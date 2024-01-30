Press Release: Representative Gretchen Bangert Launches Campaign for St. Louis County Council

State Representative Gretchen Bangert (Dist. 70), announced her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2nd District St. Louis County Council. The seat is being vacated by Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway who is not seeking re-election.

In announcing, Bangert states, “Serving as a State Representative for eight years, I have the experience and skill sets to get things done. I know the importance of relationships and cooperation. As a lifelong resident of St. Louis County, I am dedicated to making St. Louis County the best place to live, work, play and raise a family.”

“I have stood up for working families, infrastructure, children, education, the rights of women, and our future workforce which is essential to all business. I intend to bring this experience and passion to work every day for all the residents of the 2nd District.”

Bangert enumerated some pressing issues in her announcement. “We must support our police, EMS and fire services to keep our neighborhoods safe. As a former assistant auditor for St. Louis County, I will make sure tax dollars are spent wisely and that our district receives its fair share of those dollars.

“I will continue to fight for the health and safety of residents threatened by radioactive waste. We must also protect, maintain and enhance our wonderful county parks and recreational opportunities. I will support workforce development, attract high paying jobs with benefits while supporting the work of organized labor” Bangert added.

Bangert also pledged to stay in-touch with residents, keep them informed, and listen. To that end she is proposing to hold regular Coffee Talks throughout the district where residents can discuss the issues that matter most to them.

Representative Bangert is a graduate of McCluer North High School and went on to receive an Associate’s Degree in Business Management and Accounting. Her past work experience includes serving as Campaign Representative for the United Way of Greater St. Louis, Job Coach with STL Youth Jobs, Director of Education for Junior Achievement, Administrative Assistant to a member of the County Council, and Assistant Auditor for St. Louis County Government.

She is currently serving her eighth year as an elected State Representative where she serves as the Minority Caucus Secretary. Her committee assignments include Workforce and Infrastructure Development, Local Government, and Transportation Infrastructure where she is the ranking minority member.

Representative Bangert previously served as the President of the Women Legislators of Missouri, and currently as the Midwestern Regional Director of Women in Government, both of which are bipartisan.

Gretchen and her husband Mike, a 35+ year Boeing employee, have four children and attend Atonement Lutheran church. She volunteered countless hours as a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader, PTA leadership, founding member of the Hazelwood West Marching Band Booster organization, and coach of youth basketball, soccer, and softball. Other organizations where she has served include the Florissant Valley Kiwanis, the Board of North County Incorporated, the Hazelwood School District Career and Technical Education Advisory Board, the Greater Northwest Chamber of Commerce, the Ferguson Florissant Parents as Teachers Community Advisory Committee, North County Labor Legislative Club, Policy Council – National Women’s Political Caucus – St. Louis Chapter.

In 2010, Gretchen and her husband and others, founded the St. Ferdinand Charity Basketball Tournament. Over the years this charitable event has helped raise funds for several causes