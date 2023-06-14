Listen as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. This week Scott talks about some recent news in Missouri Politics, including the passing of Sen. Ron Richard. Scott also gives a look at some other politicians running for statewide office next year.
TWMP Midweek Update – June 14, 2023
