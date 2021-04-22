Open Letter: St. Louis business community supports Medicaid expansion

Dear Missouri Legislators,
Greater St. Louis, Inc. and the undersigned respectfully urge you and your colleagues to fully implement Medicaid expansion in Missouri in Fiscal Year 2022. As business leaders, we believe that Medicaid expansion is one of the best economic investments Missouri can make this year.
As you know, Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 in 2020 to become the 38th state to expand Medicaid. Both Republican- and Democratic-led states have successfully implemented Medicaid expansion because it is a smart, pro-business investment. A number of respected institutions report that Medicaid expansion will produce billions in economic output and create thousands of jobs, in addition to providing healthcare coverage to hundreds of thousands of working Missourians. Nearly 80 percent of those jobs would be created outside of the health care industry.
Developing and recruiting a healthy workforce is important for every Missouri business to grow and is good for the state’s overall economic health. If we do not act, we are at a competitive disadvantage relative to the 37 other states that have made this investment.
Medicaid expansion is a proven job creator. Missouri can no longer sit on the sidelines. Gov. Mike Parson included Medicaid expansion in his proposed budget, and we need the General Assembly to include it in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
Thank you for your leadership and service to the state of Missouri. Thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
