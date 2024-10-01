 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TWMP Midweek Update – October 1, 2024

By The Missouri Times on October 1, 2024

Watch as Scott Faughn gives his first Midweek Update of October. Scott is joined by State Representative Louis Riggs. Scott and Riggs discuss upcoming State Senate elections, the Department of Insurance and the future of the St. Louis Cardinals.

