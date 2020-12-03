 Press "Enter" to skip to content

30 days after 2020 election filing reports: PACs

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on December 3, 2020
  

Here are the filing reports 30 days after the 2020 election for political action committees. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

Committee NameCandidate First NameCandidate Last NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
Florissant Township Open Democratic ClubNULLNULL4322.86446.85446.85446.85446.8500
Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL3226.06000000
Printing Industries PACNULLNULL3903.72000000
Missouri National Org For Women PACNULLNULL110.351001000000
Democrat Club of Christian CountyNULLNULL1605.9302316.101407.100
The Democratic Club of Queeny and Lafayette TownshipsNULLNULL1694.09339.781885.17110.63112.1100
Bates County Democrat Women's ClubNULLNULL501.78429.122322.120432.1900
Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PACNULLNULL15480.9207400010179.500
Local 41 Political Action FundNULLNULL95909.516205.12136911.2416.81998.2400
Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PECNULLNULL5003.312890.822890.820000
Cedar County Democrat Commitee PACNULLNULL462.61126.596208.49100.893389.5100
Missouri Leadership ForumNULLNULL122595.920334333.33050137.4100
The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)NULLNULL39739.975041.5738554.90000
Catalyst PACNULLNULL11995026300003491.2500
Missouri Black Political Forum PACNULLNULL10416.892.162.1675075000
Operating Engineers Local 101 Political FundNULLNULL27650265010768050000
MO-DSV PACNULLNULL15345.020549540152.9200
RQC PACNULLNULL15076.390518500152.9200
Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal CommitteeNULLNULL161000611500000
Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MONULLNULL8630.450705000149.7500
CLCP PACNULLNULL11436.9560002660011663.0500
Raytown Democratic AssociationNULLNULL2777.161006506.3604667.4900
Clayton Township Democratic ClubNULLNULL2766.911270.423340.861830.932320.4600
Northwest Missouri Conservatives PACNULLNULL770.7895.227179.22168.626401.4400
Missouri Federation of College RepublicansNULLNULL4757.270157.5213.36740.3100
Gentry County Democratic Central CommitteeNULLNULL455.470000-157.50
Gentry County Democratic Federated Women's ClubNULLNULL320.160000-157.50
20th Ward Democratic OrganizationNULLNULL920.03137541911648.393065.0600
Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)NULLNULL14535.87107.54314.070129.300
MO Physician Assistant Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL3645.571801645020.9800
MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL7319.0904525013.976.6500
Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)NULLNULL4607.2840045200300000
IST-MO Nominee PAC Number OneNULLNULL4201.393406.7690195.920181.700
Pipefitters Assoc Local #533NULLNULL243052.1216219.66578663.2076220.6400
Brush Fires PACNULLNULL844.14089400081555.8600
Keep Government AccountableNULLNULL28233.912502562659.142592.8814497.5900
True North PACNULLNULL74210.2845001012521251.5222900
Limited Government PACNULLNULL1523.78041874.162018250.3800
Clean and AccountableNULLNULL3765000444600100743747400
Protect Missouri FreedomNULLNULL9868.1154951450320192447349.4700
FEAPAC of MissouriNULLNULL6699.043498382310000
Lincoln PACLincolnHough36160.729229.16182979.16984.3734093.9100
Laborers Local 660-PACNULLNULL66632.72139989195.610000
Western Missouri Leadership FundNULLNULL54564.350216725.990156435.6400
MO Dental PACNULLNULL96782.4915612.1462846.252086.778133.0800
Wright County Republican Central CommitteeNULLNULL3720.7892174201088.3900
12th Ward Regular Democratic OrganizationNULLNULL5140.4612009210144.814506.4900
MO Insurance Coalition PACNULLNULL101672.910505.46101387.3905698.7500
Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political FundNULLNULL21030.72100000223572.6601196.6600
KC Neighbors for ProgressNULLNULL9537.76250042750125042948.2400
Pharmacist Political Action Committee of MissouriNULLNULL15461.964350222500000
SOCO Red PACNULLNULL7700530023000
Northwest Missouri Leadership PACNULLNULL18613.781000025127.201468.2200
Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary FundNULLNULL37339.186491.4454015.65496.952601.4800
Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)NULLNULL656847.71207111.494005301.1415742.29719673.8100
MOTruck PACNULLNULL82996.467407.7883470.621495.1931442.900
MO State Troopers Assoc PACNULLNULL18780130000000
Supporters of Community FireNULLNULL3251.28037000.561229.6322232.6100
Show Me Growth PACNULLNULL41076.881008441712.1429803.1200
Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PACNULLNULL881075.5149717.71708200.416253760.4600
CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal CommitteeNULLNULL1005048600364229051000
Living Well PACNULLNULL4783.9605800007800
Quality Building PACNULLNULL888.64030000025.6500
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education FundNULLNULL73077.565002.1255239.313005.3313388.6600
Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL51003.053500195500033.6500
PT-PAC of MissouriNULLNULL4253.68714543970182.47970.94052010
Missouri UnitedNULLNULL29216.719290.2129290.21010000
AX PACNULLNULL0000000
Free and Fair Election FundNULLNULL1073.36050008044689.600
Freedom PACNULLNULL1332.91050008044689.600
Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PACNULLNULL26228.68015000010544.518303.400
Holly PACNULLNULL2002.5520001836501077244897.4500
Missouri Senate Conservatives FundNULLNULL829.71037700087659050.787193501
North Missouri Leadership PACNULLNULL7715.7100080904.871579.516318.9500
Ozark Gateway Leadership PACNULLNULL16045.8210000942502189.9619004.1800
Prosperous Missouri PACNULLNULL4453.4805000000
MAPACNULLNULL74095.727476.3225846.3236.75207.9100
Missouri Action PACJudy Baker1892.9825011055968727.79106107.0200
United Steelworkers District 11 Missouri Non-Federal AccountNULLNULL5024.3300001000001030104000
Missouri Right to Life Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL2089.08119053555.836836.6456282.49-3778.960
Purple PACDebLavender577.813415.2502804.211841.88388821.200
Credit Union Political Action Committee of MissouriNULLNULL155465.31210.2799549.39871678.300
Conservative Citizens CoalitionNULLNULL10883.054000132500000
HealthPACNULLNULL125735.07118707.86415018.91120.916849.7400
Missourians for a Fiscally Responsible FutureNULLNULL977.3810005600796.873622.6200
Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital AssociationNULLNULL95252.115.54944545.4702513600
Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government FundNULLNULL1000110002905.2800
Lincoln County Democrat ClubNULLNULL13523.1550812490.851088.748851.8600
BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal CommitteeNULLNULL13532000586900000
CRYSTAL PACCrystalQuade3271.153000205960324.8500
St. Louis Building Trades PACNULLNULL2622.81071838.17031626.0300
Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL18086.280166000687.500
MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL4030.46000661.500
MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political CommitteeNULLNULL19254.9000659.500
Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political FundNULLNULL82208.3604690000740200
Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political FundNULLNULL300300030000000
MASCA PAC NULLNULL60.375004695001500
ASAPAC MO Federal CommitteeNULLNULL2321.0526008010049.95178.9500
MO Cattlemens Association PACNULLNULL4214.641778.04297261.583970.78151545.98017104.28
National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL8507.581029.179945.870000
Taking KC BackNULLNULL32.557782.58583.6414.95194.950180
Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL5635.290.2527059.7102315.330175.15
417 PACNULLNULL4840.491795445404400205000
H-PACNULLNULL24214.661800042407.1110678.6520133.6500
A Better Missouri Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL3771.791080018404507800
Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL8196.164187.1381495.16427.581405.500
Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PACNULLNULL90500403500000
MADA Dealers Interested In GovernmentNULLNULL12146.091093.03170053.42702040010000
Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PACNULLNULL77536.1811773.05100073.2240.82376.2700
International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational FundNULLNULL39890.4009322.9119420.3200
North County Labor Legislative ClubNULLNULL4498.4560176828.2925.12114359.14042
ABC Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL4184.3180050000000
La Raza Political Club IncNULLNULL1739.71415051463.725662.7649980.8700
Jeffco Vision PACDanShaul7629.5650065202577.777183.7700
Supporters of Health Research and TreatmentsNULLNULL87375.31027415470.897077.7300
Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political FundNULLNULL6484.8602848405900
Better Schools for MissouriNULLNULL25144.188629.5879138.74771.714684.3800
Missourians for Sporting PursuitsNULLNULL953.6604102.158612152.5200
Don't Tread on MO PACNULLNULL8602.490140505.321676.8231902.8900
KCHOA MO Green Party Chapter - FederalNULLNULL1718.055903224.05106150600
Democratic Action - MissouriDemocratic CandidatesFor Governor0000000
American Family Political Action Committee - MONULLNULL16440.262189.5229410000
Yes To America CommitteeNULLNULL4.2527524278482422.7500
John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action FundNULLNULL5143.01766.057552.140169.5600
Missouri A/C and Mechanical ContractorsNULLNULL22570.788300105569.2203398.4400
15th Ward DemocratsNULLNULL586.78216.07484.93244.811885.82-514.710
MO State Council of Fire Fighters PACNULLNULL70078.5810076.01178728.020107185.2704170
Commerce Bancshares Inc PACNULLNULL68980.54147.5548533.230000
Truth in CampaignsNULLNULL165418.58110001010001240.444265.1300
11th Ward Democratic OrganizationNULLNULL5894.9120016501046.273125.4500
University Township Democratic Organization IncNULLNULL1919.55250025002392.42392.410001000
United Parcel Service Inc. Political Action Committee Missouri - Federal CommitteeNULLNULL0059503866.27545000
Tony PACNULLNULL35195.1501540005402.500
Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)NULLNULL860.730.0914825.11029.9400
Lee's Summit DemocratsNULLNULL1596.6652511740.551.5310756.7800
Osage County Democrat ClubNULLNULL4010.01060760760700
St. Francois County DemocratsNULLNULL429.9031878478400
Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC NULLNULL142472.97237116.251395377.3432537.59566226.8200
International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PACNULLNULL2728.85065250050000
MBA Pony Express Region PACNULLNULL16952.713127.8611445.010879.7500
Spirit of MissouriNULLNULL15114.78550019668908774.2200
New Approach PACNULLNULL110.9111879.651075879.658173939149.45-42859732.35
IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL18174.09221124692.921092.484892.7500
MBA Mark Twain Region PACNULLNULL34305.773.5717578.740879.7500
Missouri Justice & Public Safety PACKim Gardner7689.09011600034.95108310.9100
MBA Truman Region PACNULLNULL12415.281.6212578.40879.7500
Cole County Republican ClubNULLNULL3488.37000000
MBA Capitol Region PACNULLNULL40701.384.4527029.030879.7500
23rd Ward Regular Democratic OrganizationNULLNULL1349.8612003365940.482039.6100
NEA Fund for Children & Public Education - Non Federal Itemized Account MissouriNULLNULL119250000500000000
United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PACNULLNULL4809.31226226688.51171.288882.1100
Missouri Realtors PAC, IncNULLNULL223185.29104355.2788690.9117310.02172779.2400
Accountability PACHannahKelley3235.19048000334761.8100
MBA Gateway Region PACNULLNULL13263.080.715074.940879.7500
MO National Education Assoc-PACNULLNULL558343.5316361.46295285.76018180.7600
MR PACNULLNULL2529.340462500000
MBA Ozark Region PACNULLNULL25583.29251.1619022.470879.7500
Unite. Inspire. LeadNULLNULL90509.9315402.01290518.6908.7600
MBA River Heritage Region PACNULLNULL65026.382.743842.50880.1100
Safer Families for MissouriNULLNULL4225.333949.62167174.580387.2500
Access MONULLNULL22.7530528424.765002982.0800
BHA PACNULLNULL3903.8903800202313.4200
MBA Young Bankers PACNULLNULL1351.590.091.710000
MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PACNULLNULL25899.6110250.1130213.02016000
Expand MissouriNULLNULL780.0102370004312.500
Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PACNULLNULL162628.51233000685804.017846.25432371.2200
Good Government for MissouriNULLNULL496.930272507.55342.1500
Health Care Leadership CommitteeNULLNULL12934.463500423001011000
Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL73027.690352150000
JNB PACNULLNULL1115.31072500174.6900
Missouri Growth Association PACNULLNULL1541.552500100000000
MidMO Leadership FundNULLNULL2150.540200002187.500
Missouri Gaming PACNULLNULL8831.6044850018.400
PG PACNULLNULL1216.160215000112500
SWMO Healthcare CommitteeNULLNULL17063.392950240700929.300
The PACNULLNULL144.16030000000
JCDC Truman PACNULLNULL2633.82059072.6012185.9500
WPG PACNULLNULL3169.66600011950001487.500
Missouri Farmers CareNULLNULL6532.280000020527.93
MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)NULLNULL21000.16085061.25090000
Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PACNULLNULL55440.455587.3269669.273318.9836264.1700
American Dream PACNULLNULL344941.25500085575065231.75971152.72-5718.750
Teamsters Local 600 Drive PACNULLNULL5291.143267.527001.5497.52516.4600
Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political FundNULLNULL8961.05493970525025000
Democratic Governors Association - MissouriDemocratic CandidatesFor Governor01835789.557157789.556000020656700
A Stronger MissouriMikeParson02041222.5511731222.55204232711731222.5500
Majority ForwardNULLNULL6605.333020533509.570.79455588.3200
Missouri Senate Campaign CommitteeNULLNULL92463.65104750181747760290.05918599.55-56904.9553950.05
Missouri SMART TD PACNULLNULL1029.76000000
Citizens for a Better District 1NULLNULL1520.05010545399072767.95-287601125
UFCW Local 655 Elect ClubNULLNULL222.348675.851656.66032.9600
29th Senate District Leadership PACNULLNULL75000170000000
Real Justice PAC-Federal CommitteeWesleyBell3478.660006831.3101325
BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC FundNULLNULL3738.75147060301042.53984.0300
MO Leadership CommitteeNULLNULL1289.540.0436511.4775075900
Teamsters Local 6 Political Action FundNULLNULL9709.155108.2527332.46164835.4500
MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact CoNULLNULL71274.71776739250.78651.255527.86-2335.72525
AFSCME Special AccountNULLNULL113240595240000
Six County PACNULLNULL11783.510001833650158957.500
Missourians for Effective Leadership PACNULLNULL4985.46795473995168.513783.5100
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287NULLNULL2062.24997.0619997.240000
Southland ProgressNULLNULL1081.323477.328127.933357.7126953.0400
Old Drum Conservative PACNULLNULL18621.889750361008692.7431834.800
Missourians for a Responsible BudgetNULLNULL16989.15350026753013999193040.8500
MoCannTrade PACNULLNULL14565.355004280060.45734.700
St Louis Police Officers Assoc PACNULLNULL4976.890.6546242.16193.13713.5100
Missourians FirstNULLNULL9.5022200031500
MO Six PACNULLNULL1980350017000202000
Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal CommitteeNULLNULL01000375180000
Nexus PACNULLNULL15021.550316250115533258.4500
American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PACNULLNULL44864.744.49500111.61084700
Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020MikeParson95373.28014850207.28227.9529626.7200
Naral Pro-Choice Missouri PAC NULLNULL1253.863025693.93662.322044.6661.131145.22
Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PACDavidCole654.91022770049227045.0900
MO Opportunity PACNULLNULL85427.49119950987499.569816.42530586.2900
Coalition For Building A Better TomorrowNULLNULL8973317001135001000000
Conservative Solutions for Missouri PACMary ElizabethColeman14519.799750147503230.1400
Grow MO TogetherNULLNULL535010000100000000
MOSFA PAC IncNULLNULL22697.28724.884792.22212025902.5200
Ameren Missouri Political Action CommitteeNULLNULL10031.09398.3716835.540300
Conservative Leadership of the OzarksKarlaEslinger445.58009375937500
Linn County Democrat ClubNULLNULL1321.7307621.756263928.0600
Fauss Campaign FundNULLNULL35.32010500000
Make Liberty Win-Federal CommitteeNULLNULL5366.965389.96346833.5423341466.5800
Evergy Employee PowerPAC - MissouriNULLNULL2534.7110441479410000
First Capitol PACNULLNULL0500293000000
DougPacDougBeck26370.576595749041786056307900
Uniting Missouri PACNULLNULL248168.37017555397.49393774.2622626183.17236491.68318151.72
Page PACSamPage1350.54130001432831.75406281425899.46-34811.840
Southern Missouri Conservative Fund NULLNULL528001776210547.9600
Freedom's Promise PACNULLNULL6623.475000829114.77150090606000
Franklin County Leadership PACNULLNULL14654.1926000124109500350000
House Republican Campaign Committee, IncNULLNULL213255.97798512143228.91137254.27234251500
Chouteau PACNULLNULL37184.511.01131166.65293.414193.5600
Adair County Democratic ClubNULLNULL3735.912145194.3102729.5700
Dem Leg Camp Com Missouri-Out of State CommitteeNULLNULL1022518510020589637543500
BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.NULLNULL332665.163211.85207835.345.493293.800
More from 2020 ElectionsMore posts in 2020 Elections »
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from Executive BranchMore posts in Executive Branch »
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »