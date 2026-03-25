Advocates Rally at Missouri Capitol Over Proposed Child Care Cuts

More than 750 child advocates from across Missouri gathered at the State Capitol on Tuesday for Child Advocacy Day, urging lawmakers to reject a proposed $51 million cut to child care funding.

Organized by Kids Win Missouri, the event brought together advocates, providers, and families who warned that the proposed reduction could have significant impacts on vulnerable children, particularly those in foster care and children with disabilities. They said the funding helps child care providers cover the additional staffing, training, and resources needed to support children with more complex needs.

Advocates argued that without that support, providers may struggle to offer affordable care, potentially limiting access for families who rely on those services.

Alongside opposition to the proposed cuts, advocates also voiced support for continued funding of Child Care Works, a cost-sharing program launched in 2025 aimed at making child care more affordable. Lawmakers in the Missouri House added $1 million to the program in a recent budget amendment, bringing total proposed annual funding to $3.5 million.

Brian Schmidt, executive director of Kids Win Missouri, said the turnout reflected a unified message from across the state.

“More than 750 advocates came to the Capitol with a clear message: Missouri must invest in children,” Schmidt said. “While we were encouraged to see additional support for Child Care Works, the proposed $51 million cut would make it harder for providers to deliver affordable care, especially for children who need additional support.”

Advocates said Missouri’s broader child care challenges are already affecting families, employers, and the state’s economy. They pointed to estimates that the state loses roughly $1.35 billion annually in economic activity due to limited access to affordable child care, which they say impacts workforce participation.

Throughout the day, participants met with lawmakers to discuss policies aimed at expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care. Many emphasized the need for a system that supports all children, including those requiring additional care.

Supporters of Child Care Works described the program as a forward-looking approach that combines public and private funding to help working families and sustain child care providers.

Organizers said the large turnout for the annual advocacy day underscores growing concern about how state policy decisions on child care will affect Missouri families and communities.