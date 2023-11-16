Press Release: Kehoe Campaign Launches Veterans for Kehoe

Veterans for Kehoe Co-Chairs, Major General Cassie Strom and Master Sergeant Michael Harris. “Mike understands the sacrifices of those who serve, and Missouri veterans can trust him to have their backs.” “Veterans need a voice in the Governor’s Office, and Mike Kehoe is that voice. He has always stood with Missouri service members and their families, and will continue to as our next governor,” said, Major General Cassie Strom and Master Sergeant Michael Harris. “Mike understands the sacrifices of those who serve, and Missouri veterans can trust him to have their backs.” Veterans for Kehoe is the second grassroots coalition the campaign has launched, following the Farmers and Rancher for Kehoe announcement in August.

“I am humbled to receive the support of Missouri veterans and their families,” said Kehoe. “Claudia and I have a great appreciation for our nation’s veterans, and we can never truly repay them for their sacrifices for our freedom. As governor, I’ll ensure that Missouri leads the nation as a veteran-friendly state where we care for the men and women who have served.”



Veterans for Kehoe Co-Chairs



Major General Cassie Strom

Major General Cassie A. Strom retired in 2015 as the Air National Guard Assistant to The Judge Advocate General. In this position, she was the principal advisor and liaison to The Judge Advocate General of the Air Force on Air National Guard legal matters and provided leadership, strategic planning, and management of the Air National Guard Judge Advocate program. She deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina twice and worked a variety of international peacekeeping exercises, served in the Department of Defense Office of General Counsel in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and acted as the Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, United States Transportation Command.



On the civilian side, Strom established the Veterans Advocacy Project under Catholic Legal Assistance Ministry at Saint Louis University Law School, which provides the greater St. Louis area homeless and lower-income Veteran community with legal representation to remove the legal barriers to obtaining housing, employment, and benefits. Strom is involved with various veteran organizations in Missouri, including the Jefferson Barracks Heritage Foundation, the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame, and the Gateway Community Veterans Engagement Board. She is a member of The American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Strom is a graduate of the University of Kansas, Creighton Law School, and the American Graduate School of International Management.



Master Sergeant Michael Harris

Michael Harris enlisted into the Missouri Army National Guard in May 1984 and retired in January 2007, obtaining the rank of Master Sergeant. Harris served with communications and engineer units throughout Southeast Missouri during his career. He deployed to Iraq in June 2005 and served as the noncommissioned officer in charge with the United States Army Corps of Engineers at the Logistical Support Area Anaconda located near Balad, Iraq. Harris completed active duty in June 2006, earning an Iraqi Freedom Campaign Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, two Overseas Services bars, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, a Combat Action Badge, and a Bronze Star Medal.



In addition, Harris has served multiple terms with a variety of not-for-profit boards and committees aimed at improving the quality of life for Missouri residents. A few of those organizations include the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation Board (past president), Mission Missouri, Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium, Sikeston City Council, and local chapters of the Lions Club, the American Legion, Habitat for Humanity, and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).



Harris currently serves as the pastor of the Open-Door Fellowship Ministries in Sikeston. In 2022, he was inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. Harris is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State with a B.S. and an M.S.A.



Missouri veterans and military families can sign up to join Veterans for Kehoe here.

