Press Release: Law Enforcement Professional Chad Brown Announces Candidacy for State Representative

Bonne Terre, MO — Chad Brown, a conservative Republican, dedicated law enforcement professional, successful entrepreneur, and devoted family man, has announced his candidacy for State Representative in House District 117. Born and raised in the heart of Missouri, Chad brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of service to his community.

“Missouri can do better. We need proven leaders who are willing to take on the establishment, fight for law enforcement, and defend our constitutional rights,” said Brown. “I’ve uncovered corruption during my career in law enforcement, and I plan on taking that same committment to public service to Jefferson City for our district.”

In 2021, Chad faced a life-threatening battle with COVID-19. Chad’s determination to overcome obstacles and continue contributing to his community remained unwavering. “I am a believer in personal freedom and liberty,” said Brown. “The government shouldn’t tell business that they have to close, and they certainly shouldn’t force us to wear a mask or take a vaccine against our will. I will be a champion for freedom in the Missouri House of Representatives.”

Being Pro-Life, Chad is committed to halting left-wing initiatives to enshrine abortion until birth in the state’s constitution. As a gun owner and ardent supporter of the Second Amendment, he will work to protect the constitutional rights of Missourians. As a small business owner, Chad has witnessed the adverse effects of high taxes and unnecessary government regulation on the economy. He will fight to lower taxes for Missourians and advocate for limited government.

Chad has been married to his wife, Jennifer, for 27 years, and is blessed with two children. Chad Browns has retained Skyline Strategies as consultant for his campaign.

]To learn more, visit Brown4Missouri.com.