education for their child. He also supports full transparency in public school curriculums being paid for by the taxpayers.

As a local business owner and current Pacific alderman, Rafael Madrigal understands the importance of reducing the tax burden and creating family-supporting jobs. He will leverage his expertise to bring more state support to the Highway 44 corridor, attracting high-quality employers and fostering economic growth without raising the gas tax.

Rafael Madrigal is dedicated to supporting our brave first responders. He will lead the effort to crack down on deadly drugs like Fentanyl, contributing to the safety and well-being of our communities.

The Franklin County Republican Central Committee believes that Rafael Madrigal’s commitment to defending our rights, expanding opportunities, and protecting our communities aligns with the values we hold dear. We are confident that Rafael will be an outstanding representative for our district, advocating for the principles that matter most to our community.