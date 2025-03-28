Press Release: Anti-CCP Group Launches Six-Figure TV Ad Urging MO Republicans to Fight Back Against Trial Lawyers and Special Interests to Keep Food Supply Made in America

The Protecting America Initiative, a coalition of concerned citizens and policy experts committed to countering Communist China’s growing influence in the U.S., today launched a new TV and digital ad urging Missouri’s Republican state senators to support President Trump’s anti-CCP agenda by addressing their threat to our food supply and protecting American agriculture producers.

The 30-second spot, “Stand Up,” is backed by a six-figure buy and is running on TV and digital beginning Friday in Missouri.

See the ad here.

The ad calls on Missouri Republicans to stand up to the trial lawyers and special interests by passing legislation to stop the threat of CCP influence, protect U.S. jobs, and keep our food supply made in America.

The ad follows Special Envoy and PAI Senior Advisor Richard Grenell’s comments this week on the importance of this issue in Missouri. Grenell posted on X: “We must end CCP influence and protect U.S. jobs. The voters are telling politicians in #Missouri (a state that holds a special place for me because I went to college there) to PASS SB14!”

SB14 is legislation currently being considered in Missouri that provides protections for U.S. agricultural manufacturers, which will counter Communist China’s influence over the nation’s food supply.

BACKGROUND: