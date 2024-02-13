Press Release: St. Louis County Police Announce Innovative Public-Private Partnership for Childcare Initiative with Pivotal Commitment from the Michael and Noémi Neidorff Family Foundation

The St. Louis County Police Department, in a significant move to support its officers and their families, has announced a pioneering public-private partnership aimed at establishing a customized childcare and early childhood education center. This initiative, spearheaded by the National Law Enforcement Foundation and supported by the St. Louis Police Foundation, is set to play a crucial role in recruiting and retaining police officers within the county.

The project has been made possible through a substantial private funding commitment from the Michael and Noémi Neidorff Family Foundation. This contribution is a testament to the late Michael Neidorff’s deep devotion to the St. Louis community, early childhood development, and his enduring support for local law enforcement.

This partnership marks a new chapter in the St. Louis County Police Department’s commitment to its officers and the community. It reinforces the collective effort to build a supportive and resilient environment for those who protect and serve.

A Tailored Approach to Childcare for Law Enforcement Families

Recognizing the unique challenges law enforcement personnel face, especially in managing work-life balance, this initiative focuses on providing flexible, high-quality childcare solutions. The center is designed to cater to the unconventional schedules of police officers, ensuring that their children have access to top-tier educational and care services.

Strengthening Community Ties and Support for Officers

“This partnership reflects our commitment to the welfare of our officers and their families,” said Colonel Kenneth L. Gregory, Chief of the St. Louis County Police Department. “The Michael and Noémi Neidorff Family Foundation support is a pivotal step towards enhancing the quality of life for our police force and, by extension, our community. The St. Louis County Police Department, like so many law enforcement agencies, needs tangible tools to help recruit and retain staff members. Our officers are grateful for the visionary and generous support of the Neidorff family, and we appreciate the opportunity to deliver for our officers and the community we serve.”

Michael Neidorff’s Legacy Helps the Daily Lives of Our Officers

The Michael and Noémi Neidorff Family Foundation’s involvement in this project aligns with Michael Neidorff’s devotion to St. Louis and his tireless efforts to improve recruiting and retaining talent to serve the community of St. Louis. “Michael Neidorff was a staunch advocate for our beloved St. Louis, and his legacy continues through this impactful initiative. We are proud to support the Officers who dedicate their lives to serving our community,” said a representative of the Michael and Noémi Neidorff Family Foundation.

About the Foundations:

The National Law Enforcement Foundation (NLEF) provides an innovative approach to police reform. NLEF is a dedicated team of retired and current law enforcement who act as the conduit and deliver customized childcare and early childhood education on behalf of law enforcement agencies and associations. www.nlef.org

The St. Louis Police Foundation has a longstanding history of supporting local law enforcement efforts. Since its inception, the Police Foundation has raised over $40 million to fund more than 200 programs, training, and equipment needs of the St. Louis Metropolitan and St. Louis County Police Departments. www.stlouispolicefoundation.org

The Michael and Noémi Neidorff Family Foundation supports and fosters the development of causes that break barriers, provide access and change lives, including child wellness and education, medical research and advancement, healthcare for the disadvantaged, and the arts.