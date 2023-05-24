Press Release: State Rep. Dirk Deaton named to Missouri State Employee Retirement System Board of Trustees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, will help administer the retirement fund for state employees and elected officials after House Speaker Dean Plocher recently appointed him to serve on the board of trustees for the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System.

“I look forward to working with the members of the board to ensure the integrity of our state employees’ retirement system is financially viable,” Deaton said. “It is a great honor and responsibility, and I take this opportunity very seriously. I believe the knowledge and experience I bring to the board relating to the state budget process can be of great benefit to the board as we continue to ensure MOSERS is funded at an appropriate level.”

As one of 11 members of the board of trustees, Deaton will be responsible for the operation and administration of the Missouri State Employees’ Retirement System. The system administers retirement, life insurance, and long-term disability benefits to most state employees.

Rep. Deaton is currently in his third term serving as state representative for the 159th District. He serves the House as Vice Chairman of the powerful Budget Committee. He also serves as Chairman of the Joint Committee on Legislative Research, Vice Chairman of the Special Committee on Tax Reform, and as a member of the Special Committee on Government Accountability.