Sanchez Announces Campaign for State Representative

ST. CHARLES, Mo- Republican Linda Sanchez is announcing her campaign for State Representative in District 106. She is a proud wife, mother, and small business owner who is dedicated to the St. Charles community.

“Our small business, Riviera Too, LLC, was founded by my parents, beginning the family legacy of working together and serving others,” says Sanchez. “This shaped my view of family and community from a young age. As State Representative, I will be an advocate for families and ensure this state remains the best place to raise a family, build a business, and retire.”

In addition to managing the family business, she has served on the Economic Development Council for St. Charles County, the Industrial Development Authority Board, and is the current treasurer for the St. Charles Kiwanis. Previously, she served on the Board of the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce and as President of the Board for the St. Charles Boys and Girls Club.

“We need a fighter in Jefferson City willing to stand up and push back against the extremist agendas we are seeing coming out of DC.” Sanchez says. “I’m not a career politician looking to climb the next rung. I’m a business woman, mother, and conservative leader who will support our police, protect life, and defend our constitutional rights.”

As a conservative, Linda will passionately support common sense legislation that eliminates the tax burden on Missouri families and small businesses, bans future mandates that led to unnecessary business closures during the pandemic, and will cut red tape that makes it harder for businesses to create jobs.

“Our state doesn’t have a revenue problem, but the government will always have a spending problem,” says Sanchez. “When you manage a business or a family budget, you quickly learn to live within your means. We need more fiscal conservatives to serve as budget hawks in our state capitol, cutting wasteful spending and keeping taxes low.”

Linda Sanchez is a life-long Missourian. She and her husband Edgardo have four adult children and one grandchild.