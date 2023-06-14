 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – June 14, 2023

By The Missouri Times on June 14, 2023

Listen as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. This week Scott talks about some recent news in Missouri Politics, including the passing of Sen. Ron Richard. Scott also gives a look at some other politicians running for statewide office next year.

