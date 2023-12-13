De Soto, MO – State Senator Elaine Gannon, a Republican, has announced that she will not be seeking reelection in 2024.“After session ended this year, I had a chance to spend a significant amount of time with my family, and I got the opportunity to reflect on my service and how it has impacted the time I am able to spend with my growing grandchildren. This is time I cannot get back once it is gone, and committing to serve another four years simply was not the right choice for me and my family at this time,” said Elaine. “I am honored to have been given the opportunity to serve the people of this region, and during the coming year I will work hard to be a strong voice for us in the Missouri Senate.”
Press Release: Republican State Senator Elaine Gannon Announces Decision Not to Seek Reelection
