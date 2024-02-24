Press Release: Buddy Hardin leads a group of 12 Gubernatorial Appointments

Today, Governor Mike Parson announced 12 appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies.

Ed Adams, of Kansas City, was appointed to the State Fair Commission.

Mr. Adams currently serves as CEO of Better Horses LLC. He previously served as vice president of global sales for L3Harris Technologies, Inc’s CapRock Communications energy division for the Americas region. He co-founded Optimal Solutions Inc., and previously served as chair and CEO. Mr. Adams holds a Bachelor of Science in broadcast journalism from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Rebecca Allen, of Waynesville, was appointed Pulaski County Public Administrator.

Ms. Allen currently serves as interim public administrator and previously served as deputy public administrator of Pulaski County. She previously served as a supervisor for the customer service department of Detroit Tool Metal Products.

Chris Cole, of Cape Girardeau, was appointed to the Missouri Real Estate Commission.

Mr. Cole currently serves as designated broker/owner of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate and a managing broker of Edge Realty. Mr. Cole holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri – Kansas City, School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science in business administration with an emphasis in finance, banking and real estate from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Mr. Cole also holds the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation.

Travis Elliott, of Fair Grove, was appointed to the State Fair Commission.

Mr. Elliott currently owns and operates a cow-calf operation in Dallas County with his wife and four children. He also serves as a shareholder and attorney with Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson, P.C. He is a member of the Missouri Bar Association and the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association. Mr. Elliott holds Bachelor of Arts in both political science and philosophy from the University of Missouri – Columbia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri – Columbia, School of Law.

William (Buddy) Hardin IV, of St. Charles, was appointed to the Board of Probation and Parole.

Mr. Hardin served as president and founder of Mid Missouri Court Services Inc., from 1993-2022 before retiring as managing partner. He served as a fee office agent with the Department of Revenue under former Governor Matt Blunt and later helped reopen the Troy License Office in 2022. Mr. Hardin holds a Bachelor of Arts in American studies from Brigham Young University.

Timothy Harper, of Kahoka, was appointed Clark County Eastern Commissioner.

Mr. Harper currently works on his family farm in Clark County. He previously served as an officer with the University of Illinois Police Department from 1992-2016. Mr. Harper holds a Bachelor of Arts in public communications and human relations from Western Illinois University.

Todd Hays, of Monroe City, was appointed to the State Fair Commission.

Mr. Hays currently serves as vice president of Missouri Farm Bureau and as chair of Missouri Farm Bureau’s Resolutions Committee. He is a fifth-generation farmer operating a farrow-to-finish hog operation and row crop farm. He previously served on the Missouri Farm Bureau’s Board of Directors as the district two representative, and served as a member of the Monroe City Board of Education for 15 years. Mr. Hays holds an Associate of Arts in business marketing from Moberly Area Community College.

Tony Helfrecht, of Columbia, was appointed to the Board of Probation and Parole.

Mr. Helfrecht has served as a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol since 2000 and has achieved the rank of Sergeant. Mr. Helfrecht holds a Bachelor of Science in communications from Drury University.

Jamie Johansen, of Lebanon, was appointed to the State Fair Commission.

Ms. Johansen is the marketing officer for Heritage Bank of the Ozarks and owns both The Hive by Honey Creek and Honey Creek Media, LLC. She has served as a member of the State Fair Commission since 2021 and grew up at the fair exhibiting livestock. Previously, she was the editor for ZimmComm New Media, LLC and served as a per-course instructor for Missouri State University. She farms with her family, helping run their Hereford operation in Lawrence and Laclede Counties. Ms. Johansen received the National Cattleman’s Beef Association’s Best of Beef Excellence in Agriculture Journalism Award in 2017 and has served on the Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Committee. She also served as chair of the 2019 Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers. Ms. Johansen holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Applied Sciences in agricultural communications.

Chelsea Landgraf, of Ozark, was appointed to the Drug Utilization Review Board.

Dr. Landgraf currently serves as assistant director of pharmacy over clinical services for CoxHealth in Springfield. She further serves on CoxHealth’s System Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, Sepsis Committee, Heart Failure Committee, Pharmacy Steering Committee, and several other committees within CoxHealth. Dr. Landgraf holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Iowa – College of Pharmacy.

Byron Roach, of Cameron, was appointed to the State Fair Commission.

Mr. Roach is the vice president of Public Relations and Special Projects for N.W. Electric Power Cooperative, Inc., a position he has held since 2011. He also served as the organization’s communications and government relations manager. Mr. Roach has served on the State Fair Commission since 2021 and as a member of the Missouri State Fair Foundation since 2011. Mr. Roach earned a Bachelor of Science in industrial management from Southwest Missouri State University.

Madeline Romious, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Ms. Romious currently serves as regional vice president of external affairs for AT&T and as a member and past chair of the Police Foundation of Kansas City. Ms. Romious further serves as chair of the Metropolitan Arts Council (now Arts KC), secretary treasurer of the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City and board member of PREP-KC. Ms. Romious holds a Master of Business Administration from Rockhurst University and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Northwestern University.

Andrew Schwartz, of St. Louis, was appointed to the St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners.

Mr. Schwartz currently serves as president of AJ Adhesives Inc. He further serves on the Forest Park Advisory Board. He previously served on the St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners from 2010-2016. Mr. Schwartz holds a Bachelor of Science in business from Southeast Missouri State University.

Becky Whithaus, of Morrison, was appointed to the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority.

Ms. Whithaus currently serves as registrar for State Technical College of Missouri. She previously served as director of financial aid for State Technical College of Missouri and as president, vice president, secretary, and member of the Gasconade County R-1 School District School Board. Ms. Whithaus holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Missouri – Columbia.