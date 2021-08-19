Steve Walsh, husband to Sara Walsh and aide to Vicky Hartzler, passes away

SEDALIA, Mo. — Steve Walsh, an aide to Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and husband of state Rep. Sara Walsh, died from COVID-19 Thursday morning.

“It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior,” Sara Walsh, the Majority Caucus Chair in the House, said on social media.

Sara Walsh said arrangements were pending.

Steve Walsh was fondly remembered at the Missouri State Fair where legislators gathered this week. Gov. Mike Parson asked for prayers for the family and held a moment of silence at the Ham Breakfast Thursday morning.

“Teresa and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Walsh, husband to Rep. Sara Walsh, this morning. He will be remembered as [a] proud Missourian and a dedicated husband,” Parson said. “We wish Sara’s family comfort and peace at this time.”

Steve Walsh is the former press secretary for Hartzler and most recently served as a field representative, serving in her office for the past decade.

“We loved Steve for his enormous heart, passion for life, and the joy he brought to everyone who was lucky enough to meet him,” Hartzler said. “His love of God and his beautiful wife, Sara, was undeniable. Steve will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on with those who were blessed to know him.”

Sara Walsh is a candidate for the 4th congressional district, which Hartzler currently serves.