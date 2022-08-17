Schmitt strikes first with general election campaign ad

Jefferson City, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has released his first radio

and television ad since he won the Republican nomination for soon-to-retire Roy Blunt’s Senate seat Aug 2.

Schmitt beat out Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former Gov. Eric Greitens in his primary bid, winning by 23 points.

His next opponent is Trudy Busch Valentine, daughter of St. Louis beer magnate August “Gussie” Anheuser Busch, who beat Marine veteran and former Pentagon staffer Lucas Kunce by five points for the Democratic nomination.

With the primaries done and less than three months to go before the general election, the time for election ads is upon us.

Schmitt’s new ad, titled “Wrong for Farmers,” was released this week during the Missouri State Fair, the largest gathering of members of the agricultural community in the state.

The ad depicts a dark screen, in which a narrator criticizes Busch Valentine’s support of President Joe Biden, as well some of President Biden’s recent legislation regarding energy policy, the environment and inflation.

The ad ends with the narrator claiming that Trudy Busch Valentine and Joe Biden are wrong for farmers and the state of Missouri. Schmitt himself does not appear in the ad, with the exception of his message of approval at the very end.

The ad also targets a demographic that has been reeling lately, the farmers of Missouri. A summer of drought has dominated the lives of many farmers in the state. Both crop and livestock have each taken a hit these past few months.

As of today, Schmitt has received an endorsement from the Missouri Soybean Association, a major agriculture group in the state.

Busch Valentine has yet to release an ad of her own regarding the general election.