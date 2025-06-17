2026 Statewide Bench

Statewide Bench: Republicans

#1 Speaker Jon Patterson

Cash on Hand: $262,866.32

Missouri Alliance PAC

Cash on Hand: $1,139,614.56

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,402,480.88

He has won a swing house district, can raise a ton of money, and has a very solid record of achievements in his first session as Speaker. Jon Patterson can be the future of the Missouri Republican Party…if he wants to.

#2 State Senator Jason Bean

Cash on Hand: $111,101.71

Conservative Leadership for Southeast Missouri

Cash on Hand: $126,075.08

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $237,176.79

Did anyone see how Governor Kehoe put together his winning coalition to pull out a tough Governor’s race? Well the man who has the most potential to reassemble that coalition for a down ballot race is the man from Peach Orchard. It doesn’t hurt that he looks like he was sent from Central Casting to play a Governor.

#3 State Senator Kurtis Gregory

Cash on Hand: $125,719.75

The Wonderdog PAC

Cash on Hand: $147,602.02

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $273,321.77

The wins keep coming for the former Cotton Bowl Champion. He won a tough primary for his state senate seat, can raise money on par with anyone and has seven years to build his war chest. He will be a go to senator for handling big legislation in the future which will only make Coach Pinkel’s lineman a better fundraiser. Further, if Mizzou keeps Dr. Choi they are likely to maintain the school’s popularity in the state which will be political black and gold for this True Son.

#4 State Senator Nick Schroer

Cash on Hand: $71,210.32

1776 PAC

Cash on Hand: $131,832.42

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $203,042.74

Senator Schroer is innovating a new path to political prominence. He has a unique, for a Republican, donor base and the media skills to gain name ID in any primary. He also hails from a county with a strong base of Republican primary voters. Further, Schroer rounded out a portion of his resume this session with a signature legislative accomplishment with his passage of state control of the St. Louis Police Department.

#5 State Senator David Gregory

Cash on Hand: $280.43

Show Me Growth PAC

Cash on Hand: $5,788.14″

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,068.57

Senator Gregory is in short a winner. He won a swing house district, and now he won the most competitive state senate race in the state last fall. In every race he has been a tremendous fundraiser, and has the look of a young aggressive prosecutor. Speaking of, he has deftly picked up on the legislative end of some of Attorney General Bailey’s initiatives. I don’t think that is a coincidence.

#6 State Representative Alex Riley

Cash on Hand: $203,542.53

Missouri Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $282,241.95

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $485,784.48

There are a lot of factors that go into running statewide. Rep. Riley will have a record of conservative accomplishment, as the next Speaker he will be able to fundraise, and southwest Missouri is a proven base of republican primary voters to build a base of support from. The other factor is that he will be term limited from a district that could have a sitting Republican state senator so he would have an motivation to run statewide.

#7 State Senator Brad Hudson

Cash on Hand: $110,077.39

Brad PAC

Cash on Hand: $57,400.69

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $167,478.08

The freshman senator has surpassed all expectations in his first session, and is forging a brand as a conservative caucus member who can get things done. He has another seven years to build his donor base and name ID, and when the time comes he will be a contender for several statewide offices.

#8 House Speaker Pro Tem Chad Perkins

Cash on Hand: $26,377.25

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $26,377.25

The Speaker Pro Tem is clearly the most popular man in Jefferson City not named Kehoe. He has the ability and more importantly the relationships to impact any piece of legislation in the General Assembly. He may opt for a state senate bid, but if he chose the statewide route he would have hundreds of folks around the state that would answer the call.

#9 State Senator Curtis Trent

Cash on Hand: $124,581.76

417 PAC

Cash on Hand: $231,355.45

TOTAL CASH ON: $355,937.21

The biggest brain in the Senate, Trent continues to move legislation across the line. A likely contender for Senate leadership, Senator Trent continues to be someone to watch over the next few years.

#10 State Representative Bishop Davidson

Cash on Hand: $101,215.52

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $101,215.52

Rep. Davidson is one of the sharpest House members when it comes to policy and continues to put himself at the forefront of Republican policy on issues ranging from taxes to school choice. Davidson is also a prolific fundraiser, and from primary vote rich southwest Missouri.

Others: Rep. Melanie Stinnett is running for state senate, Senate Floor Leader Tony Luetkemyer could be considered for U.S. Attorney and if he doesn’t pursue that opportunity he will be back at the top of the list. Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman has announced she is not running for office in 2024, but would be back on this list if she chose to reenter politics.

Statewide Bench: Democrats

#1 State Senator Stephen Webber

Cash on Hand: $185,137

Homefront PAC

Cash on Hand: 22,360.71

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $207,497.71

The next big thing in Democratic politics, he has a record of service in the military, is a proven fundraiser who can effectively use all the tools to communicate with his base. Perhaps most importantly, he has seven more years to wait for the political climate of the state to change to be more accommodating to a statewide Democrat. Also he was the only senator who came out with anything in the I-70 special session.

#2 State Senator Tracy McCreery

Cash on Hand: $78,220

Serve Missouri PAC

Cash on Hand: $64,111

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $142,331

If you went into a lab to create a Democratic candidate that could compete in a competitive general election it would be Senator McCreery. There is no part of modern politics that she can’t do at an elite level. It just seems like she might be easier to tempt into a congressional run when Congresswoman Wagner steps aside.

#3 State Senator Maggie Nurrenbern

Cash on Hand: $14,127

Northland Forward

Cash on Hand: $56,194

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $70,321

Senator Nurrenbern has that same ability to win a competitive district, and she has the same seven year runway that Senator Webber has. She is a good fundraiser, and is perhaps the best in the party at organizing. If I were betting on someone to be the next Democrat to win a statewide election it would likely be her.

#4 State Representative Ashley Aune

Cash on Hand: $56,729

AshPAC

Cash on Hand: $27,082

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $83,811

One of the House’s most talented Representatives, Aune continues to keep the Minority party relevant during a difficult time for the Democratic Party. Despite seeing a rocky session, she ended session with reaffirmed support from her caucus and can be a name we could see on a future statewide ballot.

#5 Senate Minority Leader Doug Beck

Cash on Hand: $39,020

DougPac

Cash on Hand: $154,732

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $193,752

No one can compete with the labor connections the Senator from South County has. The minority leader has a large statewide network from working on state senate races around the state, and he is simply the type of Democrat Missourians used to vote for.

#6 Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

Cash on Hand: $611,433

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $611,433

Kansas City’s mayor continues to see major development projects and big ticket events being shifted towards his city every session. With the stadium deal worked out, the World Cup coming this next year, Lucas has been working to keep Kansas City’s name in the national headlines.

#7 State Senator Steve Roberts

Cash on Hand: $75,424

STL Democratic Coalition

Cash on Hand: $15,602.28

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $91,026.28

The Senator from the City of St. Louis has a decorated record of military service, and has shown he can win a tough primary and can raise money. He will be term limited in ‘28 and with a newly elected mayor in St. Louis he might entertain taking his talents statewide.

#8 St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer

Cash on Hand: $108,271

A Brighter Future for St Louis

Cash on Hand: $36,517

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $144,788

Speaking of that new mayor, Cara Spencer has impressed during the first few weeks of her tenure. She has earned praise for her handling of the tornado, and left special session with $100 million dollars for any needs that FEMA doesn’t meet. She has a hot hand now, and has shown an ability to operate at a higher level of politics. The future will be interesting for the new mayor.

#9 Former Columbia Mayor Brian Treece

The former Columbia mayor has one of the strongest records of success of anyone in the Democratic party from his time as mayor. He also has a long list of union connections that would come in handy. Moreover when you think of a Nixon or a Koster you can see Treece in that same vein.

#10 State Representative Jaclyn Zimmermann

Cash on Hand: $3,285

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $3,285

If you are a Democrat looking for a sign of hope or a future star to pin your hopes to Rep. Zimmermann is a House freshman to keep an eye on. She took a formerly swing district and won it handily, and is the type of legislator that could be a building block for the future.

Others: State Senator Brian Williams is rumored to be considering a run for St. Louis County Executive. State Representatives Betsy Fogle and Keri Ingle are running for state senate.