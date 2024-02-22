Press Release: IP Reform Moves Forward in the House

Jefferson City, Mo. — Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the state’s leading elections official, applauded the progress of HB 1749 which would modify statutes for initiative petitions and referendums if signed into law. Securing IP reform has been a major priority for Ashcroft’s office during his tenure.

Last Tuesday, the bill was perfected by the house after being released from the Rules – Legislative Oversight Committee earlier in the month. Today, the bill was third read and passed and now moves to the Senate.

“These changes to statute will establish safeguards and enhance clarity and transparency in the process making it more efficient for Missourians,” Ashcroft said. “I am grateful for the efforts of Representatives Haffner and O’Donnell, and all who participated in moving this bill forward.”

Bill sponsor, Representative Mike Haffner (R-55) said, “This bill is about protecting the Missouri Constitution – what it does is make sure Missourians are in control of the Missouri Constitution; not out-of-state interests, not out-of-state money. We need to protect the constitution.”

Changes to the statute would improve transparency and streamline the process by creating efficiencies and safeguards when petition signatures are submitted to the secretary of state’s office.

State Representative Michael O’Donnell said, “I think it’s important for us to keep people’s personal information safe in Missouri. If we don’t, it could make citizens reluctant to participate in our democracy.”

Ashcroft is hopeful the Senate will move quickly on this important legislation. He will continue to work closely with the legislature and others in efforts to finalize the bill.