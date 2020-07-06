Bill Owen announces slate of Republican endorsements

<SCRIPT language='JavaScript1.1' SRC="https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/adj/N6759.3754376THEMISSOURITIMES/B24360541.276993003;abr=!ie;sz=770x90;ord=[timestamp];dc_lat=;dc_rdid=;tag_for_child_directed_treatment=;tfua=?"> </SCRIPT>

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local retired banker and grassroots organizer Bill Owen has announced a slate of Republican endorsements in his race to represent House District 131, comprised of Northern Springfield and Greene County. Among the endorsements includes one from Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr.

“I am grateful for the vote of confidence in me from so many distinguished, local leaders,” said Owen. “These leaders represent much of the great people here in Southwest Missouri, and they have served with honor. I am proud to have earned their trust and I look forward to working with them in the House.”

The list of representative endorsements comprises most of Greene County:

Sonya Anderson District 131 — Greene County

Elijah Haahr District 134 — Greene County

Curtis Trent District 133 — Greene County

Craig Fishel District 136 — Greene County

John Black District 137 — Webster and Greene Counties

Jeff Messenger District 130 — Greene County

Steve Helms District 135 — Greene County

“Since I am not a current state representative, I am thrilled to know that these legislators see me as someone who can represent Greene County effectively in the House,” said Owen.

Owen is known locally as a grassroots leader of Republican causes for years, and as a successful community banker. He also serves as the Vice Chair of the Greene County Republican Party.