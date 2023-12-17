Scott Faughn is joined by U. S. Senator Eric Schmitt for the last show of the year. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Steve Butz, Rep. Raychel Proudie, Casey Burns of Leadbelt Strategies and Brett Dinkins of Victory Enterprises.
This Week in Missouri Politics – December 17, 2023
