Press Release: Anti-CCP Group Launches Six-Figure TV Ad Urging MO Republicans to Fight Back Against Trial Lawyers and Special Interests to Keep Food Supply Made in America

The Protecting America Initiative, a coalition of concerned citizens and policy experts committed to countering Communist China’s growing influence in the U.S., today launched a new TV and digital ad urging Missouri’s Republican state senators to support President Trump’s anti-CCP agenda by addressing their threat to our food supply and protecting American agriculture producers.
The 30-second spot, “Stand Up,” is backed by a six-figure buy and is running on TV and digital beginning Friday in Missouri.
The ad calls on Missouri Republicans to stand up to the trial lawyers and special interests by passing legislation to stop the threat of CCP influence, protect U.S. jobs, and keep our food supply made in America.
The ad follows Special Envoy and PAI Senior Advisor Richard Grenell’s comments this week on the importance of this issue in Missouri. Grenell posted on X: “We must end CCP influence and protect U.S. jobs. The voters are telling politicians in #Missouri (a state that holds a special place for me because I went to college there) to PASS SB14!”
SB14 is legislation currently being considered in Missouri that provides protections for U.S. agricultural manufacturers, which will counter Communist China’s influence over the nation’s food supply.
BACKGROUND:
Just this week, the Protecting America Initiative unveiled new polling from Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio showing GOP voters expressing concern with lawmakers who would support bills which would “outsource key parts of our food supply to China.” 68% of GOP voters said they’d be less likely to vote for a candidate who would vote that way.
The Protecting America Initiative recently released a multistate ad calling on Republican state legislators to support President Trump’s agenda by taking action against the urgent threat that Communist China poses to American agriculture.
Richard Grenell, senior advisor to PAI, outlined the importance of protecting our food supply from China and calling on state legislators to step up to stop this CCP threat in a recent Fox News opinion article.
PAI hosted President Donald J. Trump in September at a roundtable with Pennsylvania farmers on the need to combat the growing influence of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on America’s agriculture industry and food supply.