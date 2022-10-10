Press Release: PSC approves agreement In Spire Missouri ISRS Case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement reached by Spire Missouri, Inc. (Spire Missouri) and the Staff of the Missouri Public Service Commission which changes the infrastructure system replacement surcharge (ISRS) for Spire West and Spire East customers. The Office of the Public Counsel did not oppose the agreement. The ISRS first appeared on Spire West customer bills in April 2004 and on Spire East customer bills in June 2004.

The ISRS adjustment reflects infrastructure replacement investments made by the natural gas company during the period of January 1, 2022, through June 30, 2022. These costs for natural gas pipeline replacements and relocations are not currently included in Spire Missouri’s rates.

The current ISRS for residential customers of Spire East is $0.36 a month. As a result of this case, the ISRS will be adjusted and residential customers will pay $0.83 a month. The current ISRS for residential customers of Spire West is $0.74 a month. As a result of this case, the ISRS will be adjusted and residential customers will pay $1.61 a month. Spire seeks to have the change take effect on October 21, 2022.

Spire East provides natural gas service to approximately 658,260 customers in the City of St. Louis as well as the Missouri counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve.

Spire West provides natural gas service to approximately 527,200 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon counties.