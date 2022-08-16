Agriculture industries start to stabilize, drought conditions still persist

Jefferson City, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture has released its weekly market summary for Missouri livestock and crops. For possibly the first time all summer, the weekly market shows a little more optimism regarding the state’s ongoing drought.

Recent rains have helped much of the state, but the overall amount of the state experiencing a form of drought has increased.

Areas around Joplin and Springfield, Mo. continue to battle extreme drought conditions. Drought has also started to impact Nothern Missouri, an occurrence not previously seen this summer. Areas around St. Joseph, Mo., Kansas City and the northern border of Missouri are currently experiencing moderate drought, according to the federal drought tracker.

Although rain has indeed helped much of the state when it comes to hay and crops, much of Missouri has still yet to experience the long and consistent rain needed to replenish soil conditions.

According to the report, the cattle market is beginning to see some normalcy, something cattlemen have sorely missed the past few months. The recent rains have given hope to those who have not culled their herds yet.

Crop reports are also optimistic for all three of Missouri’s largest crops.

Corn production is forecast at 525 million bushels, 4% below last year’s production. Corn bids continue to rise after taking a small dip at the beginning of the month.

Soybean production is forecast at 287 million bushels, up 4% from 2021. Soybean bids also rose in the middle of the month.

Except for the St. Louis area, which took a sharp dip compared to other areas.

Wheat production is forecast at 43.6 million bushels, up 37% from the previous year. Wheat bids have started to climb after a large plummet at the beginning of the month.

It seems with heavy rains in the past month and some more consistent ones in the near future, farmers may be able to breathe a small sigh of relief as both the cattle market and the crop market seem to be coming back to normal.

Featured Image Courtesy of Alisha Shurr