Open Letter: St. Louis business community supports Medicaid expansion

Dear Missouri Legislators,

Greater St. Louis, Inc. and the undersigned respectfully urge you and your colleagues to fully implement Medicaid expansion in Missouri in Fiscal Year 2022. As business leaders, we believe that Medicaid expansion is one of the best economic investments Missouri can make this year.

As you know, Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 in 2020 to become the 38th state to expand Medicaid. Both Republican- and Democratic-led states have successfully implemented Medicaid expansion because it is a smart, pro-business investment. A number of respected institutions report that Medicaid expansion will produce billions in economic output and create thousands of jobs, in addition to providing healthcare coverage to hundreds of thousands of working Missourians. Nearly 80 percent of those jobs would be created outside of the health care industry.

Developing and recruiting a healthy workforce is important for every Missouri business to grow and is good for the state’s overall economic health. If we do not act, we are at a competitive disadvantage relative to the 37 other states that have made this investment.

Medicaid expansion is a proven job creator. Missouri can no longer sit on the sidelines. Gov. Mike Parson included Medicaid expansion in his proposed budget, and we need the General Assembly to include it in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

Thank you for your leadership and service to the state of Missouri. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

1904labs, Inc.

Adalo

Affinia Healthcare

Ameren Corporation

Aptimmune Biologics, Inc.

Arcturis

Ascension

Barnes-Jewish Hospital

BioSTL

BJC HealthCare

Blackthorn Pub and Pizza

Bopp Architecture

Botanicals Design Studio

Bridge Bread Bakery

Caleres, Inc.

Cannonball, Inc.

Child Care Aware of Missouri

Community Action Agency of St. Louis County, Inc.

Consumers Council of Missouri

Cortex Innovation Community

CPG Agency

Crowe & Shanahan, The Social Security Law Group

CTC Genomics, LLC

Custom Engineering Inc.

DeSales Community Development

Dog Tired St Louis, LLC

Edison Agrosciences, Inc.

Edward Jones

EFK Moen, LLC

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Evernorth

Foundations for Change, LLC

Gaslight Studio STL

Generate Health

Golden Care Alliance, LLC

Grand Chiropractic

Grasse & Associates

Greater North County Chamber of Commerce

Greater St. Louis, Inc.

Greater Than Games

Hands, Heart & Soul LLC

Healthy Bytes

Healthy Nourishment, LLC

Heavy Riff Brewing Company, LLC

Hess Meat Machines

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis

In-Person Away Virtual Events, LLC

International Institute of St. Louis

Invisibly

Jeff Wunrow Designs

Jewish Community Relations Council

Justine PETERSEN

Kiku Obata & Company

Kim Plank Consulting, LLC

Law Offices of Julia L. Gray, LLC

Limitless Planet Travel & Events

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Mastercard Technologies, LLC.

Mercy Metropolitan Parks and Recreation District of St. Louis

Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Missouri Budget Project

MMD Consultants

NAMI St. Louis

NCCJ St. Louis

Nestlé Purina

North County Incorporated

Northwest HealthCare

Oakland Capital Partners, LLC.

O’Reilly Auto Parts

Parkway Pathology Group

PGAV Destinations

Physicians for a National Health Program (MO Chapter)

Pint Size Bakery & Coffee

Project Controls Group, Inc.

Prudent Investor Services

Public Impact Group

Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital

S. M. Wilson & Co.

Saint Louis Bank

Saint Louis University

Sandberg Phoenix

Schnuck Markets, Inc.

Sheldon Arts Foundation

Soapbox Public Relations

Spanish Lake Community Development Corporation

Sparlin Mental Health

Spry Digital

SSM Health

St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System

St. Louis Arts Chamber of Commerce

St. Louis Community Credit Union

St. Louis Development Corporation

St. Louis Economic Development Partnership

St. Louis Equity Fund, Inc.

St. Louis Mental Health Board

St. Louis Regional Health Commission

Starkloff Disability Institute

TAO + LEE Associates, Inc.

Technology Integration Engineering

The Rehabilitation Institute of St. Louis

Thompson Coburn LLP

Tower Grove Manor

Trailnet

TricorBraun

Urban Matter

Vector Communications Corporation

Washington University in St. Louis

Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis

Yoga St. Louis