Senate Hour by Hour Tuesday, May 9th

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Tuesday, May 9.

6:00 Hour

Senator Moon has inquired Senator Eigel, who voiced that he thought it was best to wrap up a couple of things tonight, and then get to the long-awaited educated discussion tomorrow morning.

Senator Moon made it clear that it had nothing to do with Senator Thompson-Rehder, but that it was the House Bills that made him stand, though Senator Eigel convinced him to continue on with tonight’s agenda.

HB 802, 807 & 886 then passed with a 33-0 vote.

Senator Justin Brown then moved that SB 187 be sent to conference.

The Senate then adjourned at 6:, and will reconvene under the rules.

5:00 Hour

Senator Moon has begun filibustering, reading a book about vaccines. He also voiced his disappointment with the House for adjourning without finishing some items that they told him would be done.

4:00 Hour

Senators Moon and Trent finished their debate over SB 222, and the motion went to a standing division and was passed 26-5. Senator Fitzwater then moved that Senate substitute for House substitute for SB 70 be adopted. Senator Moon then inquired Senator Fitzwater about the bill, which then passed 30-1.

Senator Thompson-Rehder brought a motion for third reading and final passage of Senate committee substitute to House committee substitute to HB 802, 807 & 886.

3:00 Hour

Senator Moon inquired Senator Thompson-Reheder about the report, the report was then adopted and third read and finally passed with a 32-1.

Senator Bean then motioned that the conference committee report for SB 139 be adopted. Senator Razor then inquired Senator Bean, thanking him and congratulating him on his hard work. The report was then third read and finally passed on a 31-1 vote.

Senator Trent then motioned to exceed the differences between two sections of SB 222 , the Auditor’s subpoena power and the Auditor’s investigatory power, with inquiries from Senator McCreery, Brattin, and Moon.

2:00 Hour

Senator Moon continued his inquiry with Senator Crawford. Senator Brattin then inquired Senator Justin Brown and Luetkemeyer about the substitute. The report was third read and finally passed with a 33-0 vote. The emergency clause in the bill then also passed 31-2.

Senator Gannon then motioned to send SB 47 to conference. Senator Moon then inquired Senator Gannon to go over the bill together, before the bill was sent to conference.

Senator Thompson-Rehder then motioned that the conference committee report for SB 127 be adopted.

1:00 Hour

Senator Moon and Crawford continued their inquiry about the House Committee substitute for SB 103. Senator Carter then inquired Senator Trent and Moon about the substitute. The substitute was adopted on a 27-5 vote, and the bill was finally passed with a 26-5 vote.

Senator Justin Brown then moved that the conference committee report for SB 28 be adopted. Senator Moon then inquired Senator Crawford, Thompson-Rehder, Justin Brown, and Eigel again over the report.

12:00 Hour

Senator Moon picked up his conversation where it left off last night, inquiring Senator Crawford about SB 101.

The adoption of the House Committee substitute to SB 101 passed 30-1. It was then brought up for third reading and finally passed on a 32-1 vote.

Senator Black then moved that House committee substitute for SB 75 be adopted. Senator Moon then inquired Senator Black about his bill, stating again, some concerns about honoring the oath and rules set in place for the Senate.

The substitute was adopted on a 27-4 vote, and SB 75 was third read and finally passed with a vote of 28-4.

Senator Crawford then moved that House committee substitute for SB 103 be adopted. Senator Moon then inquired Senator Trent, Carter, and Crawford about the substitute.

Senate gavels in

The legislative day got underway shortly before 12:00 P.M.