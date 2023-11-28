 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – Novmeber 28, 2023

By The Missouri Times on November 28, 2023

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his Midweek Update. Scott is joined in studio by special guest Camellia Peterson and online by Micheal Mahoney. Scott, Peterson and Mahoney talk about the future of Cardinal baseball and the upcoming statewide elections.

