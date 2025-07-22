 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Daily – July 22, 2024

By The Missouri Times on July 22, 2025

Scott Faughn is joined by Erin Schrimpf and Missouri Times Editor Jake Kroesen to discuss Erin’s recent trip to SEMO and the new Senate tipsheet.

