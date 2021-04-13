Rick Roeber resigns from Missouri House

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Rick Roeber, who faces allegations of sexual and physical abuse from his now-adult children, has resigned from the House. His final day will be April 16, he said in an email to House Speaker Rob Vescovo Tuesday.

Roeber had been barred from sitting on the House Republican Caucus before the 2021 legislative session begins. His children accused him of both sexual and physical assault in a Kansas City Star editorial in September. Roeber had denied the allegations.

In his letter to Vescovo, which was forwarded to House members Tuesday afternoon, Roeber said he and his “soon to be wife” are moving out of state “to be closer to our extended families.”

“I had no desire other than serving one legislative year to work on a highway bill that would memorialize Representative [Rebecca] Roeber, and to vote on some school choice bills. (The former seems to be in process and the latter became reality as the House passed ESAs and also Open Enrollment.) Unfortunately, a special election was never called so I was compelled to run for a two year term. So, after one legislative session, I have done what I set out to do in the Missouri Legislature in 2021.”

Roeber narrowly won the HD 34 seat in November, overtaking Democrat Chris Hager by a mere 1.7 percent of the vote. The seat was left vacant after the death of his wife, Rep. Rebecca Roeber, in 2019.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Senate Minority Floor Leader John Rizzo and GOP Reps. Shamed Dogan and Shelia Solon, head of the Children and Families Committee, called for Roeber to be removed from the ballot ahead of Election Day.

“Decades ago, I suffered through a bitter divorce. In 2003, the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Review Board (CANRB) concluded that all accusations were without merit and I was completely exonerated,” Roeber previously said in a statement. “Now, these same allegations are being brought up, just one month prior to my election. The desperation of Democrats and the Main Stream Media to discredit my campaign is deplorable and indefensible.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.