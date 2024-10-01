Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of October. Scott is joined by State Representative Louis Riggs. Scott and Riggs discuss upcoming State Senate elections, the Department of Insurance and the future of the St. Louis Cardinals.
TWMP Midweek Update – October 1, 2024
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Opinion: TRUMP vs. HARRIS DEBATE ANALYSIS
- Press Release: Missourian Austin Petersen Announces Major New Expansion of New Podcast Network
- Lawsuit questions whether Missouri can legally appropriate $15 million to Hannibal’s Hospital
- This Week in Missouri Politics – September 29, 2024
- Opinion: KOSA Stifles Parents’ Freedoms
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Opinion: TRUMP vs. HARRIS DEBATE ANALYSIS
- Press Release: Missourian Austin Petersen Announces Major New Expansion of New Podcast Network
- Lawsuit questions whether Missouri can legally appropriate $15 million to Hannibal’s Hospital
- This Week in Missouri Politics – September 29, 2024
- Opinion: KOSA Stifles Parents’ Freedoms
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Opinion: TRUMP vs. HARRIS DEBATE ANALYSIS
- Press Release: Missourian Austin Petersen Announces Major New Expansion of New Podcast Network
- Lawsuit questions whether Missouri can legally appropriate $15 million to Hannibal’s Hospital
- This Week in Missouri Politics – September 29, 2024
- Opinion: KOSA Stifles Parents’ Freedoms