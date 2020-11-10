Bland Manlove named chair of Legislative Black Caucus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Legislative Black Caucus named Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove as its new chairperson Tuesday.

“I am truly honored to continue the legacy of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Chairperson,” Bland Manlove said. “It is my goal to restore the community engagement the MLBC was so known for in previous administrations. We must continue to have a collective voice that represents those who have been systematically oppressed by this great state. We must continue to collaborate and work together.”

Bland Manlove also voiced her appreciation for departing Chairman Rep. Steve Roberts, who is vacating the position after being elected to the state Senate, saying he is “owed a debt of gratitude for his direction and leadership during his term.”

Bland Manlove, who represents part of the Kansas City area in HD 26, previously served as vice-chair of the caucus. Prior to being elected to the House, Bland Manlove worked in the accounting industry and served as an intelligence analyst in the Missouri National Guard.

During her time in the lower chamber, Bland Manlove has served on the House Budget and Financial Institutions committees, the Subcommittee on Appropriations-General Administration, and the Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention.

The 2021 lineup for the Legislative Black Caucus includes Rep. Alan Gray as vice-chair, Rep. Rasheen Aldridge as secretary, and Rep. Mark Sharp as treasurer.

Two former executive members of the caucus were elected to leadership positions within the House Democratic Caucus last week. Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, who has served as caucus secretary, was elected vice-chair of the minority caucus while Rep. Richard Brown was elected assistant minority floor leader.

The caucus was established in 1989 to support legislation based on social and economic progress. The caucus said it represents about 1 million constituents in Missouri.