Scott Faughn is joined by Lieutenant Governor and candidate for Governor Mike Kehoe. On the panel Scott is joined by President of Tightline Public Affairs, Jack Cardetti and Chief of Staff to Senator Karla Eslinger, Will Wheeler.
This Week in Missouri Politics – December 10, 2023
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from This Week in Missouri PoliticsMore posts in This Week in Missouri Politics »