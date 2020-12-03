 Press "Enter" to skip to content

30 days after 2020 election filing reports: Statewide

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on December 3, 2020
  

Here are the filing reports 30 days after the 2020 election to statewide offices. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameOffice SoughtMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
EricSchmittAttorney General232740.1393900.69646960.1274555.961032531.4100
RichFinneranAttorney General12411.9828349.66293558.7992709.45300109.54024200
MikeParsonGovernor358103.494917746168258.5827053.295551114.445209.614477.7
NicoleGallowayGovernor13680.14496942.633707570.94863936.275435029.859727.839727.83
JeremyGundelLieutenant Governor142.48000000
MikeKehoeLieutenant Governor209998.16623752394468.2237557.181823598.8200
YinkaFaletiSecretary of State19722.0696076.44981237.26253237.84957735.800
JohnAshcroftSecretary of State431238.3929915.36658958.1853911.38306389.76-16093.6646
VickiEnglundState Treasurer2114.169953.4222400.832339.96200750.6504000
ScottFitzpatrickState Treasurer77187.899150694501.7660997.6613026.0100
KipKendrickStatewide Office100324.63170052409.2399.413774.2900
AndrewKoenigStatewide Office10123.6819865189381.5248120.48394515.1800
LaurenArthurStatewide Office285561.410178.57131397.6959255.09248710.7010877.7
CalebJonesStatewide Office85480.790051011800
RobertRichardsonStatewide Office49861.4627.361961.73024177.9500
