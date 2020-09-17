Senator Blunt awarded Farm Bureau’s highest honor

The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) and Missouri Farm Bureau presented U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt with the organization’s highest Congressional honor Thursday.

The Golden Plow award is the highest honor the organization presents to sitting members of Congress, according to the organization. AFBF President Zippy Duvall praised Blunt’s work in agriculture during his time in office, noting his efforts to improve flood control on the Missouri River and his support of the Water Resources Development Act which passed through the U.S. House in 2018.

“Sen. Blunt is recognized well beyond Missouri as a strong advocate for farmers and ranchers,” Duvall said. “Farm Bureau values the work he has done for our members across the country.”

Blunt was endorsed for the award by the Missouri Farm Bureau for his dedication to agriculture and Missouri farmers, according to President Blake Hurst.

“At every step of his career, Senator Blunt has strongly supported Missouri agriculture,” Hurst said. “He grew up on a dairy farm and has never forgotten where he came from. Missourians are fortunate to have such a strong leader on rural and agriculture issues in the United States Senate.”

Hurst also praised Blunt’s relationship with the bureau and his handling of the concerns of rural farmers and ranchers in Washington.

The Golden Plow award is presented to sitting members of Congress who “exemplify agricultural leadership and support of Farm Bureau policies.” Recipients are chosen for their records on agricultural policies supported by the AFBF, including fiscal conservatism, reduced regulation of individuals and businesses by the federal government, and support of the private enterprise system, according to the AFBF’s website.

Blunt has represented Missouri in the Senate since 2010. He served as Missouri’s secretary of state and as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives prior to his election to the Senate.