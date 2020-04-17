 Press "Enter" to skip to content

April 2020 quarterly filing reports: PACs

Here are the April 2020 quarterly filing reports for Political Action Committees. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

Committee NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleTotal Indebtedness This Cycle
Uniting Missouri PAC3841790.28852240.25852240.252032708.172032708.1713298.63
Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)1838380.18496853.652734437.64760.57507055.510
MO Opportunity PAC1656208.65730007300041695.3841695.380
Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association1242053.75416347.11416347.111361360
Eastern Missouri Laborers Educational & Benevolent Fund1214865.7185430.1585430.153003000
Keep Government Accountable939573.082305502305502049.272049.270
Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC 894849.9369067.23369067.23195563.78195563.780
Missouri Senate Campaign Committee664304.2315450015450039895.9239895.924135
MO National Education Assoc-PAC598646.8531661.87241114.931246.758681.361246.75
American Property Casualty Insurance Association Political Account589892.04401303401303000
Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc577938.81282724.321023535.2739130.94149247.680
House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc574480.4915490215490277649.4877649.480
Change STL PAC504550504550504550000
Leadership For America442450.33622.94507876.7219017.4192365.560
Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC408216.563700389804782025476.660
Western Missouri & Kansas Laborer's District Council312982.1937855.4237855.42000
CL PAC297452.740014760147600
BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.283359.393998.067863.27177.51277.50
American Dream PAC276134.029600096000288514.95288514.953305
Pipefitters Assoc Local #533274847.6516128.8466833.6076220.640
Page PAC272796.1112100274961.75667.21903.90
Missouri Club for Growth Political Action Committee268779.0300243043140
Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)264864.75660.26660.26534.55534.550
Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri241781.113617789566.180145.050
Unite. Inspire. Lead238836.8733969.77238836.87000
Majority Forward233458.68000230046.79655.915930.320
Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education Fund214100.3219226.5719226.57000
Supporters of Health Research and Treatments209386.351250002235501308.22271.690
HealthPAC207561.52547.242547.24814.64814.640
International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund204167.1537500.16189833.217000230050
MO Pork-PAC192935.3134931.93254075.595355.5175161.640
AGC of MO PAC188796.0998951.4898951.48100010000
Bunge North America, Inc. Political Action Committee18385463256325000
Plumbers Local Union No. 8179960.4711405.17142598.1402255.053000
MO Majority PAC LLC173273.13238657.61445747.6181682127777.658500
Missouri Optometric Association PAC167385.5728177.54123663.603650
Mighty Missouri PAC159078.99666636666311500115000
UAW Region 5 PAC150855.86756.4912537.71000
MO Dental PAC148868.5418738.6518738.652545.812545.810
Missourians for Affordable Energy143555.220019352.7619352.760
Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund141248.3600000
Missourians for a Responsible Budget135069.775001689503500.326380.30
Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC134905.48001685.61685.60
American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC134872.8716.81350068.7403550
MO Insurance Coalition PAC134717.7540275.3340275.335412.845412.840
Mo Medical - PAC133850.611293012930000
BOLD PAC133382.371435014350240024000
It Starts Today Missouri129181.122472.6218482.9830709.2789814.850
Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund12750001032350000
St Louis Association of Realtors-PAC126615.2613643113579.01000
MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co123301.125734.335734.335005000
Freedom's Promise PAC120977.747504750150015000
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund120843.425008.3215212.51015160
MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC116894.8326014383717.9309000
Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.114026.4123393.76420982.772954.85299430.990
Civic Progress Action Committee111509.25610006100022500225000
Local 41 Political Action Fund110403.2916246.5585264.5330.751117.740
Univ of MO Flagship Council PAC110049.4322602260000
MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC105989.92106054.94115332.9969200692000
MOTruck PAC105197.7410708.7510708.75479.75479.750
Missouri Leadership Forum104611.460199333.336053.3141621.870
ASA Midwest PAC104417.0417627.6617627.66000
Springfield Good Government Committee104331.759503.6745244561.326197.820
New Approach PAC100930.26959000959000791125.45791125.4529407.35
Committee for Liberty100027.730003000150015000
Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow9943330503050000
417 PAC96536.49004504500
Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund96488.367204.5215551.35000
Laborers Local 660-PAC96073.563694.418776.45000
Table Rock Conservative PAC94477.700150015000
Brattin Brigade PAC94477.700150015000
Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC93775.7213278.4562952.32000
Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund88581.495903.645903.64000
Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC88442.626792.1526792.1599.7899.780
Chouteau PAC86779.6810.87131151.62521.912333.360
Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC86509.833217.7392750.3641.19314.720
MO Cattlemens Association PAC86419.0318195240148.543434.31119789.2817104.28
KC BizPAC The Political Action Committee of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City86193.3755000137035355151.080
Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education85725.0713204.1694910.07000
Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee84747.691513515135000
Heat & Frost Insulators Local 27 Political Education Committee81050.641673.25118753.712.191146.810
Truth in Campaigns79791.8250025001391.911391.910
The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)79729.1711294.111294.1000
Democracy 2.079599.820148646.2375051226.410
True North PAC78159.786150061500204.5204.50
Rural Telecommunications PAC76719.0640535.9540535.95000
Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee76425.14055323474.37040488.170
MADA Dealers Interested In Government74325.3284792.6584792.650010000
Old Drum Conservative PAC73896.682502502702700
Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee73673.781400014000990
Builders Association PAC71152.2302237511.3514.960
Kansas City Regional Association Of Realtors Missouri RPAC68851.46257.9523716000
IST-MO Nominee PAC Number One68530.538156.9267125.470178.70
Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC67987.134986.8260833.02823.942728.740
MAPAC66924.356350635082.9682.960
Ameren Federal Political Action Committee (AMEREN FEDPAC)63907.0446735.5446735.5435350
Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal Committee637506050060500000
MBA River Heritage Region PAC63111.392347.42347.4000
Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC63084.4218735.9118735.91868.71868.710
KC Forward Progress62827.21500063815.7205988.50
Holly PAC62790004604600
St. Charles County Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee 62429867942297317361730
Major Brands Political Action Committee62033.8616976.2216976.22000
FirePAC 313360558.941707.17108360.71523.7435722.310
MBA Capitol Region PAC60022.313870.213870.2000
POL PAC59893.7460000600008908900
Spirit of Missouri57006.445000777005001093.60
IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund56630.5580002366002074.283779.280
Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC56088.924476.274476.27107.52107.520
Better Schools for Missouri54047.526214.666214.66206.96206.960
AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee53364.1915846.6215846.6279.979.90
St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC52577.0752295229274227420
Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC5184011000110004604600
IBEW Local Union #124 Voluntary PAC51593.4720316.7520316.75000
MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC51221.270163615.45062967.760
Local 757 Fire PAC51064.5717701770000
Grow Missouri49489.170101000284.23906.230
CLEAN Missouri48554.68139374.7372675.08115446.11291127.950
Show Me Growth PAC48388.85068817014337.150
BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee480305019050190000
MBA Mark Twain Region PAC47255.287048.57048.5000
Team Robert PAC47134350035008608600
Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action Fund46177.270056028350
MBA Ozark Region PAC46151.992011.422011.42000
Missourians for Research and Innovation45745.2820000379000660
Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC45263.5616229.216229.2000
MO-DSV PAC44543.9400000
MOSFA PAC Inc44256.2222056.7222056.72795079500
Lincoln PAC44225.5235007450011059.3221349.930
MLPA Legislative Fund42878.520167949.86062742.530
St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee42794.1810071100718508500
Freeman Physicians Group Political Action Committee42543.31150015003003000
MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)42294.16256549596.259009000
Catalyst PAC422001500020100002519.750
Spire Political Action Committee41599.0712211.950504.8402348.870
IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee40513.84228410439.92000
MO Osteopathic PAC40390.916093.9816093.984256.844256.840
Political Action Committee of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants40332.78007007000
Laborers Local Union No 264-PAC40144.972574.492574.49000
XCaliber MOPAC40131.3700000
SEIU HCII Missouri PAC38552.0505000011.862592.880
Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PAC38202.191507.121507.12000
Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA38079.554848000
KCFOP PAC37218.383597035970000
MO Cable PAC36726.8931167.9531167.95000
Protect Missouri Freedom36475.5365253652549.549.50
Western Missouri Leadership Fund36358.9850040025.98111910
MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.36083.45208428241.509802.90
Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action Committee35651.2418585998151091.321092.320
Jeffco Now35184.773000117094.51598.3265354.680
MBA Pony Express Region PAC34405.4533183318000
MO Forest Products Political Action Committee34310.76540054001954.991954.990
MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC34234.253165.973165.97865.85865.85300
MO Chamber PAC34083.375007.015007.01000
RQC PAC33979.3100000
Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC33832.431850.571850.85000
St. Louis Building Trades PAC33822.9870584.0870584.0830821.7730821.770
Freedom Incorporated33474.52595394511459.2915972.960
MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee33197.900216.5216.50
JW Leadership Fund33033.1910001000150015000
Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee32601.1993159315000
Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local Fund32267.0100000
Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC32251.6300000
IAFF Local 781 Legislative PAC31896.9734028790000
Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation Committee31313.2652755275000
Missouri Chiropractors PAC30800.54702.6461885.051746.5731426.920
Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action Committee305049737.759737.752242.52242.50
MILA PAC30196.421566040870.59450
Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC29943.932500025000000
MO State Council of Machinists PAC29682.63209.17279707.02012938.590
Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC28540.920740000169.50
Missouri Black Political Forum PAC28478.9610.6510.65000
UFCW Local 655 Elect Club28264.25665.565665.56000
American Family Political Action Committee - MO28152.766853.56853.5000
Expand Missouri27467.51250011200031250
Kansas City Life Employees Political Action Committee27146.41144144000
Committee for the Future27096.0400000
Surgery by Surgeons PAC26644.379950107725000
Franklin County Leadership PAC26254.1965006500150015000
Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee26079.671105011050000
IST-MO Nominee PAC Number Two25704.591614225880.590164.380
B L E T Missouri PAC25641.76039485.250490
Tony PAC25142.655000500015150
Southern Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC24996.714028.431496.3542.3513701.43104
Quality Building PAC24782.2900000
MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee24700.4600216.5216.50
UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)24622.751200085300000
MO Independent Accountants-PAC24589.0900000
MO Beverage PAC24260.310171.8610171.86000
MO Bankers Association State-PAC24222.666.066.06000
theLOUpac24206.3321000167594.75026442.670
Teamsters 245 PAF24172.5713991.3813991.38000
MO Orthopaedic PAC24112.651000307098612077.510
Wentzville Schools Campaign Committee23387.1623626.4823626.48447044700
The Madison PAC23259.869.2781305.5601770.70
Nexus PAC22876.45400019350080523288.450
Next Gen GOP PAC22799.7600150015000
Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)22674.89019176.5070
Citizens for Ritenour's Future22640.0476007600168516850
Mo Coalition for Fair Competition22622.018020115279.0312293.01115024.380
Citizens for Francis Howell22333.621000015762.22457.143428.580
Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation22190.0518.9518.958001876.240
SE Missouri Building Trades Council21800.9490302862001533.060
IBEW Local 1464 Cope21532.7733313331000
Progresswomen21258.08919949197.944202.8727136.250
Saint Charles Organization of Republicans21254.26350018500020940
MO Podiatry PAC21214.7910201020000
Women Dems20799.9841354519468.889708.270
Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri20636.9674257425000
Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee20635.545389.995389.99330
South County Forward20579.9206202062040.140.10
MO Rental Dealers Association PAC20524.890070700
Central to Good Government PAC20330.6500000
SWMO Healthcare Committee20188.3902112054.0354.030
LeadingAge Missouri Political Action Committee19919.42953.09953.09000
HBS MO State PAC19875.500000
Graves Garrett, LLC PAC19631.982.4636313.23031.250
Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund19517.72762.1622059.6601196.660
St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC19396.371588.8327268.54103520.410
Sheet Metal Workers Union Local No 2 Legislative Action Committee19233.284223.686540.1000
ABC Political Action Committee19184.36900690091.0491.040
MO Renewable Fuels Association Political Action Committee19153.7700005350
PT-PAC of Missouri19119.746554655214.92214.9255235
DougPac19100.5004454450
Let Voters Decide19088.8900010920
Friends of Missouri State University PAC19053.191300.451300.45000
Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes PAC18292.6419539453.8499.713523.780
MO Architects-PAC18280.63315315000
Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)17999.181324.181324.18126.1126.10
MBA Gateway Region PAC17972.84.914.91000
MoCannTrade PAC17963.425001500036.636.60
Missouri United17903.43021152.277106118.070
MBA Truman Region PAC17621.194.564.56000
Taxpayers in Support of Public Education17440.3802385000
Firefighters for Progress17422.152112.836381.2711754.216839.720
Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)17308.31000010000125012500
Rockwood Labor Club16886.351317.8454386.84577.517022.140
Growth and Opportunity PAC1650075007500000
Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors16482.78057969.2202386.440
Public Safety Concern16371.9643604360000
MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action Committee16204.672575257540.2340.230
MOVE Ballot Fund16157.160033.7533.750
John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund15528.853118.423118.42000
Missouri Health Plan Association PAC15379.9700000
Shamrock PAC15364.670233100150015535.330
Health Care Leadership Committee14924.4602500015700
MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte14919.651507.1129546.151230
Missouri Psychological Association14643.79251125000
A Better Missouri Political Action Committee14592.0530003000000
Nucor Missouri PAC14403.2233273327000
Citizens United to Back the Blue14375.474.457587.630125.620
MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)14330.6724202420812.83812.830
Mason Contractors Association Political Action Committee13930.621000.331408103691.520
Conservative Future Fund13528.710001000150015000
Roofers Local # 20 PAC13396.813143.863143.86000
Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC13209.97204120411051050
Mo Concrete Association Political Action Committee13120.7118851885000
Camden County Republican Club13098.418037.358037.351501.821501.820
Safer Families for Missouri12812.776902.0231934.94227.253754.570
Protect Missouri Workers PAC12717.9710000100004174170
Lincoln County Democrat Club12642.3307430742065.862065.860
Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action Committee12477.151263.681263.68131.7131.70
Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee12321.520020045.8445.840
Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund12308.860252080590
National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee12224.22912.518522.57000
Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 112069.8746006221.84000
Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC12065.855777.8178206.0701001.190
MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC12048.794802.227831.430738.10
Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund12006.76001620.61620.692630
Missouri Assisted Living PAC11958.95007507500
H-PAC11938.31500050008608600
Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC11811.17385.76385.76000
Independent Electrical Contractors11507.363031.735057.70235.62116.37
Dr PAC11248.1600000
United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC11169.692295.7566880771.230
Jobs with Justice Ballot Fund11153.9436036046062.1146062.110
29th Senate District Leadership PAC11000015500000
Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund10939.057577683000
KC Neighbors for Progress10936003003000
Local 95 Voluntary Political Fund10894.02771.933624.59027500
MO Restaurant Association PAC10863.422554322.31033090.440
Good Government for Missouri10827.881000137500261.20
Access MO10678.921414.3921053.39542.011023.080
North Missouri Leadership PAC10672100010004604600
United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MO10662.9900000
Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO10600.2550050029.9529.950
Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)10457.05900090003001707.460
Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC10419.64590.54590.577770
Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee Inc10341.6601090001051.250
Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)10337.28007507500
Adair County Republican Club10250.4740204020164.87164.870
MO Land Title PAC10216.867976.677976.6770700
WPG PAC10166.16800065500000
Ready By Five101001010010100000
Jefferson County Labor Political Committee9995.70143003200
Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PAC9965.921626.6921418.1905010
Missouri First9957.0620502050000
Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal Committee9836.8500000
Justice for All PAC9790.31004604600
Missouri Leadership Fund9514.1010000010100
MGA-PAC9495.3911007600000
Columbia Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee9291.15147013952.4803952.740
Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee9263.264014.224014.22000
Central Bancompany - PAC914509145000
MO Collectors Association PAC Fund9117.164560456015150
Boone County Muleskinners9072.721865.031865.03758.56758.560
No MO Flooding 9025.521400040050024.480
Moniteau County Republican Club8952.965950121983577.728933.360
Oakville Democratic Organization8864.09396839681548.391548.390
BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund8831.436816811342.351342.350
Republican Women of Newton County8811.582849302.1101465.070
Friends of SJSD8805.9900000
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC Fund8761.073094.5815013.932260.662264.260
Jefferson County Charitable Fund8726.557.9181476.92429.372750.640
Firefighters of North County PAC8696.46036207.210247.5724510.740
Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund8691.45002770.752770.750
Machinists District No. 9 PAC8622.13943665428.572542.3316127.130
St. Louis Progress8554.1812600277001610.6816645.820
Missouri Growth Association PAC8541.5507500000
FEAPAC of Missouri8408.041114011140000
MASCA PAC 8360.375500464500150
Accountability PAC8316.19150043000934680.810
Jackson County Republican Club8254.6212201220980.71980.710
IST MO PRO CHOICE NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE8231.21434.729364.68022.50
IBEW Local Union #545 PAC Fund8191.7721.768191.7000
Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund8179.89150075000756.50
St. Louis Young Democrats8151.1962562530300
Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee8033.355251.2324957.77175.152315.33175.15
Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC8026.755781.648672.46000
Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC8025.380020.920.90
Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action Committee7926.0600000
MPGA Propane PAC7921.74701.125116.22000
Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee7834.098307.948307.94280.35280.3588000
St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PAC7774.9200000
Franklin County Labor Political Committee7763.0447001065912706242.180
Pulaski County Republican Club7715.026605807.01835.153813.530
Living Well PAC7711.9600000
Conservatives United for Missouri PAC7600750015000000
The Downtown Council Political Action Committee7281.680227650150
Tax Fairly7260.1643879498.321585.752357.280
North County Labor Legislative Club7163.590176768.29302.58114174.020
Teamsters Local 955 Political Action Fund7097.53776.25776.25000
Johnson County Republican Women6991.667667664274270
Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund6956.64649.437228.1410605.740
11th Ward Democratic Organization6880.3500355050
HR Green Missouri PAC6765.7728728000
Missourians for Life6761.0200010000
Saint Charles County Regional Leadership Fund6703.3625002800023060
Adair County Democratic Club6686.69166516009.86515.799494.670
MO - ACTE PAC6660.8400000
Empire Bank PAC6648.5218218000
Missouri Farmers Care6532.28000020527.93
Fight For Reform-Missouri648481501905006983.50
Spanish Lake Township Democratic Club6407.3200200000
Conservative Citizens Coalition6383.05500115000503.60
USW Local 169G PAC6361.12995196920.0536.050
Norwood Township Democratic Club6255.15002002000
Affton Firefighters Action Committee to Elect6112.9200225.48225.480
Quality Platte County R-III Schools6021.26039141.97033801.660
Greater Kansas City Woman's Political Caucus Segregated Fund5997.5800000
South St Louis County Labor Political Organization5927.49012166539.777394.610
MO Dental Hygienists PAC5892.671271.0733436.72310.861659.8640.8
AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE5830.181178.4629998.815157759.920
MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee5810.890020.8520.850
SEIU Local 1 Missouri Division PAC5760.910750042420
United Democratic Club of Northwest Missouri5714.8548021118.5958.6215418.480
Missourians Against Unfair Taxes5663.9900012000
Your Vote Matters MO55805600560020200
Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund5493.6601266.65000
Keep Missouri Great5425.9130030074.0974.090
Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee5344.820015150
Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)5056030350050000
Greene County Sheriff PAC5040017540000
Naral Pro-Choice Missouri PAC 5022.99108518698.930885.250
St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 20005010.0377907790000
Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)5003.04957.2957.270700
MO Consumer Lenders PAC4966.64750750000
Great Outdoors PAC4905.92600260015150
HDR Inc. Political Action Committee - Missouri4893.475830.225830.22936.75936.750
St Louis City Labor Legislature Club4867.4423972397314.3314.30
Southern Missouri Conservative Fund 4851100012000149476.960
Grade A For Change4842.553653.0212423.026194.837374.233303.22
FirePAC4794.1750750000
Butler County Women's Democrat Club4760.42271.292271.292602600
GCLA PAC4721.96517.5517.5000
Macon County Democrat Club4459.421002.2726045.97016184.970
Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee4372.13151115111965.861965.860
Moniteau County Democratic Club4329.0738513116.7268101.50
International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC4303.8565006500000
Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political Fund4289.73228.083228.08000
True Republicans United4281.9326515005.5106300.07100
IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund4242.17003453450
Osage County Democrat Club4168.0101380244910427.420
Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund4136.747502550029.71531.30
Great Southern Employees Good Government Committee4126.1157013705017500
Citizens for Center4056.6400000
Teamsters Local 823 Political Action Fund4045.16599599000
Local Union 45 Political Action Committee39592766.0918964.13000
Southern Glazer's Missouri PAC3953.6400000
Prosperous Missouri PAC3953.4800000
Eighth Ward Independent Democratic Association3928.95802276.01946.753232.640
HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee390050005000000
Citizens for Quality Parks & Healthy Lifestyles3899.28011115.5608025.490
Missouri SMART TD PAC3856.7660006000000
Mid-Missouri Labor Club3844.6900000
Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund3819.7651425142129.86129.860
MO Leadership Committee3748.261511.191511.19000
Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO Project 20003626.820172000780
Teamsters Local 838 Political Action Fund3515.944290282.82000
Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC350035003500000
8th District Womens Democrat Club3473.45505044.244.20
Raytown Democratic Association3389.15175175320.5320.50
Limited Government PAC3384.9801305001065.020
Republicans of Pike County (Club)3362.6671671152515250
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 12873344.073604.418144.07000
Fifth Ward Democratic Organization3296.88200054802396.7535165.413260
Vote Yes Our Kids Our Community3291.51319452391814.071947.490
Citizens for Insurance Reform3257.7500000
Missouri C PAC3249.674400720497508742.230
Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs3234.7800175035500
MidMO Leadership Fund3213.0420002000011250
Missourians for Quality Education3188.200010000
MONA PAC3185.72270122900924.690
Heavy Construction Laborers Local Union No. 663 PAC3172.4900000
BHA PAC3154.7425001450201063.420
Local 682 Teamsters PAC3131.4800000
Jefferson Township Democratic Club3121.656806801141140
Benton County Democratic Party Club3103.08742.185957.35269.92562.960
Concord Democratic Club2991.791839.222874.57281.951345.550
Jefferson County Republican Club2986.0290512581.205766.180
Building a Better Central Missouri Fund2979.3800000
Brush Fires PAC2962.140894004081437.860
IBEW Local No. 412 COPE2950.79475.51961247.54247.540
Scott County Democrat Womens Club2925.615030012240
Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association PAC2911.43500.98500.98000
Missouri Senior PAC2910.4326009740075013836.460
Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund2905.2800000
Keep MRH Strong2885.772949.733074.733339.623706.82328.5
Missouri Growth PAC2849.892600386427509269.64500
NW MO Republican Candidate Fund2805.74126126000
RSLC-Missouri PAC2803.75553005530058580
Callaway County Democratic Club2787.652136.122136.12685.38685.380
Pike County Democratic Club2787.13202837.5301452.160
Stoddard County Democrat Club2779.933553305437.072483.850
MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee2746.222752750.330.330
Democratic Alliance2706.76750.07750.07593.12593.120
Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)2687.170.349824.61029.940
MLPAC264109556.2796915.270
MO Council of School Administrators PAC2566.560.320.32000
Warren County Democrats2564.9828953579.361153.411676.740
Forward Kansas City2561.57010965162.3521130.870
Committee for Economic Liberty2493.720024240
Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri2493.7100000
Heartland Regional PAC2491.7600964440
Progressive Democrats of Lemay2469.39392.8523281.38446.312033.990
Southwest Missouri Patriot PAC2453026660470
IST MO GUN REFORM NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE2450.54212.642243.450100
Missourians for Better Health Care2418.2900016060
MBA Young Bankers PAC2350.460.580.58000
Citizens for a Better Grain Valley2329.1417504450587.361370.860
Cape County Democrat Women2320.8813503550.16573.911946.770
SOCO Red PAC2284043006160
The Good Government Committee2223.6200010500
St. Francois County Democrats2113.9318318000
Linn County Democrat Club2109.09110055153301533.950
Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC2102.9409550000
Missouri AG PAC2099.09200072937011436.910
Truman Day Rally2081.2900000
Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club2080.79002802800
We the People2063.110120.72100501.30
Greene County Republican Women2061.7294036251085.653065.840
Democrat Club of Christian County2055.936352166.101407.10
Jefferson Bank PAC2028.500000
Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PAC2019.46132410556.4000
JeffCo Mo Engaged Citizens1994.451173731.190149.040
Our Revolution: Mid-Missouri1982.33743699.4152.61968.780
Bank Of America Missouri Political Action Committee1930.35660660000
CenturyLink Missouri Federal Employees Political Action Committee1910034910000
Conservative Leaders of Missouri1893.72250027500750928.280
Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC1858.79020009141.210
Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MO1835.58744.2744.2279.02279.020
STJ Business PAC18188300178500320
Liberty Alliance1814.204784.4320109893.290
Committee for a Safe Community181350005200318731870
Tri-County Labor Legislative Club1776.7310520105204058.274058.270
Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club1748.5126026054.854.80
Citizens for Safe Neighborhoods1731.370.240.24258.25258.252000
JCFRW Donation Account172970537053913910
Dent County Democratic Club1724.25530.631998.0952.88712.440
St. Francois County Emergency Service Local 3705 PAC Fund1692.580040400
Chesterfield Township Democrats Club1690.31947.033335.04460.432148.810
28th Ward Democrats Campaign Committee1677.45035500.225915.190
Committee for Excellence1629.950002524.540
Forward Lee's Summit1628.251500579002260
Kansas Area Council HBA-PAC1619.9610001000000
Wild Horse Township Republicans1553.24440440000
Jackson County Leadership PAC1527.715001500000
Missourians for a Fiscally Responsible Future1517.2521002100582.75582.750
15th Ward Democrats1514.169.63412.21483.113964.070
Supporters of Community Fire1508.18025000.56012475.710
Citizens for Integrity and Accountability149610006500040
Lee's Summit Democrats1489.7322505690387.3387.30
General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal Committee14651000100035350
McKinley Political Action Committee14250000100
Monroe County Democratic Club1381.9216.753789.750536.170
Home PAC1373.83500500000
The Republican Freedom Fund1356.71075001779.380
MO Society of Professional Surveyors PAC1309.2800000
Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PAC1275.3706935.0604280.20
Laborers Local Union No 319-Political Action Committee1275.170390003190
Show Me Trump 20201255.6110181.0210181.02737.49737.490
Foundation for Columbia's Future1253.880.030.03000
Missouri Coin Operators Association PAC125008550000
Great St Louis1235.45005409310
Responsible Building PAC1206.0500000
Northland Democratic Club1194.2390907.437.430
Missouri Mortgage Bankers PAC1186.2400000
Emily's List-Missouri1163.9150001000028230.510
The PAC1144.1600000
United Ralls County Democrat Club1118.580614080.60
Conservatives of Christian County PAC110500000
Boone County Federation of Republican Women1103.29006136130
Missouri Civil Justice PAC109700000
IATSE St. Louis Theatrical Brotherhood Local No 6 PAC1096.03031386.4404785.630
MO FOP PAC1064.6230003000000
Working Americans Leadership PAC1023.566.751166.75113.25143.250
Missouri Insurance Political Action Committee1019.30.230.23000
Progress for Wildwood PAC1011000400
Coalition For Disability Rights1008.5500000
Buchanan County Women's Democratic Club991.4713716798.7222.671390.820
JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)985.80089.8589.850
United Parcel Service Inc. Political Action Committee Missouri - Federal Committee970.4910001450294479.510
Missouri River Township Democratic Club970.46140.11660.4606750
Coalition for Advanced Learning958.4500000
Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee953.0417016810.6525005857.610
Bates County Democrat Women's Club946.668018930432.190
La Raza Political Club Inc944.70002200
16th Ward Democratic Organization924.157687681076.891076.890
Missouri's Energy Future PAC919.97100010002902900
Alliance for Business and Technical Education908.4500000
Missouri Health Care Association PAC871.140.410.41000
Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee856.9900000
Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee850.700000
Ste Genevieve Republican Club836.15801333.6530407.50
Oregon County Republican Committee789.0244441251250
Alliance for Elderly Health Care774.300000
Destiny PAC768.080768.08000
Missouri Solutions753.280036360
24WPD723.0227527518.3818.3883.31
Neosho Good Government Committee715.77898898182.23182.231371.09
Women's Democratic Club of Livingston County, MO709.78470470000
Dred Scott Advocates for Justice and Equity705.1402440.14249600
Ozark Students First700700700000
Southland Progress679.8670070030300
Citizens for Responsible Community673.35001061060
Missourians for Sporting Pursuits623.50802.1546.5182.680
HUB Employees PAC622.43016500027.570
Freedom PAC615.91100010001406.61406.60
Tri-County PAC600600600000
Citizens for New Health Care Concepts573.1500000
Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - Missouri561.56020650038.440
The Firm552.49020900172.130
MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)551.77050001710
Citizens for A Better Parkville542783.222087.0207440
Hispanic Republicans of Missouri541.77001242.161242.160
Gentry County Democratic Federated Women's Club527.660037.537.50
Missouri Federation of Young Republicans520.9800000
23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization515.840058.6358.630
Iron Workers Local Union No 10 Political Action Committee5001315013150000
Airport Township Regular Republican Club480.160600500
Life, Liberty, and Property PAC459.05001087.61087.60
Equal Rights Amendment Political Action Committee432.960.030.03000
24th Ward Democratic Organization422.2400240
Kingdom Leadership PAC391.10060600
Relax PAC381.62500019620011210870.40
Free and Fair Election Fund356.36100010001406.61406.60
University Township Democratic Organization Inc336.9500000
Arizona Democratic Party - MO Non-Fed33011535011535020200
Independent Physicians PAC316.620020.8520.850
Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund30000000
Advocacy for Special Needs278.5500000
FHSD Strong264.75014680953.250
Missouri Volunteers for Government Reform264.4100000
Clean Water Healthy Communities PAC261.4063000065541.350
Missouri Gaming PAC250250250000
National Health Corporation Missouri Federal Committee230.620.620.62000
PG PAC216.16010000011250
MO Drive Fund194.7800000
McCownGordon PAC191.86150025181.04544989.180
Greater St Louis Automobile Dealers Assoc PAC180.5400000
Citizens for Continued Good Government169.7500000
Main Street Missouri PAC166.500000
Emily Newell Blair Women's Democratic Club164.9662.5562.551021020
Jack PAC153.480050500
Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee1350015150
314 Forward Together100100100000
We Bellieve PAC1000100000
SEMO Country Conservatives100100100000
Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal Committee100174.02174.0274.0274.020
Missouri's Future93.5400.4504450
EFM PAC9000000
20th Ward Democratic Organization86.092212211291290
Stand Up Missouri80.6200151651.050
Pro Kid69.15013800000
314 Forward6810010032320
Alliance for Higher Education 67.700000
Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PAC60.1900000
Dade County Democratic Support Group600039390
Carpenters Local #978 Political Action Committee6012001200000
The Government by the People Fund52.34010413.2825.9310131.220
Clay County Women's Democratic Club5000000
Pro-Life Pioneer PAC5000000
Stand Up for Missouri, LC5050505005000
Missouri Priorities PAC46009450
UFCW Active Ballot Club-Missouri Federal Committee45476005985015450
Monarch Firefighters for Public Awareness 42.22120012001178.51178.50
Grain Valley Democrats37.390833.5899.76472.610
Missourians First33.502220009222966.590
MR PAC29.3400000
Building Communities PAC Inc000000
Citizens for a Better Tomorrow000292.15292.150
West County Labor Legislative Club00597.84000
AFSCME MO People Public Employees Organized to Promote Legislative Equality000000
Democratic Action - Missouri000000
Democratic Governors Association - Missouri000000
AX PAC000000
Committee to Abolish Poverty000216.53216.530
Heartland Fund INC000000
Missourians Against Illegal Immigration000000
Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee000000
Patriot PAC000000
Branson Cares Committee000000
The American Statesman SuperPAC000000
The JeffCo Dems006882.80668.871451.05
Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020000000
