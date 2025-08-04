Press Release: Missouri Farm Bureau To Celebrate 2025 Missouri Farm Families at Missouri State Fair

Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) will recognize 111 Farm Families on Monday, August 11, as part of the 2025 Farm Family Day celebration at the Missouri State Fair.
For 65 years, Farm Family Day has recognized Missouri’s Farm Families and the role they play in the state’s economy. Every Missouri county is permitted to nominate one family to represent their area based on farming operations, community involvement, participation in or affiliation with 4-H, and their steadfast commitment to upholding the values inherent to the promotion and sustainment of agriculture.
MOFB partners with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair and State Fair Commissioners, MU Extension and Engagement, and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources to put on this annual event.
The families honored represent all the varied farming operations that make up the state, from row crops and cattle, pork and chicken operations, to organic farms, nut and fruit orchard operations, agritourism and intercity urban gardening operations.
Media are encouraged to contact MOFB Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy Janet Adkison (janet.adkison@mofb.com) to set up interviews with either their local Farm Family or with MOFB President Garrett Hawkins.
The 2025 Farm Families include:
Adair – The Schutter Family
Andrew – The Kurt and Brittanie Schmutzler Family Farm
Atchison – The Palmer Family
Audrain – Curtis Show Pigs
Barry – Blankenship Cedar Mound Farm
Barton – The Brant & Erin Harvey Family
Bates – The Trent, Melissa, Sudie, and Cade Callahan Family
Benton – The Phillips Family
Bollinger – The Broshuis Family
Boone – Leipard Family Farm
Buchanan – The Walkup Family
Caldwell – Ed and Erin Creason, and family
Callaway – Tim and Angela Wimmer Family
Camden – Webster Farms
Cape Girardeau – The Brandon & Valerie Petzoldt Family
Carroll – Anthony and Tiffany McMullin Family
Carter – The Crafton Family
Cass – The Ogle Family
Cedar – The Sheremetas
Chariton – Kruessel Family Farm
Christian – Claybrook Family Farm
Clark – Jason and Olivia Steele Farm
Clay – The Riegel Family
Clinton – The Aughinbaugh Family
Cole – Strope Valley Farm
Cooper – Wiley & Mary Ellen McVicker Family
Crawford – The Rowden Family
Dade – Groose Farms
Dallas – Poynter Farms
Daviess – Austin & Courtney Story Family Farm
DeKalb – Schuman Family
Dent – The Yates Family
Douglas – Grison Dairy & Creamery
Dunklin – The Payte Harris Family
Franklin – Havenvale Farms – The Kevin & Kaylin Bade Family
Gasconade – The Kevin and Charlotte Rohlfing Family
Gentry – The Hulet Family
Greene – The Sweeton Family
Grundy – Bowe Family Farm
Harrison – The Anderson Family
Henry – Stone Charolais
Hickory – Jesus Freak’s Farm
Holt – The Radley Family
Howard – The Fuemmeler Family
Howell – The Ross and Julie Hart Family
Iron – The Turner Farmily Farm
Jackson – Greg and Jackie Stegner Family
Jasper – The Rush Family
Jefferson – Schorr Family Farm
Johnson – The Brockhaus Family
Knox – The Shawn and Mindy Witherow Family
Laclede – Shane and Denise Shaver Family
Lafayette – Salyer Family Farms
Lawrence – The Neely Family
Lewis – Ethan & Lezlie Durst Family
Lincoln – The Witt Family
Linn – Dr. Ryan and Valerie Montgomery Family
Livingston – The Ray & Karma Summers Family Farm
Macon – McVicker’s Misty Valley Farms
Madison – Bittle Family Farm
Marion – The Joe and Jerilyn Yackley Family
McDonald – James P. and Shayna R. Gibson Family
Mercer – The Letner Family
Miller – The Clenney Family
Mississippi – Jackson Farms
Moniteau – Hallford Family Farm
Monroe – The Thomas Family
Montgomery – Wehrle Cattle Co.
Morgan – The Josh and Julie Marriott Family
New Madrid – Matthew LF Hunter Farms
Newton – Randy L. Gorman & Family
Nodaway – The Brian and Jayla McGary Family
Oregon – Anderson Family Farm
Osage – Rudroff Family Farm
Ozark – Potter Family Farm
Pemiscot – Zach Stevens Farms
Perry – The Koenig Family
Pettis – Jones Farm
Phelps – Aeroplane Farm
Pike – Shane & DeeDee Martin Farm
Platte – Crystal VanNatta and Family
Polk – Sukovaty Farms
Pulaski – Doyle Family Farm
Putnam – The Clint and Macey Tipton Family
Ralls – The Shuck Family
Randolph – The Dr. Cliff and Suzanne Miller Family
Ray – The Gary and Penny Vandiver Family
Reynolds – Massie Farms
Ripley – The Reed-Freeman Farm
Saline – The Bentley Family
Schuyler – The Kade and Chelsea Jackson family
Scotland – The Ketchum Family
Scott – Holt Family
Shannon – The Brett and Lisa Howell Family
Shelby – The Jason and Gina Pollard Family
St. Charles – Doug and Lori Bauer & Family
St. Clair – Mike and Gwenny Nance
St. Francois – The Raymond and Terry King Family
Ste. Genevieve – Gegg Family Farm
Stoddard – John & Janet Davis Farms
Stone – Circle JLC Family Farm
Sullivan – McCully Family Ranch
Taney – Lowry Family Farm
Texas – Kissiar Farms
Vernon – Justin and Charity Ogle Family: Ogle Family Farms
Warren – The Alan and Jessica Gloe Family
Washington – The Summers Family
Wayne – The Rose Family
Webster – The Day Family
Worth – The Cadle Family
Wright – The Sinning Family
Butler, Maries, St. Louis City, St. Louis counties had no submissions or the families declined.