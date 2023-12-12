Press Release: Wright County Commissioner Zach Williams Elected President of County Commission Association of Missouri

Norwood, — Zach Williams has been elected as the President of the County Commission Association of Missouri at their fall meeting in Jefferson City. His promotion to the helm of the organization follows his tenure as the 1st Vice President, where he worked tirelessly to represent the interests of all counties across the state. The County Commissioners Association of Missouri (CCAM) was established in 1983 to create a close and cooperative relationship among the commissioners of the state, to provide an opportunity for its members to become better-informed about the powers and duties of their offices as described by state statutes, and to investigate legislation relating to the office and responsibilities of county commissioner.

“As I take on the role of President, I am excited to continue my work on behalf of rural Missouri. I see this as an opportunity to leverage my diverse background in farming, business ownership, and ministry to serve our communities effectively. I want to harness the power of collaboration and innovation to make a lasting impact on the counties we proudly represent”, Williams said.

Williams is no stranger to community service and dedicated leadership. Before his elevation to the presidency, he served as the long-term Chairman for Workforce Development in a 12 County Region, demonstrating his commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity. Currently, he holds the position of Chair of the South Central Ozarks Council of Governments for a 7 County Region, where he has brought diverse communities together for a common cause.

In addition to his civic and business pursuits, Zach Williams has dedicated an impressive 36 years to ministry, further solidifying his commitment to community well-being and moral guidance. Williams expressed his gratitude upon assuming the role, stating, “It is an honor to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading the County Commission Association of Missouri. I am committed to representing the interests of all counties, fostering collaboration, and driving initiatives that will positively impact the lives of our residents.”

The County Commission Association of Missouri is confident that Williams will bring his wealth of experience, strong leadership skills, and unwavering dedication to the position of President, further advancing the association’s mission to serve and strengthen Missouri’s counties.