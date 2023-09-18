Press Release: Local Businessman Rafael Madrigal Announces Candidacy for State Representative

Pacific, MO – Rafael Madrigal, a respected local businessman and community leader, has officially declared his candidacy for State Representative in district 119. This district encompasses the cities of Union and Saint Clair in the west, as well as Gray Summit and Pacific in the eastern stretch of Franklin County. Madrigal resides in the City of Pacific with his wife, Jennifer, where they are active members of the community and local Republican Party.

“Our district deserves a representative who will staunchly defend our Constitutional, support parental rights in education, foster business growth, and prioritize community safety through support and collaboration with local law enforcement,” Madrigal said. “I believe my background as a businessman and community leader will bring a fresh perspective to state government and provide representation that is reflective of the values of our area.”

Madrigal is the owner of American Freedom Benefits (AFB), a financial services and investment company rooted in Conservative principles. AFB provides services to help their clients from “Health to Wealth.” He currently serves as a Pacific Alderman and holds the position of Republican Central Committee Member for Franklin County. Merging his extensive background in the financial industry with a commitment to public service, Madrigal brings a competitive private sector perspective to the forefront of the August 6, 2024 primary election.

“The time has come for a candidate whose perspective resonates with the core values defining our Franklin County community. It seems like today, so many people want to run on the Republican ticket without staying true to Republican values and our platform positions once in office. Being a Republican should mean something; it should say something about who you are and how you intend to govern. I believe we aren’t seeing true conservative representation in Jefferson City right now and it is time for a change. That is at the root of why I am entering into this race.”

Growing up in California Madrigal witnessed firsthand what extreme liberal governance does to harm businesses and families. Madrigal said this experience makes him uniquely positioned to recognize the barriers of bringing businesses to Missouri. His active participation in various community initiatives underscores his dedication to enhancing educational opportunities, stimulating job creation, and elevating the overall quality of life for all residents.

As a leader in his community, Madrigal believes Missouri can be as competitive in job attraction as Tennessee and Florida with the right public-private partnerships. His platform centers on lowering tax burdens to raise economic prosperity, supporting school choice initiatives that emphasize parents’ rights, and reinforcing community safety.

For more information about Rafael Madrigal’s campaign, please visit MadrigalforMO.com.