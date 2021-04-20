Vernon County joins Fitzpatrick’s local government checkbook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today announced that Vernon County is the 11th county to provide spending data for the local government checkbook. The Checkbook is part of his ongoing commitment to ensuring a more efficient and transparent government at all levels.

Spending data from 11 local governments, Cape Girardeau County, Cass County, Clay County, Cole County, Franklin County, Greene County, Jasper County, Newton County, St. Charles County, the City of St. Louis, and Vernon County, can be searched, with 14 additional counties in progress. The Office will continue adding county expenditure data as it becomes available.

Visitors to the Checkbook can examine expenditure data detailing funds, departments, vendors, payment descriptions, and totals for the available government entities.

“As Treasurer, I will always strive to improve transparency because I want Missourians to trust that their government is working for them and their tax dollars are being spent wisely,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “This trust is essential to a functioning republic. Increased transparency helps facilitate that trust and I am hopeful that more county leaders will volunteer to participate in the local government checkbook.”

In 2020, Treasurer Fitzpatrick announced the expansion of the Show-Me Checkbook to include local governments. He also facilitated aggregating state expenditures related to federal stimulus funding in one portal on the Treasurer’s Office website for Missourians to search. He recently expanded the portal to include information related to the American Rescue Plan.

The Show-Me Checkbook, launched by the Treasurer’s Office in 2018, is one of the most comprehensive state financial data portals in the country. The Local Government section of the Show-Me Checkbook can be found here.