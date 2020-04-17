 Press "Enter" to skip to content

April 2020 quarterly filings: Statewide offices

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on April 17, 2020
  

Here are the April 2020 quarterly filing reports for those seeking election to statewide offices. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for candidates seeking to represent the state. Data provided by the MEC.

Candidate First NameCandidate Last NameOffice SoughtMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This Cycle
EricSchmittAttorney General629404.065878161095.85424044.29
RichFinneranAttorney General77894.2255174.6958334.8379838.78
EladGrossAttorney General24626.7426433.8929603.58102647.61
JamieKeenAuditor19950200005050
Angela GibsonAuditor957.7717051467.231467.23
KristenBerhorstAuditor322.28000
MikeParsonGovernor1411500.76336134.97289891.661238624.15
NicoleGallowayGovernor1019507.3642523.55345063.37858138.45
EricGreitensGovernor437936.2826499.65217439.646320813.34
Rik Combs Governor40.04219.12678.67678.67
RaleighRitterGovernor19.642347.4456.76456.76
GregoryUpchurchLieutenant Governor650.451050399.55399.55
KelleyDragooLieutenant Governor494900
JohnAshcroftSecretary of State313063.323824016342.34187265.99
YinkaFaletiSecretary of State103879.0673836.4132107.5268602.53
ScottFitzpatrickState Treasurer257221.911411018381.84138806.61
VickiEnglundState Treasurer27058.823389.6410886.1516717.54
VictorCallahanStatewide Office486700.5099.9915541.22
ScottSiftonStatewide Office337703.271059.15490.8416381.91
MikeKehoeStatewide Office308330.4839817.3100787.02823876.27
ElijahHaahrStatewide Office302479.222060011250.9894611.09
RobertOnderStatewide Office199857.182775.810677.0288220.86
James NeelyStatewide Office197747.87184557.827290.628055.56
DavidSaterStatewide Office189667.5350024008190.01
DanHegemanStatewide Office104972.9530005113.2836648.73
Chris KosterStatewide Office98336.6101450025031700.72
JeanieRiddleStatewide Office85859.984524.981045.221129.68
CalebJonesStatewide Office85515.7901510083
JasonHolsmanStatewide Office79268.7902405.49108418.01
Mike CunninghamStatewide Office79237.6834007672.49137110.58
PaulWielandStatewide Office55543.248792.944522.7860649.64
RobertRichardsonStatewide Office51770.821240.061404.1322037.95
GinaWalshStatewide Office50150.5715008877.86102182.61
JayBarnesStatewide Office25534.310086797.88
NathanBeardStatewide Office22301.71000
GaryRomineStatewide Office19713.6613002662.255055.42
EdEmeryStatewide Office17570.1331504344.267930.81
CoraWalkerStatewide Office16312.630005249.4
NickMarshallStatewide Office15109.4502852063.15
BenHarrisStatewide Office15030.3801603788.48
DaveMuntzelStatewide Office14715.84500271916575.32
PatConwayStatewide Office13257.97010030903.09
MariaChappelle-NadalStatewide Office9729.860848.6820156.56
RussCarnahanStatewide Office8400.4301380.5143524.86
SheilaSolonStatewide Office6923.977501751.415743.81
JayHoughtonStatewide Office6787.690049952
JamilahNasheedStatewide Office6355.081000089934.53
WandaBrownStatewide Office5919.65010691937
DavidWoodStatewide Office5301.9803004.0724576.52
HeatherSilvermanStatewide Office5221.24009.76
AnnetteTurnbaughStatewide Office3947.884108.14160.26160.26
JimHansenStatewide Office3817.91045229557.06
SusanMonteeStatewide Office2080.360.3622.5217.5
Stacey NewmanStatewide Office2039.380535.1525479.26
AlfredWessels JrStatewide Office1851.4501117240.72
Billy WrightStatewide Office1437.546.1113252650
DeanDohrmanStatewide Office1058.091500814.466028.72
DonaldPhillipsStatewide Office803.9013036486.03
SteveLynchStatewide Office56.43002621.35
JoeAullStatewide Office30.34000
SammieArnoldStatewide Office0000
