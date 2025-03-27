Press Release: HISTORICAL DOCUMENTARY FILMING IN BOONVILLE, MISSOURI Stonegait Pictures Seeking Local Male Actors for June Production

BOONVILLE, MO — Stonegait Pictures LLC, owned by filmmaker and political commentator Austin Petersen, is casting for a historical documentary based on the Battle of Athens—a real-life 1946 armed uprising in Athens, Tennessee, where returning World War II veterans stood up against entrenched political corruption in their local government.

Filming will take place June 19–21, 2025, at the Historic Jail in Boonville, Missouri, and the production team is seeking local male actors to participate in reenactments of this pivotal moment in American history.

The film will include 1940s-era costumes and firearms using blank ammunition (handled under professional supervision). All applicants must be available for the full three-day shoot.