Appellate Judicial Commission updates demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Richter vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, created by the July 2020 retirement of Judge Roy L. Richter and updated after one applicant withdrew from consideration.

There are 18 applicants, of whom five report they are female and two report they are minority applicants. Seven are employed outside the St. Louis metropolitan area. Eight applicants work in the public sector, eight work in the private sector and two work in both. Of those in the private sector, three work in solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, six are trial court judges. The applicants’ mean age is 51.8 years.

Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Richter, the commission announces it will interview all 18 applicants:

Deborah J. Alessi

Kelly C. Broniec

Thomas C. Clark II

Robert W. Cornejo

Kathleen S. Hamilton

Douglas W. King

Joseph B. Kloecker Jr.

Ellen S. Levy

Jeffery T. McPherson

Darrell E. Missey

Michael W. Noble

Eric S. Peterson

Michael D. Quinlan

David E. Roland

John P. Torbitzky

David R. Truman

M. Celeste Vossmeyer

Carl M. Ward

The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday, September 3 and 4, 2020, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, One Post Office Square, 815 Olive Street in St. Louis. The commission is expected to begin meeting at approximately 10:40 a.m. Friday, September 3, after interviews conclude, to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.