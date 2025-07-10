Press Release: Strategy Firm Rebrands to Objective Strategies to Better Reflect Mission of Turning Obstacles into Advantages

ST. LOUIS, MO – Today, a leading strategy agency led by a former St. Louis-based political operative announced its rebrand to Objective Strategies, reflecting the firm’s core mission of helping clients transform growth obstacles into competitive advantages. The brand transition from Objective Media to Objective Strategies better captures the company’s distinctive approach to creating integrated strategies across B2C, B2B, and B2G audiences.

“Our rebrand to Objective Strategies perfectly encapsulates what we do every day – we help organizations identify their objectives and strategically overcome the obstacles standing in their way,” said Joe Lakin, CEO of Objective Strategies. “Whether it’s bloated operations, fragmented marketing approaches, or missed opportunities with the government audiences, we turn these challenges into strategic advantages.”

The rebrand comes as the firm continues expanding its unique cross-audience integration capabilities, serving as a single strategic partner for mid-market organizations that traditionally require managing multiple agencies with competing priorities and conflicting messages.

Objective Strategies specializes in solving critical growth challenges that commonly plague mid-market organizations, including restructuring inefficient operations that waste resources, providing scalable marketing capabilities for businesses without full marketing departments, and developing integrated strategies that effectively reach customers, business partners, and government stakeholders simultaneously.

“The name Objective Strategies reflects our methodical, results-driven approach,” said Nick Foppe, Managing Partner. “We’re not just another agency – we’re entrepreneurs ourselves who understand growth challenges from the inside. Our objective is always clear: turn your obstacles into advantages through strategic thinking and operational excellence.”

The firm’s comprehensive service offering spans strategic consulting, marketing and advertising strategy, and creative production, with particular expertise in helping companies transition from reactive government engagement to proactive public policy strategies that create competitive advantages.

Key differentiators that the new brand emphasizes include:

Entrepreneur Credibility: Led by founders who have built multiple successful companies, providing insider understanding of growth challenges and practical solutions that work in real-world business environments.

Proven Operational Expertise: Combining strategic consulting with hands-on experience auditing and optimizing operations for numerous brands and agencies, including data analytics and AI integration, delivering both efficiency and profitability improvements.

Cross-Audience Integration: The only firm that credibly handles B2C, B2B, and B2G strategy development, eliminating the need for clients to manage multiple agencies while ensuring consistent messaging and coordinated execution across all critical audiences.

The rebrand reinforces the firm’s position as the strategic partner of choice for mid-market organizations seeking to scale efficiently while maintaining operational excellence. By focusing on cross-audience integration and obstacle-to-advantage transformation, Objective Strategies continues to differentiate itself in a crowded agency landscape.

The company will continue operating from its St. Louis headquarters while serving clients nationwide across various industries seeking strategic growth solutions.

About Objective Strategies

Objective Strategies is a strategy agency that helps mid-market organizations overcome growth obstacles by creating integrated strategies across B2C, B2B, and B2G audiences. Founded by entrepreneurs who understand growth challenges firsthand, the firm provides strategic consulting, marketing and advertising strategy, and creative production services. The company’s mission is to serve as one strategic partner instead of requiring organizations to manage multiple agencies with competing priorities, transforming common business obstacles into competitive advantages through strategic thinking and operational excellence. For more information, visit ObjectiveStrategies.com.