The college tour rolls on as Scott Faith goes down to Rolla to talk with Dr. Mohammad “Mo” Dehghani, the chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology. On the panel Scott is joined State Representatives Bennie Cook and Tara Peters, as well as former Treasurer of Missouri Sarah Steelman.
This Week in Missouri Politics – October 12, 2025
