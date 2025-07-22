Press Release: President Donald Trump Endorses Congresswoman Ann Wagner for Re-Election in Missouri’s Second Congressional District: “She Will Not Let You Down”

BALLWIN, MO – President Donald Trump endorsed Congresswoman Ann Wagner for re-election to Missouri’s Second Congressional District.

Speaking about Congresswoman Ann Wagner in a Truth Social post President Trump said: “Congresswoman Ann Wagner is doing an incredible job representing the amazing people of Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District! As the Chair of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Capital Markets, Ann knows the AMERICA FIRST Policies required to Create GREAT Jobs, Cut Taxes and Regulations, and Champion our Nation’s Golden Age. She is fighting tirelessly to Advance American Energy DOMINANCE, Secure our now VERY Secure (Record Setting!) Southern Border, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.

“Ann Wagner has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election — SHE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!”

Congresswoman Ann Wagner said: “I’m truly honored to receive the endorsement from President Donald Trump as I work to continue serving the people of Missouri’s Second Congressional District. Since returning to office, President Trump has reignited the American spirit, delivering historic wins for our country and following through on his promises. But, there’s more to be done. With President Trump’s support, I remain fully committed to fighting for the people of Missouri’s Second District and defending their conservative values in Washington.”