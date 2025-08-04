Press Release: Missouri Farm Bureau To Celebrate 2025 Missouri Farm Families at Missouri State Fair

Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) will recognize 111 Farm Families on Monday, August 11, as part of the 2025 Farm Family Day celebration at the Missouri State Fair.

For 65 years, Farm Family Day has recognized Missouri’s Farm Families and the role they play in the state’s economy. Every Missouri county is permitted to nominate one family to represent their area based on farming operations, community involvement, participation in or affiliation with 4-H, and their steadfast commitment to upholding the values inherent to the promotion and sustainment of agriculture.

MOFB partners with the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair and State Fair Commissioners, MU Extension and Engagement, and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources to put on this annual event.

The families honored represent all the varied farming operations that make up the state, from row crops and cattle, pork and chicken operations, to organic farms, nut and fruit orchard operations, agritourism and intercity urban gardening operations.

Media are encouraged to contact MOFB Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy Janet Adkison (janet.adkison@mofb.com) to set up interviews with either their local Farm Family or with MOFB President Garrett Hawkins.

The 2025 Farm Families include:

Adair – The Schutter Family

Andrew – The Kurt and Brittanie Schmutzler Family Farm

Atchison – The Palmer Family

Audrain – Curtis Show Pigs

Barry – Blankenship Cedar Mound Farm

Barton – The Brant & Erin Harvey Family

Bates – The Trent, Melissa, Sudie, and Cade Callahan Family

Benton – The Phillips Family

Bollinger – The Broshuis Family

Boone – Leipard Family Farm

Buchanan – The Walkup Family

Caldwell – Ed and Erin Creason, and family

Callaway – Tim and Angela Wimmer Family

Camden – Webster Farms

Cape Girardeau – The Brandon & Valerie Petzoldt Family

Carroll – Anthony and Tiffany McMullin Family

Carter – The Crafton Family

Cass – The Ogle Family

Cedar – The Sheremetas

Chariton – Kruessel Family Farm

Christian – Claybrook Family Farm

Clark – Jason and Olivia Steele Farm

Clay – The Riegel Family

Clinton – The Aughinbaugh Family

Cole – Strope Valley Farm

Cooper – Wiley & Mary Ellen McVicker Family

Crawford – The Rowden Family

Dade – Groose Farms

Dallas – Poynter Farms

Daviess – Austin & Courtney Story Family Farm

DeKalb – Schuman Family

Dent – The Yates Family

Douglas – Grison Dairy & Creamery

Dunklin – The Payte Harris Family

Franklin – Havenvale Farms – The Kevin & Kaylin Bade Family

Gasconade – The Kevin and Charlotte Rohlfing Family

Gentry – The Hulet Family

Greene – The Sweeton Family

Grundy – Bowe Family Farm

Harrison – The Anderson Family

Henry – Stone Charolais

Hickory – Jesus Freak’s Farm

Holt – The Radley Family

Howard – The Fuemmeler Family

Howell – The Ross and Julie Hart Family

Iron – The Turner Farmily Farm

Jackson – Greg and Jackie Stegner Family

Jasper – The Rush Family

Jefferson – Schorr Family Farm

Johnson – The Brockhaus Family

Knox – The Shawn and Mindy Witherow Family

Laclede – Shane and Denise Shaver Family

Lafayette – Salyer Family Farms

Lawrence – The Neely Family

Lewis – Ethan & Lezlie Durst Family

Lincoln – The Witt Family

Linn – Dr. Ryan and Valerie Montgomery Family

Livingston – The Ray & Karma Summers Family Farm

Macon – McVicker’s Misty Valley Farms

Madison – Bittle Family Farm

Marion – The Joe and Jerilyn Yackley Family

McDonald – James P. and Shayna R. Gibson Family

Mercer – The Letner Family

Miller – The Clenney Family

Mississippi – Jackson Farms

Moniteau – Hallford Family Farm

Monroe – The Thomas Family

Montgomery – Wehrle Cattle Co.

Morgan – The Josh and Julie Marriott Family

New Madrid – Matthew LF Hunter Farms

Newton – Randy L. Gorman & Family

Nodaway – The Brian and Jayla McGary Family

Oregon – Anderson Family Farm

Osage – Rudroff Family Farm

Ozark – Potter Family Farm

Pemiscot – Zach Stevens Farms

Perry – The Koenig Family

Pettis – Jones Farm

Phelps – Aeroplane Farm

Pike – Shane & DeeDee Martin Farm

Platte – Crystal VanNatta and Family

Polk – Sukovaty Farms

Pulaski – Doyle Family Farm

Putnam – The Clint and Macey Tipton Family

Ralls – The Shuck Family

Randolph – The Dr. Cliff and Suzanne Miller Family

Ray – The Gary and Penny Vandiver Family

Reynolds – Massie Farms

Ripley – The Reed-Freeman Farm

Saline – The Bentley Family

Schuyler – The Kade and Chelsea Jackson family

Scotland – The Ketchum Family

Scott – Holt Family

Shannon – The Brett and Lisa Howell Family

Shelby – The Jason and Gina Pollard Family

St. Charles – Doug and Lori Bauer & Family

St. Clair – Mike and Gwenny Nance

St. Francois – The Raymond and Terry King Family

Ste. Genevieve – Gegg Family Farm

Stoddard – John & Janet Davis Farms

Stone – Circle JLC Family Farm

Sullivan – McCully Family Ranch

Taney – Lowry Family Farm

Texas – Kissiar Farms

Vernon – Justin and Charity Ogle Family: Ogle Family Farms

Warren – The Alan and Jessica Gloe Family

Washington – The Summers Family

Wayne – The Rose Family

Webster – The Day Family

Worth – The Cadle Family

Wright – The Sinning Family

Butler, Maries, St. Louis City, St. Louis counties had no submissions or the families declined.