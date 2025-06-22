Jake Kroesen is joined by Justice Horn, candidate for Jackson County Legislature, Rep. Kemp Strickler, Former Rep. Dan Houx, and Rep. Rodger Reedy, from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.
This Week in Missouri Politics – June 22, 2025
- Press Release: Conservative grassroots leader Nathan Willett announces run for Missouri State SenatePress Release: Conservative grassroots leader Nathan Willett announces run for Missouri State Senate
- 2026 Statewide Bench
- Opinion: Why Missouri Needs the Nuclear Tax Credit
