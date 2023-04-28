Press Release: Congressman Mark Alford Issues Statement on Debt Ceiling Legislation Negotiations

Washington, DC – For the past week, Congressman Mark Alford (MO-04) has been negotiating with House leadership on the debt ceiling legislation put forth by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. In its initial release, the bill eliminated several key tax credits for biodiesel and ethanol producers. Along with members from the Iowa and Minnesota delegations, Congressman Alford was able to secure the safety of those tax credits, as well as further protections for biofuel producers. This was all in an effort to ensure this industry continues to thrive.

Congressman Alford issued the following statement:

“After careful deliberation with Speaker McCarthy, I could not be more pleased with the Limit, Save, Grow Act. The Speaker showed a great ability to listen and effectively work with our conference to ensure our district’s needs were met.



Our goal was to protect renewable fuel investments, ethanol and bio-diesel, and we achieved that through our negotiations with the Speaker. As amended, I will be proudly voting ‘yes’ on this package and I urge my colleagues to do the same.



America deserves this legislation.”

Media inquiries for Rep. Alford should be directed to Austin Higginbotham at 770-519-7894.