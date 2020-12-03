30 days after 2020 election filing reports: PACs

Here are the filing reports 30 days after the 2020 election for political action committees. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Florissant Township Open Democratic Club
|NULL
|NULL
|4322.86
|446.85
|446.85
|446.85
|446.85
|0
|0
|Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|3226.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Printing Industries PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|3903.72
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri National Org For Women PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|110.35
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Democrat Club of Christian County
|NULL
|NULL
|1605.93
|0
|2316.1
|0
|1407.1
|0
|0
|The Democratic Club of Queeny and Lafayette Townships
|NULL
|NULL
|1694.09
|339.78
|1885.17
|110.63
|112.11
|0
|0
|Bates County Democrat Women's Club
|NULL
|NULL
|501.78
|429.12
|2322.12
|0
|432.19
|0
|0
|Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|15480.92
|0
|74000
|10
|179.5
|0
|0
|Local 41 Political Action Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|95909.5
|16205.12
|136911.24
|16.8
|1998.24
|0
|0
|Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC
|NULL
|NULL
|5003.31
|2890.82
|2890.82
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cedar County Democrat Commitee PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|462.61
|126.59
|6208.49
|100.89
|3389.51
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Forum
|NULL
|NULL
|122595.92
|0
|334333.33
|0
|50137.41
|0
|0
|The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)
|NULL
|NULL
|39739.97
|5041.57
|38554.9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Catalyst PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|11995
|0
|263000
|0
|3491.25
|0
|0
|Missouri Black Political Forum PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|10416.89
|2.16
|2.16
|750
|750
|0
|0
|Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|27650
|2650
|1076805
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO-DSV PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|15345.02
|0
|54954
|0
|152.92
|0
|0
|RQC PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|15076.39
|0
|51850
|0
|152.92
|0
|0
|Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|16100
|0
|61150
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO
|NULL
|NULL
|8630.45
|0
|70500
|0
|149.75
|0
|0
|CLCP PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|11436.95
|6000
|26600
|11
|663.05
|0
|0
|Raytown Democratic Association
|NULL
|NULL
|2777.16
|100
|6506.36
|0
|4667.49
|0
|0
|Clayton Township Democratic Club
|NULL
|NULL
|2766.91
|1270.42
|3340.86
|1830.93
|2320.46
|0
|0
|Northwest Missouri Conservatives PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|770.78
|95.22
|7179.22
|168.62
|6401.44
|0
|0
|Missouri Federation of College Republicans
|NULL
|NULL
|4757.27
|0
|157.52
|13.36
|740.31
|0
|0
|Gentry County Democratic Central Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|455.47
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-157.5
|0
|Gentry County Democratic Federated Women's Club
|NULL
|NULL
|320.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-157.5
|0
|20th Ward Democratic Organization
|NULL
|NULL
|920.03
|1375
|4191
|1648.39
|3065.06
|0
|0
|Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)
|NULL
|NULL
|14535.87
|107.5
|4314.07
|0
|129.3
|0
|0
|MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|3645.57
|180
|1645
|0
|20.98
|0
|0
|MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|7319.09
|0
|45250
|13.9
|76.65
|0
|0
|Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)
|NULL
|NULL
|4607.28
|400
|4520
|0
|3000
|0
|0
|IST-MO Nominee PAC Number One
|NULL
|NULL
|4201.39
|3406.76
|90195.92
|0
|181.7
|0
|0
|Pipefitters Assoc Local #533
|NULL
|NULL
|243052.12
|16219.66
|578663.2
|0
|76220.64
|0
|0
|Brush Fires PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|844.14
|0
|89400
|0
|81555.86
|0
|0
|Keep Government Accountable
|NULL
|NULL
|28233.9
|1250
|2562659.14
|2592.88
|14497.59
|0
|0
|True North PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|74210.28
|4500
|101252
|1251.5
|2229
|0
|0
|Limited Government PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|1523.78
|0
|41874.16
|20
|18250.38
|0
|0
|Clean and Accountable
|NULL
|NULL
|376
|5000
|444600
|1007
|437474
|0
|0
|Protect Missouri Freedom
|NULL
|NULL
|9868.1
|15495
|1450320
|192
|447349.47
|0
|0
|FEAPAC of Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|6699.04
|3498
|38231
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln PAC
|Lincoln
|Hough
|36160.7
|29229.16
|182979.16
|984.37
|34093.91
|0
|0
|Laborers Local 660-PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|66632.72
|1399
|89195.61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Western Missouri Leadership Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|54564.35
|0
|216725.99
|0
|156435.64
|0
|0
|MO Dental PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|96782.49
|15612.14
|62846.25
|2086.77
|8133.08
|0
|0
|Wright County Republican Central Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|3720.7
|892
|1742
|0
|1088.39
|0
|0
|12th Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|NULL
|NULL
|5140.46
|1200
|9210
|144.81
|4506.49
|0
|0
|MO Insurance Coalition PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|101672.9
|10505.46
|101387.39
|0
|5698.75
|0
|0
|Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|21030.72
|100000
|223572.66
|0
|1196.66
|0
|0
|KC Neighbors for Progress
|NULL
|NULL
|9537.76
|2500
|42750
|1250
|42948.24
|0
|0
|Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|15461.96
|4350
|22250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SOCO Red PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|770
|0
|5300
|2
|30
|0
|0
|Northwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|18613.78
|10000
|25127.2
|0
|1468.22
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|37339.18
|6491.44
|54015.65
|496.95
|2601.48
|0
|0
|Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)
|NULL
|NULL
|656847.71
|207111.49
|4005301.14
|15742.29
|719673.81
|0
|0
|MOTruck PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|82996.46
|7407.78
|83470.62
|1495.19
|31442.9
|0
|0
|MO State Troopers Assoc PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|1878
|0
|13000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Supporters of Community Fire
|NULL
|NULL
|3251.28
|0
|37000.56
|1229.63
|22232.61
|0
|0
|Show Me Growth PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|41076.88
|100
|84417
|12.14
|29803.12
|0
|0
|Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|881075.51
|49717.71
|708200.41
|625
|3760.46
|0
|0
|CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|10050
|48600
|364229
|0
|510
|0
|0
|Living Well PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|4783.96
|0
|58000
|0
|78
|0
|0
|Quality Building PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|888.64
|0
|30000
|0
|25.65
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|73077.56
|5002.12
|55239.31
|3005.33
|13388.66
|0
|0
|Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|51003.05
|3500
|195500
|0
|33.65
|0
|0
|PT-PAC of Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|4253.68
|7145
|43970
|182.47
|970.94
|0
|52010
|Missouri United
|NULL
|NULL
|29216.71
|9290.21
|29290.21
|0
|100
|0
|0
|AX PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Free and Fair Election Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|1073.36
|0
|5000
|804
|4689.6
|0
|0
|Freedom PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|1332.91
|0
|5000
|804
|4689.6
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|26228.68
|0
|150000
|10544.5
|18303.4
|0
|0
|Holly PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|2002.55
|2000
|183650
|1077
|244897.45
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|829.71
|0
|377000
|876
|59050.7
|871
|93501
|North Missouri Leadership PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|7715.7
|1000
|80904.87
|1579.5
|16318.95
|0
|0
|Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|16045.82
|10000
|94250
|2189.96
|19004.18
|0
|0
|Prosperous Missouri PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|4453.48
|0
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MAPAC
|NULL
|NULL
|74095.72
|7476.32
|25846.32
|36.75
|207.91
|0
|0
|Missouri Action PAC
|Judy
|Baker
|1892.98
|250
|110559
|68727.79
|106107.02
|0
|0
|United Steelworkers District 11 Missouri Non-Federal Account
|NULL
|NULL
|5024.3
|30000
|100000
|1030
|1040
|0
|0
|Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|2089.08
|1190
|53555.83
|6836.64
|56282.49
|-3778.96
|0
|Purple PAC
|Deb
|Lavender
|577.8
|13415.2
|502804.2
|11841.88
|388821.2
|0
|0
|Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|155465.31
|210.27
|99549.39
|87
|1678.3
|0
|0
|Conservative Citizens Coalition
|NULL
|NULL
|10883.05
|4000
|13250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HealthPAC
|NULL
|NULL
|125735.07
|118707.86
|415018.91
|120.91
|6849.74
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Fiscally Responsible Future
|NULL
|NULL
|977.38
|1000
|5600
|796.87
|3622.62
|0
|0
|Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association
|NULL
|NULL
|95252.11
|5.54
|944545.47
|0
|25136
|0
|0
|Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|100
|0
|1100
|0
|2905.28
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Democrat Club
|NULL
|NULL
|13523.15
|508
|12490.85
|1088.74
|8851.86
|0
|0
|BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|1353
|2000
|58690
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CRYSTAL PAC
|Crystal
|Quade
|3271.15
|3000
|20596
|0
|324.85
|0
|0
|St. Louis Building Trades PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|2622.81
|0
|71838.17
|0
|31626.03
|0
|0
|Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|18086.28
|0
|16600
|0
|687.5
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|4030.46
|0
|0
|0
|661.5
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|19254.9
|0
|0
|0
|659.5
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|82208.36
|0
|469000
|0
|7402
|0
|0
|Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|300
|3000
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MASCA PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|60.37
|500
|46950
|0
|15
|0
|0
|ASAPAC MO Federal Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|2321.05
|2600
|80100
|49.95
|178.95
|0
|0
|MO Cattlemens Association PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|4214.64
|1778.04
|297261.58
|3970.78
|151545.98
|0
|17104.28
|National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|8507.58
|1029.17
|9945.87
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taking KC Back
|NULL
|NULL
|32.55
|7782.5
|8583.64
|14.95
|194.95
|0
|180
|Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|5635.29
|0.25
|27059.71
|0
|2315.33
|0
|175.15
|417 PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|4840.49
|17954
|45404
|400
|2050
|0
|0
|H-PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|24214.66
|18000
|42407.11
|10678.65
|20133.65
|0
|0
|A Better Missouri Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|3771.79
|10800
|184045
|0
|78
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|8196.16
|4187.13
|81495.16
|427.58
|1405.5
|0
|0
|Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|9050
|0
|40350
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MADA Dealers Interested In Government
|NULL
|NULL
|12146.09
|1093.03
|170053.42
|70
|2040
|0
|10000
|Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|77536.18
|11773.05
|100073.22
|40.82
|376.27
|0
|0
|International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|39890.4
|0
|0
|9322.91
|19420.32
|0
|0
|North County Labor Legislative Club
|NULL
|NULL
|4498.45
|60
|176828.29
|25.12
|114359.14
|0
|42
|ABC Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|4184.3
|1800
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|La Raza Political Club Inc
|NULL
|NULL
|1739.71
|4150
|51463.72
|5662.76
|49980.87
|0
|0
|Jeffco Vision PAC
|Dan
|Shaul
|7629.56
|500
|6520
|2577.77
|7183.77
|0
|0
|Supporters of Health Research and Treatments
|NULL
|NULL
|87375.31
|0
|274154
|70.89
|7077.73
|0
|0
|Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|6484.86
|0
|28484
|0
|59
|0
|0
|Better Schools for Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|25144.18
|8629.58
|79138.74
|771.71
|4684.38
|0
|0
|Missourians for Sporting Pursuits
|NULL
|NULL
|953.66
|0
|4102.15
|861
|2152.52
|0
|0
|Don't Tread on MO PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|8602.49
|0
|140505.32
|1676.82
|31902.89
|0
|0
|KCHOA MO Green Party Chapter - Federal
|NULL
|NULL
|1718.05
|590
|3224.05
|106
|1506
|0
|0
|Democratic Action - Missouri
|Democratic Candidates
|For Governor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|American Family Political Action Committee - MO
|NULL
|NULL
|16440.26
|2189.5
|22941
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yes To America Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|4.25
|275
|2427
|848
|2422.75
|0
|0
|John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|5143.01
|766.05
|7552.14
|0
|169.56
|0
|0
|Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors
|NULL
|NULL
|22570.78
|8300
|105569.22
|0
|3398.44
|0
|0
|15th Ward Democrats
|NULL
|NULL
|586.78
|216.07
|484.93
|244.81
|1885.82
|-514.71
|0
|MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|70078.58
|10076.01
|178728.02
|0
|107185.27
|0
|4170
|Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|68980.5
|4147.55
|48533.23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Truth in Campaigns
|NULL
|NULL
|165418.58
|11000
|101000
|1240.44
|4265.13
|0
|0
|11th Ward Democratic Organization
|NULL
|NULL
|5894.9
|1200
|1650
|1046.27
|3125.45
|0
|0
|University Township Democratic Organization Inc
|NULL
|NULL
|1919.55
|2500
|2500
|2392.4
|2392.4
|1000
|1000
|United Parcel Service Inc. Political Action Committee Missouri - Federal Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|0
|0
|5950
|3866.27
|5450
|0
|0
|Tony PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|35195.15
|0
|154000
|5
|402.5
|0
|0
|Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)
|NULL
|NULL
|860.73
|0.09
|14825.11
|0
|29.94
|0
|0
|Lee's Summit Democrats
|NULL
|NULL
|1596.66
|525
|11740.5
|51.53
|10756.78
|0
|0
|Osage County Democrat Club
|NULL
|NULL
|4010.01
|0
|607
|607
|607
|0
|0
|St. Francois County Democrats
|NULL
|NULL
|429.9
|0
|318
|784
|784
|0
|0
|Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|142472.97
|237116.25
|1395377.34
|32537.59
|566226.82
|0
|0
|International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|2728.85
|0
|65250
|0
|500
|0
|0
|MBA Pony Express Region PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|16952.71
|3127.86
|11445.01
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|Spirit of Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|15114.78
|5500
|196689
|0
|8774.22
|0
|0
|New Approach PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|110.91
|11879.65
|1075879.65
|8173
|939149.45
|-4285
|9732.35
|IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|18174.09
|2211
|24692.92
|1092.48
|4892.75
|0
|0
|MBA Mark Twain Region PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|34305.77
|3.57
|17578.74
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|Missouri Justice & Public Safety PAC
|Kim
|Gardner
|7689.09
|0
|116000
|34.95
|108310.91
|0
|0
|MBA Truman Region PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|12415.28
|1.62
|12578.4
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|Cole County Republican Club
|NULL
|NULL
|3488.37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Capitol Region PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|40701.38
|4.45
|27029.03
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|NULL
|NULL
|1349.86
|1200
|3365
|940.48
|2039.61
|0
|0
|NEA Fund for Children & Public Education - Non Federal Itemized Account Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|1192
|50000
|50000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|4809.31
|2262
|26688.5
|1171.28
|8882.11
|0
|0
|Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc
|NULL
|NULL
|223185.29
|104355.2
|788690.91
|17310.02
|172779.24
|0
|0
|Accountability PAC
|Hannah
|Kelley
|3235.19
|0
|48000
|3
|34761.81
|0
|0
|MBA Gateway Region PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|13263.08
|0.7
|15074.94
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|MO National Education Assoc-PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|558343.53
|16361.46
|295285.76
|0
|18180.76
|0
|0
|MR PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|2529.34
|0
|46250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Ozark Region PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|25583.29
|251.16
|19022.47
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|Unite. Inspire. Lead
|NULL
|NULL
|90509.93
|15402.01
|290518.69
|0
|8.76
|0
|0
|MBA River Heritage Region PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|65026.38
|2.7
|43842.5
|0
|880.11
|0
|0
|Safer Families for Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|4225.33
|3949.62
|167174.58
|0
|387.25
|0
|0
|Access MO
|NULL
|NULL
|22.75
|305
|28424.76
|500
|2982.08
|0
|0
|BHA PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|3903.89
|0
|38002
|0
|2313.42
|0
|0
|MBA Young Bankers PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|1351.59
|0.09
|1.71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|25899.61
|10250.11
|30213.02
|0
|160
|0
|0
|Expand Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|780.01
|0
|23700
|0
|4312.5
|0
|0
|Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|162628.51
|233000
|685804.01
|7846.25
|432371.22
|0
|0
|Good Government for Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|496.93
|0
|27250
|7.55
|342.15
|0
|0
|Health Care Leadership Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|12934.46
|3500
|42300
|10
|110
|0
|0
|Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|73027.69
|0
|35215
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JNB PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|1115.31
|0
|7250
|0
|174.69
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth Association PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|1541.55
|2500
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MidMO Leadership Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|2150.54
|0
|2000
|0
|2187.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Gaming PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|8831.6
|0
|44850
|0
|18.4
|0
|0
|PG PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|1216.16
|0
|21500
|0
|1125
|0
|0
|SWMO Healthcare Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|17063.39
|2950
|24070
|0
|929.3
|0
|0
|The PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|144.16
|0
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JCDC Truman PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|2633.82
|0
|59072.6
|0
|12185.95
|0
|0
|WPG PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|3169.66
|6000
|119500
|0
|1487.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Farmers Care
|NULL
|NULL
|6532.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20527.93
|MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)
|NULL
|NULL
|21000.16
|0
|85061.25
|0
|900
|0
|0
|Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|55440.45
|5587.32
|69669.27
|3318.98
|36264.17
|0
|0
|American Dream PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|344941.25
|5000
|855750
|65231.75
|971152.72
|-5718.75
|0
|Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|5291.14
|3267.5
|27001.5
|497.5
|2516.46
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|8961.05
|493
|9705
|250
|250
|0
|0
|Democratic Governors Association - Missouri
|Democratic Candidates
|For Governor
|0
|1835789.55
|7157789.55
|60000
|206567
|0
|0
|A Stronger Missouri
|Mike
|Parson
|0
|2041222.55
|11731222.55
|2042327
|11731222.55
|0
|0
|Majority Forward
|NULL
|NULL
|6605.33
|3020
|533509.57
|0.79
|455588.32
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Campaign Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|92463.65
|104750
|1817477
|60290.05
|918599.55
|-56904.95
|53950.05
|Missouri SMART TD PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|1029.76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better District 1
|NULL
|NULL
|1520.05
|0
|105453
|990
|72767.95
|-28760
|1125
|UFCW Local 655 Elect Club
|NULL
|NULL
|222.34
|8675.8
|51656.66
|0
|32.96
|0
|0
|29th Senate District Leadership PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|7500
|0
|17000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee
|Wesley
|Bell
|3478.66
|0
|0
|0
|6831.31
|0
|1325
|BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|3738.75
|1470
|6030
|1042.5
|3984.03
|0
|0
|MO Leadership Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|1289.54
|0.04
|36511.47
|750
|759
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|9709.15
|5108.25
|27332.4
|616
|4835.45
|0
|0
|MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co
|NULL
|NULL
|71274.71
|7767
|39250.78
|651.25
|5527.86
|-2335.72
|525
|AFSCME Special Account
|NULL
|NULL
|11324
|0
|59524
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Six County PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|11783.5
|1000
|183365
|0
|158957.5
|0
|0
|Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|4985.46
|7954
|73995
|168.51
|3783.51
|0
|0
|Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287
|NULL
|NULL
|2062.24
|997.06
|19997.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southland Progress
|NULL
|NULL
|1081.32
|3477.3
|28127.93
|3357.71
|26953.04
|0
|0
|Old Drum Conservative PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|18621.88
|9750
|36100
|8692.74
|31834.8
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Responsible Budget
|NULL
|NULL
|16989.15
|3500
|267530
|13999
|193040.85
|0
|0
|MoCannTrade PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|14565.3
|5500
|42800
|60.45
|734.7
|0
|0
|St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|4976.89
|0.65
|46242.16
|193.1
|3713.51
|0
|0
|Missourians First
|NULL
|NULL
|9.5
|0
|222000
|3
|15
|0
|0
|MO Six PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|1980
|3500
|17000
|20
|20
|0
|0
|Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|0
|1000
|37518
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nexus PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|15021.55
|0
|316250
|1155
|33258.45
|0
|0
|American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|44864.74
|4.49
|500111.61
|0
|847
|0
|0
|Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020
|Mike
|Parson
|95373.28
|0
|14850207.28
|227.95
|29626.72
|0
|0
|Naral Pro-Choice Missouri PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|1253.86
|30
|25693.93
|662.32
|2044.6
|661.13
|1145.22
|Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC
|David
|Cole
|654.91
|0
|227700
|49
|227045.09
|0
|0
|MO Opportunity PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|85427.49
|119950
|987499.5
|69816.4
|2530586.29
|0
|0
|Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow
|NULL
|NULL
|89733
|1700
|11350
|0
|10000
|0
|0
|Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC
|Mary Elizabeth
|Coleman
|14519.79
|9750
|14750
|3
|230.14
|0
|0
|Grow MO Together
|NULL
|NULL
|5350
|10000
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MOSFA PAC Inc
|NULL
|NULL
|22697.2
|8724.8
|84792.22
|2120
|25902.52
|0
|0
|Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|10031.09
|398.37
|16835.54
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks
|Karla
|Eslinger
|445.58
|0
|0
|9375
|9375
|0
|0
|Linn County Democrat Club
|NULL
|NULL
|1321.73
|0
|7621.75
|626
|3928.06
|0
|0
|Fauss Campaign Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|35.32
|0
|1050
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Make Liberty Win-Federal Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|5366.96
|5389.96
|346833.54
|23
|341466.58
|0
|0
|Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri
|NULL
|NULL
|2534.71
|10441
|47941
|0
|0
|0
|0
|First Capitol PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|0
|500
|29300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DougPac
|Doug
|Beck
|26370.5
|7659
|574904
|17860
|563079
|0
|0
|Uniting Missouri PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|248168.37
|0
|17555397.49
|393774.26
|22626183.17
|236491.68
|318151.72
|Page PAC
|Sam
|Page
|1350.54
|13000
|1432831.75
|40628
|1425899.46
|-34811.84
|0
|Southern Missouri Conservative Fund
|NULL
|NULL
|5280
|0
|17762
|10
|547.96
|0
|0
|Freedom's Promise PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|6623.47
|5000
|829114.77
|1500
|906060
|0
|0
|Franklin County Leadership PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|14654.19
|26000
|124109
|500
|3500
|0
|0
|House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc
|NULL
|NULL
|213255.97
|79851
|2143228.91
|137254.27
|2342515
|0
|0
|Chouteau PAC
|NULL
|NULL
|37184.51
|1.01
|131166.65
|293.4
|14193.56
|0
|0
|Adair County Democratic Club
|NULL
|NULL
|3735.91
|214
|5194.31
|0
|2729.57
|0
|0
|Dem Leg Camp Com Missouri-Out of State Committee
|NULL
|NULL
|10225
|185100
|205896
|375
|435
|0
|0
|BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.
|NULL
|NULL
|332665.16
|3211.85
|207835.34
|5.49
|3293.8
|0
|0
