ATSU named Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award recipient by INSIGHT Into Diversity for fourth consecutive year

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. & MESA, Ariz. — A.T. Still University of Health Sciences (ATSU) has been named a recipient of the 2020 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award by INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the only diversity and inclusion publication in higher education.

ATSU was the first comprehensive health professions university to be named a HEED Award recipient in consecutive years (2018), in three consecutive years (2019), and now for a fourth consecutive time. The University will be featured with 45 other recipients in the December 2020 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversitymagazine.

“This HEED Award further demonstrates the commitment ATSU has placed on cultural proficiency, diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Clinton Normore, MBA, vice president of diversity & inclusion. “Earning the award once is a tremendous accomplishment. Earning the award four years in a row is transforming. Though we are extremely honored, we are humbled by work yet to be done.”

The award process consists of a comprehensive, rigorous application with questions relating to recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion.

“Congratulations to Clinton, his team, deans, and all cabinet members for prioritizing cultural proficiency, diversity, and inclusion,” said ATSU President Craig M. Phelps, DO, ’84. “Receiving the HEED Award four years in a row is something we can all be proud of and recognizes ATSU’s progress in accomplishing its vision, mission, and strategic plan.”

ATSU supports students who learn and serve in diverse, underserved, urban, and rural communities across the world. INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine selected ATSU for its deep commitment to an educational and collaborative environment embracing cultural proficiency.

“We take a detailed approach to reviewing each application in deciding who will be named a HEED Award recipient,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “Our standards are high, and we look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being done every day across their campus.”

For more information about the 2020 HEED Award, visit insightintodiversity.com.