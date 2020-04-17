April 2020 quarterly filing reports: PACs

Here are the April 2020 quarterly filing reports for Political Action Committees. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Uniting Missouri PAC
|3841790.28
|852240.25
|852240.25
|2032708.17
|2032708.17
|13298.63
|Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)
|1838380.18
|496853.65
|2734437.6
|4760.57
|507055.51
|0
|MO Opportunity PAC
|1656208.65
|73000
|73000
|41695.38
|41695.38
|0
|Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association
|1242053.75
|416347.11
|416347.11
|136
|136
|0
|Eastern Missouri Laborers Educational & Benevolent Fund
|1214865.71
|85430.15
|85430.15
|300
|300
|0
|Keep Government Accountable
|939573.08
|230550
|230550
|2049.27
|2049.27
|0
|Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC
|894849.9
|369067.23
|369067.23
|195563.78
|195563.78
|0
|Missouri Senate Campaign Committee
|664304.23
|154500
|154500
|39895.92
|39895.92
|4135
|MO National Education Assoc-PAC
|598646.85
|31661.87
|241114.93
|1246.75
|8681.36
|1246.75
|American Property Casualty Insurance Association Political Account
|589892.04
|401303
|401303
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc
|577938.81
|282724.32
|1023535.27
|39130.94
|149247.68
|0
|House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc
|574480.49
|154902
|154902
|77649.48
|77649.48
|0
|Change STL PAC
|504550
|504550
|504550
|0
|0
|0
|Leadership For America
|442450.33
|622.94
|507876.72
|19017.41
|92365.56
|0
|Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC
|408216.56
|3700
|389804
|7820
|25476.66
|0
|Western Missouri & Kansas Laborer's District Council
|312982.19
|37855.42
|37855.42
|0
|0
|0
|CL PAC
|297452.74
|0
|0
|14760
|14760
|0
|BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.
|283359.39
|3998.06
|7863.27
|177.5
|1277.5
|0
|American Dream PAC
|276134.02
|96000
|96000
|288514.95
|288514.95
|3305
|Pipefitters Assoc Local #533
|274847.65
|16128.8
|466833.6
|0
|76220.64
|0
|Page PAC
|272796.1
|112100
|274961.75
|667.2
|1903.9
|0
|Missouri Club for Growth Political Action Committee
|268779.03
|0
|0
|2430
|4314
|0
|Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)
|264864.75
|660.26
|660.26
|534.55
|534.55
|0
|Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri
|241781.11
|36177
|89566.18
|0
|145.05
|0
|Unite. Inspire. Lead
|238836.87
|33969.77
|238836.87
|0
|0
|0
|Majority Forward
|233458.6
|8000
|230046.79
|655.91
|5930.32
|0
|Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education Fund
|214100.32
|19226.57
|19226.57
|0
|0
|0
|Supporters of Health Research and Treatments
|209386.35
|125000
|223550
|1308.2
|2271.69
|0
|HealthPAC
|207561.5
|2547.24
|2547.24
|814.64
|814.64
|0
|International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund
|204167.15
|37500.16
|189833.21
|7000
|23005
|0
|MO Pork-PAC
|192935.31
|34931.93
|254075.59
|5355.51
|75161.64
|0
|AGC of MO PAC
|188796.09
|98951.48
|98951.48
|1000
|1000
|0
|Bunge North America, Inc. Political Action Committee
|183854
|6325
|6325
|0
|0
|0
|Plumbers Local Union No. 8
|179960.47
|11405.17
|142598.14
|0
|2255.05
|3000
|MO Majority PAC LLC
|173273.13
|238657.61
|445747.61
|81682
|127777.65
|8500
|Missouri Optometric Association PAC
|167385.57
|28177.54
|123663.6
|0
|365
|0
|Mighty Missouri PAC
|159078.99
|66663
|66663
|11500
|11500
|0
|UAW Region 5 PAC
|150855.86
|756.49
|12537.71
|0
|0
|0
|MO Dental PAC
|148868.54
|18738.65
|18738.65
|2545.81
|2545.81
|0
|Missourians for Affordable Energy
|143555.22
|0
|0
|19352.76
|19352.76
|0
|Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund
|141248.36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Responsible Budget
|135069.7
|7500
|168950
|3500.3
|26380.3
|0
|Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC
|134905.48
|0
|0
|1685.6
|1685.6
|0
|American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC
|134872.87
|16.81
|350068.74
|0
|355
|0
|MO Insurance Coalition PAC
|134717.75
|40275.33
|40275.33
|5412.84
|5412.84
|0
|Mo Medical - PAC
|133850.61
|12930
|12930
|0
|0
|0
|BOLD PAC
|133382.37
|14350
|14350
|2400
|2400
|0
|It Starts Today Missouri
|129181.12
|2472.6
|218482.98
|30709.27
|89814.85
|0
|Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund
|127500
|0
|1032350
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis Association of Realtors-PAC
|126615.26
|13643
|113579.01
|0
|0
|0
|MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co
|123301.12
|5734.33
|5734.33
|500
|500
|0
|Freedom's Promise PAC
|120977.7
|4750
|4750
|1500
|1500
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund
|120843.42
|5008.32
|15212.51
|0
|1516
|0
|MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC
|116894.83
|26014
|383717.93
|0
|900
|0
|Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.
|114026.41
|23393.76
|420982.77
|2954.85
|299430.99
|0
|Civic Progress Action Committee
|111509.25
|61000
|61000
|22500
|22500
|0
|Local 41 Political Action Fund
|110403.29
|16246.55
|85264.53
|30.75
|1117.74
|0
|Univ of MO Flagship Council PAC
|110049.43
|2260
|2260
|0
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC
|105989.92
|106054.94
|115332.99
|69200
|69200
|0
|MOTruck PAC
|105197.74
|10708.75
|10708.75
|479.75
|479.75
|0
|Missouri Leadership Forum
|104611.46
|0
|199333.33
|6053.31
|41621.87
|0
|ASA Midwest PAC
|104417.04
|17627.66
|17627.66
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield Good Government Committee
|104331.75
|9503.67
|45244
|561.3
|26197.82
|0
|New Approach PAC
|100930.26
|959000
|959000
|791125.45
|791125.45
|29407.35
|Committee for Liberty
|100027.7
|3000
|3000
|1500
|1500
|0
|Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow
|99433
|3050
|3050
|0
|0
|0
|417 PAC
|96536.49
|0
|0
|450
|450
|0
|Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund
|96488.36
|7204.52
|15551.35
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Local 660-PAC
|96073.56
|3694.4
|18776.45
|0
|0
|0
|Table Rock Conservative PAC
|94477.7
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|Brattin Brigade PAC
|94477.7
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC
|93775.72
|13278.45
|62952.32
|0
|0
|0
|Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund
|88581.49
|5903.64
|5903.64
|0
|0
|0
|Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC
|88442.6
|26792.15
|26792.15
|99.78
|99.78
|0
|Chouteau PAC
|86779.68
|10.87
|131151.62
|521.9
|12333.36
|0
|Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC
|86509.83
|3217.73
|92750.36
|41.19
|314.72
|0
|MO Cattlemens Association PAC
|86419.03
|18195
|240148.54
|3434.31
|119789.28
|17104.28
|KC BizPAC The Political Action Committee of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City
|86193.37
|55000
|137035
|35
|5151.08
|0
|Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education
|85725.07
|13204.16
|94910.07
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee
|84747.69
|15135
|15135
|0
|0
|0
|Heat & Frost Insulators Local 27 Political Education Committee
|81050.64
|1673.25
|118753.7
|12.19
|1146.81
|0
|Truth in Campaigns
|79791.8
|2500
|2500
|1391.91
|1391.91
|0
|The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)
|79729.17
|11294.1
|11294.1
|0
|0
|0
|Democracy 2.0
|79599.82
|0
|148646.23
|750
|51226.41
|0
|True North PAC
|78159.78
|61500
|61500
|204.5
|204.5
|0
|Rural Telecommunications PAC
|76719.06
|40535.95
|40535.95
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee
|76425.1
|4055
|323474.37
|0
|40488.17
|0
|Old Drum Conservative PAC
|73896.68
|250
|250
|270
|270
|0
|Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee
|73673.78
|14000
|14000
|9
|9
|0
|Builders Association PAC
|71152.23
|0
|22375
|11.35
|14.96
|0
|Kansas City Regional Association Of Realtors Missouri RPAC
|68851.46
|257.95
|23716
|0
|0
|0
|IST-MO Nominee PAC Number One
|68530.53
|8156.92
|67125.47
|0
|178.7
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC
|67987.13
|4986.82
|60833.02
|823.94
|2728.74
|0
|MAPAC
|66924.35
|6350
|6350
|82.96
|82.96
|0
|Ameren Federal Political Action Committee (AMEREN FEDPAC)
|63907.04
|46735.54
|46735.54
|35
|35
|0
|Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|63750
|60500
|60500
|0
|0
|0
|MBA River Heritage Region PAC
|63111.39
|2347.4
|2347.4
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC
|63084.42
|18735.91
|18735.91
|868.71
|868.71
|0
|KC Forward Progress
|62827.2
|15000
|63815.7
|205
|988.5
|0
|Holly PAC
|62790
|0
|0
|460
|460
|0
|St. Charles County Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee
|62429
|8679
|42297
|3173
|6173
|0
|Major Brands Political Action Committee
|62033.86
|16976.22
|16976.22
|0
|0
|0
|FirePAC 3133
|60558.94
|1707.17
|108360.7
|1523.74
|35722.31
|0
|MBA Capitol Region PAC
|60022.3
|13870.2
|13870.2
|0
|0
|0
|POL PAC
|59893.74
|60000
|60000
|890
|890
|0
|Spirit of Missouri
|57006.4
|45000
|77700
|500
|1093.6
|0
|IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund
|56630.55
|8000
|236600
|2074.28
|3779.28
|0
|Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC
|56088.92
|4476.27
|4476.27
|107.52
|107.52
|0
|Better Schools for Missouri
|54047.52
|6214.66
|6214.66
|206.96
|206.96
|0
|AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee
|53364.19
|15846.62
|15846.62
|79.9
|79.9
|0
|St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC
|52577.07
|5229
|5229
|2742
|2742
|0
|Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC
|51840
|11000
|11000
|460
|460
|0
|IBEW Local Union #124 Voluntary PAC
|51593.47
|20316.75
|20316.75
|0
|0
|0
|MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC
|51221.27
|0
|163615.45
|0
|62967.76
|0
|Local 757 Fire PAC
|51064.57
|1770
|1770
|0
|0
|0
|Grow Missouri
|49489.17
|0
|101000
|284.23
|906.23
|0
|CLEAN Missouri
|48554.68
|139374.7
|372675.08
|115446.11
|291127.95
|0
|Show Me Growth PAC
|48388.85
|0
|68817
|0
|14337.15
|0
|BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|48030
|50190
|50190
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Mark Twain Region PAC
|47255.28
|7048.5
|7048.5
|0
|0
|0
|Team Robert PAC
|47134
|3500
|3500
|860
|860
|0
|Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action Fund
|46177.27
|0
|0
|560
|2835
|0
|MBA Ozark Region PAC
|46151.99
|2011.42
|2011.42
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Research and Innovation
|45745.28
|20000
|37900
|0
|66
|0
|Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC
|45263.56
|16229.2
|16229.2
|0
|0
|0
|MO-DSV PAC
|44543.94
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MOSFA PAC Inc
|44256.22
|22056.72
|22056.72
|7950
|7950
|0
|Lincoln PAC
|44225.52
|3500
|74500
|11059.32
|21349.93
|0
|MLPA Legislative Fund
|42878.52
|0
|167949.86
|0
|62742.53
|0
|St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee
|42794.18
|10071
|10071
|850
|850
|0
|Freeman Physicians Group Political Action Committee
|42543.31
|1500
|1500
|300
|300
|0
|MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)
|42294.16
|2565
|49596.25
|900
|900
|0
|Catalyst PAC
|42200
|15000
|201000
|0
|2519.75
|0
|Spire Political Action Committee
|41599.07
|12211.9
|50504.84
|0
|2348.87
|0
|IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee
|40513.84
|2284
|10439.92
|0
|0
|0
|MO Osteopathic PAC
|40390.9
|16093.98
|16093.98
|4256.84
|4256.84
|0
|Political Action Committee of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants
|40332.78
|0
|0
|700
|700
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 264-PAC
|40144.97
|2574.49
|2574.49
|0
|0
|0
|XCaliber MOPAC
|40131.37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SEIU HCII Missouri PAC
|38552.05
|0
|50000
|11.86
|2592.88
|0
|Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PAC
|38202.19
|1507.12
|1507.12
|0
|0
|0
|Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA
|38079.55
|48
|48
|0
|0
|0
|KCFOP PAC
|37218.38
|35970
|35970
|0
|0
|0
|MO Cable PAC
|36726.89
|31167.95
|31167.95
|0
|0
|0
|Protect Missouri Freedom
|36475.5
|36525
|36525
|49.5
|49.5
|0
|Western Missouri Leadership Fund
|36358.98
|500
|40025.98
|11
|191
|0
|MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.
|36083.45
|2084
|28241.5
|0
|9802.9
|0
|Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action Committee
|35651.24
|18585
|99815
|1091.32
|1092.32
|0
|Jeffco Now
|35184.77
|3000
|117094.5
|1598.32
|65354.68
|0
|MBA Pony Express Region PAC
|34405.45
|3318
|3318
|0
|0
|0
|MO Forest Products Political Action Committee
|34310.76
|5400
|5400
|1954.99
|1954.99
|0
|MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC
|34234.25
|3165.97
|3165.97
|865.85
|865.85
|300
|MO Chamber PAC
|34083.37
|5007.01
|5007.01
|0
|0
|0
|RQC PAC
|33979.31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC
|33832.43
|1850.57
|1850.85
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis Building Trades PAC
|33822.98
|70584.08
|70584.08
|30821.77
|30821.77
|0
|Freedom Incorporated
|33474.5
|2595
|3945
|11459.29
|15972.96
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee
|33197.9
|0
|0
|216.5
|216.5
|0
|JW Leadership Fund
|33033.19
|1000
|1000
|1500
|1500
|0
|Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|32601.19
|9315
|9315
|0
|0
|0
|Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local Fund
|32267.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|32251.63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IAFF Local 781 Legislative PAC
|31896.97
|3402
|8790
|0
|0
|0
|Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation Committee
|31313.26
|5275
|5275
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Chiropractors PAC
|30800.5
|4702.64
|61885.05
|1746.57
|31426.92
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action Committee
|30504
|9737.75
|9737.75
|2242.5
|2242.5
|0
|MILA PAC
|30196.42
|15660
|40870.5
|9
|45
|0
|Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC
|29943.93
|25000
|25000
|0
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Machinists PAC
|29682.63
|209.17
|279707.02
|0
|12938.59
|0
|Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC
|28540.92
|0
|74000
|0
|169.5
|0
|Missouri Black Political Forum PAC
|28478.96
|10.65
|10.65
|0
|0
|0
|UFCW Local 655 Elect Club
|28264.2
|5665.56
|5665.56
|0
|0
|0
|American Family Political Action Committee - MO
|28152.76
|6853.5
|6853.5
|0
|0
|0
|Expand Missouri
|27467.51
|2500
|11200
|0
|3125
|0
|Kansas City Life Employees Political Action Committee
|27146.41
|144
|144
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for the Future
|27096.04
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Surgery by Surgeons PAC
|26644.37
|9950
|107725
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin County Leadership PAC
|26254.19
|6500
|6500
|1500
|1500
|0
|Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|26079.67
|11050
|11050
|0
|0
|0
|IST-MO Nominee PAC Number Two
|25704.59
|16142
|25880.59
|0
|164.38
|0
|B L E T Missouri PAC
|25641.76
|0
|39485.25
|0
|49
|0
|Tony PAC
|25142.65
|5000
|5000
|15
|15
|0
|Southern Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC
|24996.71
|4028.4
|31496.3
|542.35
|13701.43
|104
|Quality Building PAC
|24782.29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee
|24700.46
|0
|0
|216.5
|216.5
|0
|UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)
|24622.75
|12000
|85300
|0
|0
|0
|MO Independent Accountants-PAC
|24589.09
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Beverage PAC
|24260.3
|10171.86
|10171.86
|0
|0
|0
|MO Bankers Association State-PAC
|24222.66
|6.06
|6.06
|0
|0
|0
|theLOUpac
|24206.33
|21000
|167594.75
|0
|26442.67
|0
|Teamsters 245 PAF
|24172.57
|13991.38
|13991.38
|0
|0
|0
|MO Orthopaedic PAC
|24112.65
|1000
|30709
|86
|12077.51
|0
|Wentzville Schools Campaign Committee
|23387.16
|23626.48
|23626.48
|4470
|4470
|0
|The Madison PAC
|23259.86
|9.27
|81305.56
|0
|1770.7
|0
|Nexus PAC
|22876.45
|4000
|193500
|805
|23288.45
|0
|Next Gen GOP PAC
|22799.76
|0
|0
|1500
|1500
|0
|Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)
|22674.89
|0
|19176.5
|0
|7
|0
|Citizens for Ritenour's Future
|22640.04
|7600
|7600
|1685
|1685
|0
|Mo Coalition for Fair Competition
|22622.01
|8020
|115279.03
|12293.01
|115024.38
|0
|Citizens for Francis Howell
|22333.62
|10000
|15762.2
|2457.14
|3428.58
|0
|Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation
|22190.05
|18.95
|18.95
|800
|1876.24
|0
|SE Missouri Building Trades Council
|21800.94
|9030
|28620
|0
|1533.06
|0
|IBEW Local 1464 Cope
|21532.77
|3331
|3331
|0
|0
|0
|Progresswomen
|21258.08
|9199
|49197.94
|4202.87
|27136.25
|0
|Saint Charles Organization of Republicans
|21254.26
|3500
|18500
|0
|2094
|0
|MO Podiatry PAC
|21214.79
|1020
|1020
|0
|0
|0
|Women Dems
|20799.98
|4135
|4519
|468.88
|9708.27
|0
|Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri
|20636.96
|7425
|7425
|0
|0
|0
|Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee
|20635.54
|5389.99
|5389.99
|3
|3
|0
|South County Forward
|20579.9
|20620
|20620
|40.1
|40.1
|0
|MO Rental Dealers Association PAC
|20524.89
|0
|0
|70
|70
|0
|Central to Good Government PAC
|20330.65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SWMO Healthcare Committee
|20188.39
|0
|21120
|54.03
|54.03
|0
|LeadingAge Missouri Political Action Committee
|19919.42
|953.09
|953.09
|0
|0
|0
|HBS MO State PAC
|19875.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graves Garrett, LLC PAC
|19631.98
|2.46
|36313.23
|0
|31.25
|0
|Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund
|19517.72
|762.16
|22059.66
|0
|1196.66
|0
|St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC
|19396.37
|1588.83
|27268.54
|10
|3520.41
|0
|Sheet Metal Workers Union Local No 2 Legislative Action Committee
|19233.28
|4223.6
|86540.1
|0
|0
|0
|ABC Political Action Committee
|19184.3
|6900
|6900
|91.04
|91.04
|0
|MO Renewable Fuels Association Political Action Committee
|19153.77
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5350
|PT-PAC of Missouri
|19119.7
|4655
|4655
|214.92
|214.92
|55235
|DougPac
|19100.5
|0
|0
|445
|445
|0
|Let Voters Decide
|19088.89
|0
|0
|0
|1092
|0
|Friends of Missouri State University PAC
|19053.19
|1300.45
|1300.45
|0
|0
|0
|Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes PAC
|18292.64
|195
|39453.84
|99.71
|3523.78
|0
|MO Architects-PAC
|18280.63
|315
|315
|0
|0
|0
|Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)
|17999.18
|1324.18
|1324.18
|126.1
|126.1
|0
|MBA Gateway Region PAC
|17972.8
|4.91
|4.91
|0
|0
|0
|MoCannTrade PAC
|17963.4
|2500
|15000
|36.6
|36.6
|0
|Missouri United
|17903.43
|0
|21152.27
|710
|6118.07
|0
|MBA Truman Region PAC
|17621.19
|4.56
|4.56
|0
|0
|0
|Taxpayers in Support of Public Education
|17440.38
|0
|2385
|0
|0
|0
|Firefighters for Progress
|17422.15
|2112.83
|6381.27
|11754.2
|16839.72
|0
|Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)
|17308.3
|10000
|10000
|1250
|1250
|0
|Rockwood Labor Club
|16886.35
|1317.84
|54386.84
|577.5
|17022.14
|0
|Growth and Opportunity PAC
|16500
|7500
|7500
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors
|16482.78
|0
|57969.22
|0
|2386.44
|0
|Public Safety Concern
|16371.96
|4360
|4360
|0
|0
|0
|MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action Committee
|16204.67
|2575
|2575
|40.23
|40.23
|0
|MOVE Ballot Fund
|16157.16
|0
|0
|33.75
|33.75
|0
|John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund
|15528.85
|3118.42
|3118.42
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Health Plan Association PAC
|15379.97
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shamrock PAC
|15364.67
|0
|233100
|1500
|15535.33
|0
|Health Care Leadership Committee
|14924.46
|0
|25000
|15
|70
|0
|MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte
|14919.65
|1507.11
|29546.1
|5
|123
|0
|Missouri Psychological Association
|14643.7
|925
|1125
|0
|0
|0
|A Better Missouri Political Action Committee
|14592.05
|3000
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|Nucor Missouri PAC
|14403.22
|3327
|3327
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens United to Back the Blue
|14375.47
|4.45
|7587.63
|0
|125.62
|0
|MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)
|14330.67
|2420
|2420
|812.83
|812.83
|0
|Mason Contractors Association Political Action Committee
|13930.62
|1000.33
|14081
|0
|3691.52
|0
|Conservative Future Fund
|13528.7
|1000
|1000
|1500
|1500
|0
|Roofers Local # 20 PAC
|13396.81
|3143.86
|3143.86
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC
|13209.97
|2041
|2041
|105
|105
|0
|Mo Concrete Association Political Action Committee
|13120.71
|1885
|1885
|0
|0
|0
|Camden County Republican Club
|13098.41
|8037.35
|8037.35
|1501.82
|1501.82
|0
|Safer Families for Missouri
|12812.77
|6902.02
|31934.94
|227.25
|3754.57
|0
|Protect Missouri Workers PAC
|12717.97
|10000
|10000
|417
|417
|0
|Lincoln County Democrat Club
|12642.3
|3074
|3074
|2065.86
|2065.86
|0
|Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action Committee
|12477.15
|1263.68
|1263.68
|131.7
|131.7
|0
|Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee
|12321.5
|200
|200
|45.84
|45.84
|0
|Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund
|12308.86
|0
|25208
|0
|59
|0
|National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee
|12224.22
|912.51
|8522.57
|0
|0
|0
|Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 1
|12069.87
|4600
|6221.84
|0
|0
|0
|Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC
|12065.85
|5777.81
|78206.07
|0
|1001.19
|0
|MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC
|12048.79
|4802.2
|27831.43
|0
|738.1
|0
|Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund
|12006.76
|0
|0
|1620.6
|1620.6
|92630
|Missouri Assisted Living PAC
|11958.95
|0
|0
|750
|750
|0
|H-PAC
|11938.31
|5000
|5000
|860
|860
|0
|Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC
|11811.17
|385.76
|385.76
|0
|0
|0
|Independent Electrical Contractors
|11507.36
|3031.7
|35057.7
|0
|235.62
|116.37
|Dr PAC
|11248.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC
|11169.69
|2295.75
|6688
|0
|771.23
|0
|Jobs with Justice Ballot Fund
|11153.94
|360
|360
|46062.11
|46062.11
|0
|29th Senate District Leadership PAC
|11000
|0
|15500
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund
|10939.05
|757
|7683
|0
|0
|0
|KC Neighbors for Progress
|10936
|0
|0
|300
|300
|0
|Local 95 Voluntary Political Fund
|10894.02
|771.93
|3624.59
|0
|2750
|0
|MO Restaurant Association PAC
|10863.4
|225
|54322.31
|0
|33090.44
|0
|Good Government for Missouri
|10827.88
|1000
|13750
|0
|261.2
|0
|Access MO
|10678.92
|1414.39
|21053.39
|542.01
|1023.08
|0
|North Missouri Leadership PAC
|10672
|1000
|1000
|460
|460
|0
|United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MO
|10662.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO
|10600.25
|500
|500
|29.95
|29.95
|0
|Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)
|10457.05
|9000
|9000
|300
|1707.46
|0
|Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC
|10419.6
|4590.5
|4590.5
|77
|77
|0
|Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee Inc
|10341.66
|0
|10900
|0
|1051.25
|0
|Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)
|10337.28
|0
|0
|750
|750
|0
|Adair County Republican Club
|10250.47
|4020
|4020
|164.87
|164.87
|0
|MO Land Title PAC
|10216.86
|7976.67
|7976.67
|70
|70
|0
|WPG PAC
|10166.16
|8000
|65500
|0
|0
|0
|Ready By Five
|10100
|10100
|10100
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Labor Political Committee
|9995.7
|0
|1430
|0
|320
|0
|Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PAC
|9965.92
|1626.69
|21418.19
|0
|501
|0
|Missouri First
|9957.06
|2050
|2050
|0
|0
|0
|Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|9836.85
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Justice for All PAC
|9790.31
|0
|0
|460
|460
|0
|Missouri Leadership Fund
|9514.1
|0
|10000
|0
|1010
|0
|MGA-PAC
|9495.39
|1100
|7600
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee
|9291.15
|1470
|13952.48
|0
|3952.74
|0
|Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee
|9263.26
|4014.22
|4014.22
|0
|0
|0
|Central Bancompany - PAC
|9145
|0
|9145
|0
|0
|0
|MO Collectors Association PAC Fund
|9117.16
|4560
|4560
|15
|15
|0
|Boone County Muleskinners
|9072.72
|1865.03
|1865.03
|758.56
|758.56
|0
|No MO Flooding
|9025.52
|14000
|40050
|0
|24.48
|0
|Moniteau County Republican Club
|8952.96
|5950
|12198
|3577.72
|8933.36
|0
|Oakville Democratic Organization
|8864.09
|3968
|3968
|1548.39
|1548.39
|0
|BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund
|8831.43
|681
|681
|1342.35
|1342.35
|0
|Republican Women of Newton County
|8811.58
|284
|9302.11
|0
|1465.07
|0
|Friends of SJSD
|8805.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC Fund
|8761.07
|3094.58
|15013.93
|2260.66
|2264.26
|0
|Jefferson County Charitable Fund
|8726.55
|7.91
|81476.92
|429.3
|72750.64
|0
|Firefighters of North County PAC
|8696.46
|0
|36207.2
|10247.57
|24510.74
|0
|Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund
|8691.45
|0
|0
|2770.75
|2770.75
|0
|Machinists District No. 9 PAC
|8622.13
|9436
|65428.57
|2542.33
|16127.13
|0
|St. Louis Progress
|8554.18
|12600
|27700
|1610.68
|16645.82
|0
|Missouri Growth Association PAC
|8541.55
|0
|7500
|0
|0
|0
|FEAPAC of Missouri
|8408.04
|11140
|11140
|0
|0
|0
|MASCA PAC
|8360.37
|5500
|46450
|0
|15
|0
|Accountability PAC
|8316.19
|1500
|43000
|9
|34680.81
|0
|Jackson County Republican Club
|8254.62
|1220
|1220
|980.71
|980.71
|0
|IST MO PRO CHOICE NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE
|8231.2
|1434.72
|9364.68
|0
|22.5
|0
|IBEW Local Union #545 PAC Fund
|8191.7
|721.76
|8191.7
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund
|8179.89
|1500
|7500
|0
|756.5
|0
|St. Louis Young Democrats
|8151.19
|625
|625
|30
|30
|0
|Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee
|8033.35
|5251.23
|24957.77
|175.15
|2315.33
|175.15
|Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC
|8026.75
|5781.64
|8672.46
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC
|8025.38
|0
|0
|20.9
|20.9
|0
|Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action Committee
|7926.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MPGA Propane PAC
|7921.74
|701.1
|25116.22
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee
|7834.09
|8307.94
|8307.94
|280.35
|280.35
|88000
|St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PAC
|7774.92
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin County Labor Political Committee
|7763.04
|4700
|10659
|1270
|6242.18
|0
|Pulaski County Republican Club
|7715.02
|660
|5807.01
|835.15
|3813.53
|0
|Living Well PAC
|7711.96
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conservatives United for Missouri PAC
|7600
|7500
|15000
|0
|0
|0
|The Downtown Council Political Action Committee
|7281.68
|0
|22765
|0
|15
|0
|Tax Fairly
|7260.16
|4387
|9498.32
|1585.75
|2357.28
|0
|North County Labor Legislative Club
|7163.59
|0
|176768.29
|302.58
|114174.02
|0
|Teamsters Local 955 Political Action Fund
|7097.53
|776.25
|776.25
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson County Republican Women
|6991.66
|766
|766
|427
|427
|0
|Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund
|6956.64
|649.43
|7228.14
|10
|605.74
|0
|11th Ward Democratic Organization
|6880.35
|0
|0
|35
|505
|0
|HR Green Missouri PAC
|6765.7
|728
|728
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Life
|6761.02
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|Saint Charles County Regional Leadership Fund
|6703.36
|2500
|2800
|0
|2306
|0
|Adair County Democratic Club
|6686.69
|1665
|16009.86
|515.79
|9494.67
|0
|MO - ACTE PAC
|6660.84
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Empire Bank PAC
|6648.5
|218
|218
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Farmers Care
|6532.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20527.93
|Fight For Reform-Missouri
|6484
|8150
|19050
|0
|6983.5
|0
|Spanish Lake Township Democratic Club
|6407.3
|200
|200
|0
|0
|0
|Conservative Citizens Coalition
|6383.05
|500
|11500
|0
|503.6
|0
|USW Local 169G PAC
|6361.12
|995
|1969
|20.05
|36.05
|0
|Norwood Township Democratic Club
|6255.15
|0
|0
|200
|200
|0
|Affton Firefighters Action Committee to Elect
|6112.92
|0
|0
|225.48
|225.48
|0
|Quality Platte County R-III Schools
|6021.26
|0
|39141.97
|0
|33801.66
|0
|Greater Kansas City Woman's Political Caucus Segregated Fund
|5997.58
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South St Louis County Labor Political Organization
|5927.49
|0
|12166
|539.77
|7394.61
|0
|MO Dental Hygienists PAC
|5892.67
|1271.07
|33436.72
|310.86
|1659.86
|40.8
|AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE
|5830.18
|1178.46
|29998.81
|515
|7759.92
|0
|MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee
|5810.89
|0
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|0
|SEIU Local 1 Missouri Division PAC
|5760.91
|0
|7500
|42
|42
|0
|United Democratic Club of Northwest Missouri
|5714.85
|480
|21118.59
|58.62
|15418.48
|0
|Missourians Against Unfair Taxes
|5663.99
|0
|0
|0
|1200
|0
|Your Vote Matters MO
|5580
|5600
|5600
|20
|20
|0
|Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund
|5493.66
|0
|1266.65
|0
|0
|0
|Keep Missouri Great
|5425.91
|300
|300
|74.09
|74.09
|0
|Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee
|5344.82
|0
|0
|15
|15
|0
|Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)
|5056
|0
|30350
|0
|5000
|0
|Greene County Sheriff PAC
|5040
|0
|17540
|0
|0
|0
|Naral Pro-Choice Missouri PAC
|5022.99
|1085
|18698.93
|0
|885.25
|0
|St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 2000
|5010.03
|7790
|7790
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)
|5003.04
|957.2
|957.2
|70
|70
|0
|MO Consumer Lenders PAC
|4966.64
|750
|750
|0
|0
|0
|Great Outdoors PAC
|4905.9
|2600
|2600
|15
|15
|0
|HDR Inc. Political Action Committee - Missouri
|4893.47
|5830.22
|5830.22
|936.75
|936.75
|0
|St Louis City Labor Legislature Club
|4867.44
|2397
|2397
|314.3
|314.3
|0
|Southern Missouri Conservative Fund
|4851
|1000
|12000
|149
|476.96
|0
|Grade A For Change
|4842.55
|3653.02
|12423.02
|6194.83
|7374.23
|3303.22
|FirePAC
|4794.1
|750
|750
|0
|0
|0
|Butler County Women's Democrat Club
|4760.4
|2271.29
|2271.29
|260
|260
|0
|GCLA PAC
|4721.96
|517.5
|517.5
|0
|0
|0
|Macon County Democrat Club
|4459.42
|1002.27
|26045.97
|0
|16184.97
|0
|Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee
|4372.13
|1511
|1511
|1965.86
|1965.86
|0
|Moniteau County Democratic Club
|4329.07
|385
|13116.72
|6
|8101.5
|0
|International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC
|4303.85
|6500
|6500
|0
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political Fund
|4289.7
|3228.08
|3228.08
|0
|0
|0
|True Republicans United
|4281.93
|265
|15005.51
|0
|6300.07
|100
|IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund
|4242.17
|0
|0
|345
|345
|0
|Osage County Democrat Club
|4168.01
|0
|13802
|449
|10427.42
|0
|Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund
|4136.74
|750
|25500
|29.71
|531.3
|0
|Great Southern Employees Good Government Committee
|4126.11
|570
|13705
|0
|1750
|0
|Citizens for Center
|4056.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 823 Political Action Fund
|4045.16
|599
|599
|0
|0
|0
|Local Union 45 Political Action Committee
|3959
|2766.09
|18964.13
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Glazer's Missouri PAC
|3953.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prosperous Missouri PAC
|3953.48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eighth Ward Independent Democratic Association
|3928.95
|80
|2276.01
|946.75
|3232.64
|0
|HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|3900
|5000
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Quality Parks & Healthy Lifestyles
|3899.28
|0
|11115.56
|0
|8025.49
|0
|Missouri SMART TD PAC
|3856.76
|6000
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|Mid-Missouri Labor Club
|3844.69
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund
|3819.76
|5142
|5142
|129.86
|129.86
|0
|MO Leadership Committee
|3748.26
|1511.19
|1511.19
|0
|0
|0
|Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO Project 2000
|3626.82
|0
|17200
|0
|78
|0
|Teamsters Local 838 Political Action Fund
|3515.9
|442
|90282.82
|0
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC
|3500
|3500
|3500
|0
|0
|0
|8th District Womens Democrat Club
|3473.45
|50
|50
|44.2
|44.2
|0
|Raytown Democratic Association
|3389.15
|175
|175
|320.5
|320.5
|0
|Limited Government PAC
|3384.98
|0
|13050
|0
|1065.02
|0
|Republicans of Pike County (Club)
|3362.6
|671
|671
|1525
|1525
|0
|Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287
|3344.07
|3604.41
|8144.07
|0
|0
|0
|Fifth Ward Democratic Organization
|3296.88
|2000
|54802
|396.75
|35165.41
|3260
|Vote Yes Our Kids Our Community
|3291.51
|3194
|5239
|1814.07
|1947.49
|0
|Citizens for Insurance Reform
|3257.75
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri C PAC
|3249.67
|4400
|72049
|750
|8742.23
|0
|Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs
|3234.78
|0
|0
|1750
|3550
|0
|MidMO Leadership Fund
|3213.04
|2000
|2000
|0
|1125
|0
|Missourians for Quality Education
|3188.2
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|MONA PAC
|3185.72
|270
|12290
|0
|924.69
|0
|Heavy Construction Laborers Local Union No. 663 PAC
|3172.49
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BHA PAC
|3154.74
|2500
|14502
|0
|1063.42
|0
|Local 682 Teamsters PAC
|3131.48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson Township Democratic Club
|3121.65
|680
|680
|114
|114
|0
|Benton County Democratic Party Club
|3103.08
|742.18
|5957.35
|269.9
|2562.96
|0
|Concord Democratic Club
|2991.79
|1839.22
|2874.57
|281.95
|1345.55
|0
|Jefferson County Republican Club
|2986.02
|905
|12581.2
|0
|5766.18
|0
|Building a Better Central Missouri Fund
|2979.38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brush Fires PAC
|2962.14
|0
|89400
|40
|81437.86
|0
|IBEW Local No. 412 COPE
|2950.79
|475.5
|1961
|247.54
|247.54
|0
|Scott County Democrat Womens Club
|2925.6
|150
|300
|12
|24
|0
|Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association PAC
|2911.43
|500.98
|500.98
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Senior PAC
|2910.43
|2600
|97400
|750
|13836.46
|0
|Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund
|2905.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keep MRH Strong
|2885.77
|2949.73
|3074.73
|3339.62
|3706.82
|328.5
|Missouri Growth PAC
|2849.89
|2600
|38642
|750
|9269.64
|500
|NW MO Republican Candidate Fund
|2805.74
|126
|126
|0
|0
|0
|RSLC-Missouri PAC
|2803.75
|55300
|55300
|58
|58
|0
|Callaway County Democratic Club
|2787.65
|2136.12
|2136.12
|685.38
|685.38
|0
|Pike County Democratic Club
|2787.13
|20
|2837.5
|30
|1452.16
|0
|Stoddard County Democrat Club
|2779.93
|355
|3305
|437.07
|2483.85
|0
|MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee
|2746.22
|275
|275
|0.33
|0.33
|0
|Democratic Alliance
|2706.76
|750.07
|750.07
|593.12
|593.12
|0
|Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)
|2687.17
|0.34
|9824.61
|0
|29.94
|0
|MLPAC
|2641
|0
|9556.27
|9
|6915.27
|0
|MO Council of School Administrators PAC
|2566.56
|0.32
|0.32
|0
|0
|0
|Warren County Democrats
|2564.98
|2895
|3579.36
|1153.41
|1676.74
|0
|Forward Kansas City
|2561.57
|0
|10965
|162.35
|21130.87
|0
|Committee for Economic Liberty
|2493.72
|0
|0
|24
|24
|0
|Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri
|2493.71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heartland Regional PAC
|2491.76
|0
|0
|96
|444
|0
|Progressive Democrats of Lemay
|2469.39
|392.85
|23281.38
|446.3
|12033.99
|0
|Southwest Missouri Patriot PAC
|2453
|0
|2666
|0
|47
|0
|IST MO GUN REFORM NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE
|2450.54
|212.64
|2243.45
|0
|10
|0
|Missourians for Better Health Care
|2418.29
|0
|0
|0
|1606
|0
|MBA Young Bankers PAC
|2350.46
|0.58
|0.58
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|2329.14
|1750
|4450
|587.36
|1370.86
|0
|Cape County Democrat Women
|2320.88
|1350
|3550.16
|573.91
|1946.77
|0
|SOCO Red PAC
|2284
|0
|4300
|6
|16
|0
|The Good Government Committee
|2223.62
|0
|0
|0
|1050
|0
|St. Francois County Democrats
|2113.9
|318
|318
|0
|0
|0
|Linn County Democrat Club
|2109.09
|1100
|5515
|330
|1533.95
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC
|2102.94
|0
|9550
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri AG PAC
|2099.09
|2000
|72937
|0
|11436.91
|0
|Truman Day Rally
|2081.29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club
|2080.79
|0
|0
|280
|280
|0
|We the People
|2063.11
|0
|120.72
|100
|501.3
|0
|Greene County Republican Women
|2061.72
|940
|3625
|1085.65
|3065.84
|0
|Democrat Club of Christian County
|2055.93
|635
|2166.1
|0
|1407.1
|0
|Jefferson Bank PAC
|2028.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PAC
|2019.46
|1324
|10556.4
|0
|0
|0
|JeffCo Mo Engaged Citizens
|1994.45
|117
|3731.19
|0
|149.04
|0
|Our Revolution: Mid-Missouri
|1982.3
|374
|3699.4
|152.6
|1968.78
|0
|Bank Of America Missouri Political Action Committee
|1930.35
|660
|660
|0
|0
|0
|CenturyLink Missouri Federal Employees Political Action Committee
|1910
|0
|34910
|0
|0
|0
|Conservative Leaders of Missouri
|1893.72
|2500
|27500
|750
|928.28
|0
|Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC
|1858.79
|0
|2000
|9
|141.21
|0
|Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MO
|1835.58
|744.2
|744.2
|279.02
|279.02
|0
|STJ Business PAC
|1818
|8300
|17850
|0
|32
|0
|Liberty Alliance
|1814.2
|0
|4784.43
|2010
|9893.29
|0
|Committee for a Safe Community
|1813
|5000
|5200
|3187
|3187
|0
|Tri-County Labor Legislative Club
|1776.73
|10520
|10520
|4058.27
|4058.27
|0
|Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club
|1748.51
|260
|260
|54.8
|54.8
|0
|Citizens for Safe Neighborhoods
|1731.37
|0.24
|0.24
|258.25
|258.25
|2000
|JCFRW Donation Account
|1729
|705
|3705
|391
|391
|0
|Dent County Democratic Club
|1724.25
|530.63
|1998.09
|52.88
|712.44
|0
|St. Francois County Emergency Service Local 3705 PAC Fund
|1692.58
|0
|0
|40
|40
|0
|Chesterfield Township Democrats Club
|1690.31
|947.03
|3335.04
|460.43
|2148.81
|0
|28th Ward Democrats Campaign Committee
|1677.45
|0
|3550
|0.22
|5915.19
|0
|Committee for Excellence
|1629.95
|0
|0
|0
|2524.54
|0
|Forward Lee's Summit
|1628.25
|1500
|5790
|0
|226
|0
|Kansas Area Council HBA-PAC
|1619.96
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Horse Township Republicans
|1553.24
|440
|440
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson County Leadership PAC
|1527.7
|1500
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Fiscally Responsible Future
|1517.25
|2100
|2100
|582.75
|582.75
|0
|15th Ward Democrats
|1514.16
|9.6
|3412.21
|483.11
|3964.07
|0
|Supporters of Community Fire
|1508.18
|0
|25000.56
|0
|12475.71
|0
|Citizens for Integrity and Accountability
|1496
|1000
|6500
|0
|4
|0
|Lee's Summit Democrats
|1489.73
|2250
|5690
|387.3
|387.3
|0
|General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|1465
|1000
|1000
|35
|35
|0
|McKinley Political Action Committee
|1425
|0
|0
|0
|0
|100
|Monroe County Democratic Club
|1381.9
|216.75
|3789.75
|0
|536.17
|0
|Home PAC
|1373.83
|500
|500
|0
|0
|0
|The Republican Freedom Fund
|1356.71
|0
|750
|0
|1779.38
|0
|MO Society of Professional Surveyors PAC
|1309.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PAC
|1275.37
|0
|6935.06
|0
|4280.2
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 319-Political Action Committee
|1275.17
|0
|3900
|0
|319
|0
|Show Me Trump 2020
|1255.61
|10181.02
|10181.02
|737.49
|737.49
|0
|Foundation for Columbia's Future
|1253.88
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Coin Operators Association PAC
|1250
|0
|8550
|0
|0
|0
|Great St Louis
|1235.45
|0
|0
|540
|931
|0
|Responsible Building PAC
|1206.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northland Democratic Club
|1194.23
|90
|90
|7.43
|7.43
|0
|Missouri Mortgage Bankers PAC
|1186.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily's List-Missouri
|1163.91
|5000
|10000
|28
|230.51
|0
|The PAC
|1144.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Ralls County Democrat Club
|1118.58
|0
|614
|0
|80.6
|0
|Conservatives of Christian County PAC
|1105
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boone County Federation of Republican Women
|1103.29
|0
|0
|613
|613
|0
|Missouri Civil Justice PAC
|1097
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IATSE St. Louis Theatrical Brotherhood Local No 6 PAC
|1096.03
|0
|31386.44
|0
|4785.63
|0
|MO FOP PAC
|1064.62
|3000
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|Working Americans Leadership PAC
|1023.5
|66.75
|1166.75
|113.25
|143.25
|0
|Missouri Insurance Political Action Committee
|1019.3
|0.23
|0.23
|0
|0
|0
|Progress for Wildwood PAC
|1011
|0
|0
|0
|40
|0
|Coalition For Disability Rights
|1008.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchanan County Women's Democratic Club
|991.47
|137
|16798.72
|22.67
|1390.82
|0
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)
|985.8
|0
|0
|89.85
|89.85
|0
|United Parcel Service Inc. Political Action Committee Missouri - Federal Committee
|970.49
|1000
|1450
|294
|479.51
|0
|Missouri River Township Democratic Club
|970.46
|140.11
|660.46
|0
|675
|0
|Coalition for Advanced Learning
|958.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee
|953.04
|1701
|6810.65
|2500
|5857.61
|0
|Bates County Democrat Women's Club
|946.66
|80
|1893
|0
|432.19
|0
|La Raza Political Club Inc
|944.7
|0
|0
|0
|220
|0
|16th Ward Democratic Organization
|924.15
|768
|768
|1076.89
|1076.89
|0
|Missouri's Energy Future PAC
|919.97
|1000
|1000
|290
|290
|0
|Alliance for Business and Technical Education
|908.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Health Care Association PAC
|871.14
|0.41
|0.41
|0
|0
|0
|Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee
|856.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee
|850.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ste Genevieve Republican Club
|836.15
|80
|1333.65
|30
|407.5
|0
|Oregon County Republican Committee
|789.02
|44
|44
|125
|125
|0
|Alliance for Elderly Health Care
|774.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Destiny PAC
|768.08
|0
|768.08
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Solutions
|753.28
|0
|0
|36
|36
|0
|24WPD
|723.02
|275
|275
|18.38
|18.38
|83.31
|Neosho Good Government Committee
|715.77
|898
|898
|182.23
|182.23
|1371.09
|Women's Democratic Club of Livingston County, MO
|709.78
|470
|470
|0
|0
|0
|Dred Scott Advocates for Justice and Equity
|705.14
|0
|2440.14
|24
|960
|0
|Ozark Students First
|700
|700
|700
|0
|0
|0
|Southland Progress
|679.86
|700
|700
|30
|30
|0
|Citizens for Responsible Community
|673.35
|0
|0
|106
|106
|0
|Missourians for Sporting Pursuits
|623.5
|0
|802.15
|46.5
|182.68
|0
|HUB Employees PAC
|622.43
|0
|16500
|0
|27.57
|0
|Freedom PAC
|615.91
|1000
|1000
|1406.6
|1406.6
|0
|Tri-County PAC
|600
|600
|600
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for New Health Care Concepts
|573.15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - Missouri
|561.56
|0
|20650
|0
|38.44
|0
|The Firm
|552.49
|0
|2090
|0
|172.13
|0
|MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)
|551.77
|0
|500
|0
|171
|0
|Citizens for A Better Parkville
|542
|783.22
|2087.02
|0
|744
|0
|Hispanic Republicans of Missouri
|541.77
|0
|0
|1242.16
|1242.16
|0
|Gentry County Democratic Federated Women's Club
|527.66
|0
|0
|37.5
|37.5
|0
|Missouri Federation of Young Republicans
|520.98
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|515.84
|0
|0
|58.63
|58.63
|0
|Iron Workers Local Union No 10 Political Action Committee
|500
|13150
|13150
|0
|0
|0
|Airport Township Regular Republican Club
|480.1
|60
|60
|0
|50
|0
|Life, Liberty, and Property PAC
|459.05
|0
|0
|1087.6
|1087.6
|0
|Equal Rights Amendment Political Action Committee
|432.96
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|0
|0
|24th Ward Democratic Organization
|422.24
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Kingdom Leadership PAC
|391.1
|0
|0
|60
|60
|0
|Relax PAC
|381.6
|25000
|196200
|112
|10870.4
|0
|Free and Fair Election Fund
|356.36
|1000
|1000
|1406.6
|1406.6
|0
|University Township Democratic Organization Inc
|336.95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona Democratic Party - MO Non-Fed
|330
|115350
|115350
|20
|20
|0
|Independent Physicians PAC
|316.62
|0
|0
|20.85
|20.85
|0
|Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund
|300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advocacy for Special Needs
|278.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FHSD Strong
|264.75
|0
|1468
|0
|953.25
|0
|Missouri Volunteers for Government Reform
|264.41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clean Water Healthy Communities PAC
|261.4
|0
|63000
|0
|65541.35
|0
|Missouri Gaming PAC
|250
|250
|250
|0
|0
|0
|National Health Corporation Missouri Federal Committee
|230.62
|0.62
|0.62
|0
|0
|0
|PG PAC
|216.16
|0
|10000
|0
|1125
|0
|MO Drive Fund
|194.78
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCownGordon PAC
|191.86
|1500
|25181.04
|54
|4989.18
|0
|Greater St Louis Automobile Dealers Assoc PAC
|180.54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Continued Good Government
|169.75
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Main Street Missouri PAC
|166.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Newell Blair Women's Democratic Club
|164.96
|62.55
|62.55
|102
|102
|0
|Jack PAC
|153.48
|0
|0
|50
|50
|0
|Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee
|135
|0
|0
|15
|15
|0
|314 Forward Together
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|We Bellieve PAC
|100
|0
|100
|0
|0
|0
|SEMO Country Conservatives
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal Committee
|100
|174.02
|174.02
|74.02
|74.02
|0
|Missouri's Future
|93.54
|0
|0.45
|0
|445
|0
|EFM PAC
|90
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20th Ward Democratic Organization
|86.09
|221
|221
|129
|129
|0
|Stand Up Missouri
|80.62
|0
|0
|15
|1651.05
|0
|Pro Kid
|69.15
|0
|13800
|0
|0
|0
|314 Forward
|68
|100
|100
|32
|32
|0
|Alliance for Higher Education
|67.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PAC
|60.19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dade County Democratic Support Group
|60
|0
|0
|39
|39
|0
|Carpenters Local #978 Political Action Committee
|60
|1200
|1200
|0
|0
|0
|The Government by the People Fund
|52.34
|0
|10413.28
|25.93
|10131.22
|0
|Clay County Women's Democratic Club
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pro-Life Pioneer PAC
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stand Up for Missouri, LC
|50
|50
|50
|500
|500
|0
|Missouri Priorities PAC
|46
|0
|0
|9
|45
|0
|UFCW Active Ballot Club-Missouri Federal Committee
|45
|47600
|59850
|15
|45
|0
|Monarch Firefighters for Public Awareness
|42.22
|1200
|1200
|1178.5
|1178.5
|0
|Grain Valley Democrats
|37.39
|0
|833.58
|99.76
|472.61
|0
|Missourians First
|33.5
|0
|222000
|9
|222966.59
|0
|MR PAC
|29.34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Building Communities PAC Inc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Tomorrow
|0
|0
|0
|292.15
|292.15
|0
|West County Labor Legislative Club
|0
|0
|597.84
|0
|0
|0
|AFSCME MO People Public Employees Organized to Promote Legislative Equality
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Democratic Action - Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Democratic Governors Association - Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AX PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee to Abolish Poverty
|0
|0
|0
|216.53
|216.53
|0
|Heartland Fund INC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Illegal Immigration
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patriot PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Branson Cares Committee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The American Statesman SuperPAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The JeffCo Dems
|0
|0
|6882.8
|0
|668.87
|1451.05
|Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
