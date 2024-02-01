Press Release: Scott Ottenberg Announces Campaign for State Representative

Scott Ottenberg of Wildwood is running for State Representative in District #110, which covers Wildwood and Clarkson Valley. Ottenberg, who currently serves on the Wildwood City Council, is Chair of the Economic Development Committee. He is entering the August 6 Republican Primary for the state representative nomination. The Ottenburg family has made Wildwood their home for 28 years. During that time Scott Ottenberg built a successful career including leadership at a Fortune 500 company and later joint-owning a business while managing his local office.

Ottenberg said, “I am launching this campaign to provide constituents with the effective conservative voice they desperately need in Jefferson City. Our district deserves a state representative that is in close personal contact with constituents. My focus will be providing constituents with a strong economy, fiscal restraint in state government, and safe neighborhoods and streets. I am launching this campaign in response to enthusiastic pledges of support I have received from residents, business owners and home-owners associations throughout the district.”

Ottenberg has supported successful city council initiatives to:

● Cut taxes on natural gas purchases to help families manage energy costs

● Increase penalties for vehicle tampering to fight car break-ins and theft

● Protect and promote the rural character of the city

● Streamline business regulations to promote job growth

● Expand hi-speed internet access to underserved areas in the city with no tax increase

● Deliver highway safety improvements on highways 110 and 109

Ottenberg goes on to say, “Residents are tired of the dysfunction in state government. The legislature in recent years has passed one of the largest tax increases in history and legislation that restricts the efforts of municipalities to protect property values. I will fight relentlessly to protect the finances and property values of all residents.” Ottenberg goes on to say, “I have already talked with hundreds of residents throughout the district. I look forward to representing their voices in Jefferson City.”