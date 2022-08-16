 Press "Enter" to skip to content
cow cattle beef meats

Agriculture industries start to stabilize, drought conditions still persist

By Kelton Turner on August 16, 2022
  

Jefferson City, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Agriculture has released its weekly market summary for Missouri livestock and crops. For possibly the first time all summer, the weekly market shows a little more optimism regarding the state’s ongoing drought.

Recent rains have helped much of the state, but the overall amount of the state experiencing a form of drought has increased.

Areas around Joplin and Springfield, Mo. continue to battle extreme drought conditions. Drought has also started to impact Nothern Missouri, an occurrence not previously seen this summer. Areas around St. Joseph, Mo., Kansas City and the northern border of Missouri are currently experiencing moderate drought, according to the federal drought tracker.

Although rain has indeed helped much of the state when it comes to hay and crops, much of Missouri has still yet to experience the long and consistent rain needed to replenish soil conditions.

According to the report, the cattle market is beginning to see some normalcy, something cattlemen have sorely missed the past few months. The recent rains have given hope to those who have not culled their herds yet.

Crop reports are also optimistic for all three of Missouri’s largest crops.

Courtesy of the Department of Agriculture

Corn production is forecast at 525 million bushels, 4% below last year’s production. Corn bids continue to rise after taking a small dip at the beginning of the month.

Soybean production is forecast at 287 million bushels, up 4% from 2021. Soybean bids also rose in the middle of the month.

Courtesy of the Department of Agriculture

Except for the St. Louis area, which took a sharp dip compared to other areas.

Wheat production is forecast at 43.6 million bushels, up 37% from the previous year. Wheat bids have started to climb after a large plummet at the beginning of the month.

Courtesy of the Department of Agriculture

It seems with heavy rains in the past month and some more consistent ones in the near future, farmers may be able to breathe a small sigh of relief as both the cattle market and the crop market seem to be coming back to normal.

 

Featured Image Courtesy of Alisha Shurr

More from Central MissouriMore posts in Central Missouri »
More from Conservation and AgricultureMore posts in Conservation and Agriculture »
More from DepartmentsMore posts in Departments »
More from Executive BranchMore posts in Executive Branch »
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from Kansas CityMore posts in Kansas City »
More from Local IssuesMore posts in Local Issues »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from North MissouriMore posts in North Missouri »
More from Southeast MissouriMore posts in Southeast Missouri »
More from Southwest MissouriMore posts in Southwest Missouri »